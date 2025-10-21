How FHA, Taskforce Demolished My FESTAC Home Without Due Process —Engineer

A civil engineer, Mr McDonald Ejiofor, has accused the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), of demolishing his property worth over five hundred million naira at 6th Avenue, FESTAC Town, Lagos, without the due process of law.

Mr Ejiofor described the demolition of his years of labor and dreams on October 11, as cruelty and wickedness from the FHA of- ficials. He said that policemen attached to the Lagos State Taskforce and hired thugs stormed his residence at Plot 1892, Route 65, Caravan Estate, with bulldozers and began pulling down the structure while his family were inside.

He stated that he legally ac- quired the land from the Kuje family in 2016, following a Federal High Court judgment which, according to him, granted ownership of the disputed area to the family.

According to him, trouble start- ed after he moved into the property nine months ago, following claims by a lawyer (names withheld) that the portion was allotted to him by the FHA. Explaining further, he said: “The same month we moved in, my painter called me that one lawyer came with some hoodlums, vandalized my gate, arrested my workers, and took them to the FESTAC Po- lice Station.

“I received a call from the police that they needed my attention. I was told that a man claimed to be the main allottee of the land from FHA and wanted to see me. So, I consulted my lawyer, who went there and bailed the boys because I was not in Lagos then.

“One month after that, they came to my property again and pasted a demolition notice emanating from FHA. I snapped the notice and sent it to the lawyer representing the Kuje family on the case. The history is that when the Federal High Court gave judgment in favor of the family in 2016, FHA appealed.

As we speak, the matter is before the Lagos State High Court. The court directed that all parties should maintain the status quo until judgment is delivered. “FHA should know they don’t have any right to demolish until the final judgment comes out. So, it was based on that that I had peace.