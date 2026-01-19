How FG Can Increase N9.32trn Oil Revenue –Senate

Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), Senator Eteng Williams, has said the development of dormant oil licenses, sale and exploration of new fields, will help the Federal Government to increase its oil revenue. He said it was needful for Nigeria to improve its crude oil production.

He, however, claimed that the nation’s crude oil output had increased considering what it was about two years ago and the current production level. Speaking in an interview with our correspondent, the senator also noted that Nigeria produced a daily average of 1.345 million barrels of crude oil in 2024 while the production rose to 1.453mbpd in 2025.

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), had announced the offer of 50 oil and gas blocs, for bidding.

According to the NUPRC, the blocs cut across diverse terrains and basins which included: the Niger Delta which has 16 onshore blocs, 18 shallow water blocs and one deep shore bloc; Benin (frontier) two onshore blocs and one offshore bloc; Anambra (frontier) four onshore blocs; Benue (frontier) one onshore blocs, and Chad (frontier) fout onshore.

Williams said the Federal Government meant business by offering those fields for bids. He stated that more investments were imperative to increasing the nation’s crude oil production which, he noted, would boost the nation’s revenue.

Data from the second quarter Budget Performance Report released by the Budget Office showed that Nigeria recorded gross oil revenue of N9.32tn between January and June 2025.

The report showed that the country had average crude oil production of 1.68mbpd and that output rose by 0.08mbpd from the 1.6mbpd recorded in the first quarter of 2025 and by 0.27mbpd above the 1.41mbpd produced in the first half of 2024.

The data for the half-year performance showed an improvement year-onyear, as oil revenue rose by N2.78 trillion, or 42.59 per cent, compared with the actual half-year earnings recorded in 2024.

The report read: “Gross oil revenue amounting to N9.32 trillion was collected in the first half of 2025 as against N25.52 trillion prorate budget projection for the period. This denotes a decrease of N16.20 trillion (63.49 per cent) from the 2025 half-year budget estimate.

It, however, reflects an increase of N2.78 trillion (42.59 per cent) from the actual half-year gross oil revenue performance reported in 2024.” NUPRC in its report titled: “Crude Oil and Condensate Production 2025.” posited that Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate production averaged 1.64 million barrels per day in the first 11 months of 2025.

The report showed that combined crude and condensate output totalled approximately 18.12 million barrels over the January to November period while monthly production volumes fluctuating between 1.58 and 1.73 million barrels per day (mb/d) for crude oil and condensate combined.

Specifically, production began at 1.73 mb/d in January, dipped to a low of 1.58 mb/d in September, and stabilized around 1.59 mb/d in October and November.

Nigeria’s production according to OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) using direct communication, in January 2025 was 1.427mbpd; 1.322mbpd in February and crashed to 1.231mbpd in March, a decline of 92,000b/d.

It was 1.486mbpd in April; 1.453mbpd in May; 1.505mbpd in June; 1.507mbpd in July and fell by 73,000 barrels per day in August to 1.434mbpd.

OPEC’s MOMR stated that the country’s crude production rose by 11,000 barrels per day to reach 1.401million barrels per day from 1.434mbpd in September and 1.390mbpd in August, 2025; it rose marginally to 1.436 million barrels per day (mbpd) in November, which was an increase of 35,000 barrels per day from that of October that was 1.401mbpd. Nigeria’s crude oil production rose marginally to 1.436 mbpd) in November but declined by 14,000b\d to 1,422 in December.

The senator also stated that many Nigerians are actively engaged in the nation’s upstream sector. He called on indigenous players to show more capacity and competence, adding that it was a good development that indigenous companies squared up when some international oil companies (IOCs) exited Nigeria.

According to him, it is important for all oil bloc winners to show seriousness of ownership by developing the blocs to boost their individual company’s revenue and competence as well as the national revenue. Williams said: “Let us not make mistake by giving the blocs to people who are not ready to develop them. We have project 1m barrels. We must achieve it.

It is not time to play games. It is time for us to be serious. Nigeria is ready, for everybody especially our foreign partners, we are ready, the FG is ready. We are saying come. There is the legislative mechanism to back you up.That is why we are here.

We are here to give support to NUPRC and oil industry so that we will achieve our aim. Come, let us do business in Nigeria. Let us add to what we have. “My assessment of upstream in Nigeria is that we are in a learning process but we have reached a stage where our production has seen that we are really improving.

We are not producing more as against when we came into government which was about 900,000 barrel per day. There is a lot of improvement. Many Nigerians are in the upstream industry especially when the IOCs left, Nigerians filled the gap. It shows that there is a lot of improvement.

It gives Nigerians work and joy and makes Nigerian economy to work. “We encourage indegenous players to come up on board. Once they come onboard, that is how we grow. When the IOCs left, Nigerians players came in. It shows that we are mature and have gotten to that age.”