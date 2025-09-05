How FG’s N12,000 Kidney Dialysis Discount, Free Oxygen Eases Patients’ Burden

…opens more opportunities for citizens — UNICEF

The recent roll out of federal government’s heavily discounted treatment for kidney dialysis, to the amount of N12, 000, has been seen as welcomed development because of the huge relief that it brings to Nigerians giving the growing population of Nigerians requiring dialysis treatment on a regular basis to stay alive.

With the buzz that this programme has created, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi has made history as the first medical institution in the North East region to take advantage of the initiative, offering discounted kidney dialysis treatment for its patients.

The management has taken note of recent reports about federal hospitals offering subsidized kidney dialysis at N12,000. While the initiative is highly commendable, the omission of ATBUTH Bauchi from the list appears to be an error that needs correction for the sake of accuracy and public record.

Setting the record straight

The omission of ATBUTH from the list of institutions that have adopted the FG’s programme recently didn’t go down well the management of ATBUTH and had to immediately move to correct the wrong impression to avoid further embarrassment by clarifying its role in providing subsidised kidney dialysis services in the North East region.

To this end, the institute a press statement signed by the Hospital’s Head of Public Relations and Protocol Unit, Usman Abdullahi Koli, ATBUTH Bauchi noted that it is the pioneering healthcare facility in the North East to offer subsidised kidney dialysis services at the approved rate of N12,000.

The hospital has been providing this service since January 8, 2025. To date, a total of 897 patients have benefited from this intervention, which has significantly eased the financial burden on patients and their families. Notably, ATBUTH Bauchi has consistently ensured that all consumables are covered within the approved rate, making the service more affordable and accessible.

The subsidised kidney dialysis services have not only benefited the people of Bauchi State but also patients from across the North East and neighboring states. This development underscored ATBUTH Bauchi’s commitment to providing quality and affordable healthcare services to the region.

ATBUTH Bauchi’s subsidised kidney dialysis services have eased the financial burden on patients and their families by covering all consumables within the approved rate. The services have reached a wide audience, benefiting patients from Bauchi, the North East, and beyond.

Partners FG on renewed hope

Koli noted further that beyond providing subsidised kidney dialysis services, the institute has been a key partner in the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda for healthcare delivery. Since November 2024, ATBUTH Bauchi has successfully implemented the free Cesarean section initiative, providing comprehensive care, including surgery, post-operative care, medication, and treatment for both mothers and newborns.

Over 1,000 women and babies have benefited from this life-saving intervention. ATBUTH Bauchi is among the pioneer institutions that rolled out NEMSAS in Nigeria. Following the official flag-off in Bauchi by Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, the hospital has provided free emergency care for up to 48 hours to over 500 patients.

This service has proven to be a critical safety net for victims of accidents, emergencies, and other life-threatening conditions in the region. Over 1,000 women and babies have benefited from the initiative since November 2024. ATBUTH Bauchi has also provided free emergency care to over 500 patients since the programme’s launch.

The hospital’s initiatives cover a range of services, including subsidised kidney dialysis, free Cesarean sections, and emergency care. The management of ATBUTH Bauchi appreciated the commitment of the federal government through the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in addressing the challenges of health care delivery in the country.

As a tertiary hospital strategically positioned in the North-East, it remained fully aligned with the Ministry’s vision of expanding access to affordable, quality, and compassionate healthcare. As a leading tertiary healthcare institution in the North-East region, ATBUTH Bauchi remains fully aligned with the Ministry’s vision of expanding access to affordable, quality, and compassionate healthcare.

The hospital is not only a key participant in the subsidised kidney dialysis programme but also a frontrunner in implementing other national health initiatives that are directly improving lives. ATBUTH Bauchi reaffirmed its commitment to continuing its support for FG’s efforts to cushion the hardship faced by Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable population.

Through the government’s initiatives, the hospital said it remained dedicated to providing quality healthcare services that meet the needs of its patients.

Oxygen plant

In a related development, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), said that the newly constructed modern oxygen plant at the General Hospital in Azare local government area has opened up opportunities for children and women in Bauchi State. UNICEF’s Chief disclosed this while addressing journalists at its headquarters in Bauchi on the impact of the oxygen plant.

It noted that the initiative aims to improve the lives of children in Nigeria, particularly in the Northeast sub-region. He explained that the oxygen plant in Azare LGA has opened up more opportunities for children, women, and men in Bauchi State. Audu said the oxygen plant, commissioned last year, has been life-saving for both neonates and mothers in the area and surrounding states of Jigawa, Yobe, and others.

According to Philip Gabriel, the plant’s Biometric Engineer, the facility has the capacity to produce oxygen daily, depending on consumption and demand. Dr Bello Idris, Medical Officer and In-charge of the General Hospital Azare, emphasised the importance of oxygen therapy in treating patients with respiratory diseases, such as asthma and pneumonia, especially among children and the elderly.

He noted that before the construction of the oxygen plant, patients were often referred to other centres with oxygen facilities, but now all patients with oxygen therapy needs are attended to promptly. Idris explained that the plant produces oxygen weekly, based on needs, and is used for patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), those with respiratory distress, and women in labour, particularly those with neo- natal babies experiencing asphyxia.

He further disclosed that the oxygen is provided free to needy patients, courtesy of UNICEF, IHS, and the Canadian government. The Chairman of the Bauchi State Hospital Management Board, Dr Sambo Alkali commended the donors for the oxygen plant, which has significantly reduced the burden on patients who previously paid almost N10, 000 per hour for oxygen therapy.

He noted that the plant has been impactful in saving lives, reducing neonatal mortality, and improving maternal health not only in Azare zone but across neighbouring states as well. Over the years, the death rate of children in Bauchi State, especially in the northern part, has been a concern for the government.

However, the construction of an oxygen plant in the Azare to cover over 70 per cent of the population has significantly reduced the number of deaths and saved lives especially among children and women. Based on the approximately data being received from the facility it is shown that there’s a significant dropoff on children’s deaths as a result of the oxygen plant sited at the General Hospital Azare.

The state government is planning to expand the services to reach nearby secondary general hospitals in Gamawa, Zaki, Itas/Gadau, Jama’are, Giade, and Shira LGAs. Fielding questions from journalists, Alkali said that the state government had already reached an agreement with the Federal Medical Centre in Azare to scale up by supplying the oxygen as well as to introduce a small service charge for patients, which would cover the upkeep and maintenance of the facility as part of a revolving system.

Additionally, the government aims to train indigenous people to acquire the necessary skills in maintaining the oxygen plant as part of its sustainability plan. He said, “having this plant at the secondary facility is really timely and has had a significant impact on the system. Based on the data reported from the facility, it is evident that there has been a significant improvement in the reduction of oxygen-related cases.”