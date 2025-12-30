‘How FG Can Achieve Projected N60.97trn Oil Revenue In 2026 Budget’

Aformer Group Managing Director of the defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Chief Chamberlain Oruwari Oyibo, has said that Nigeria needs to increase its crude oil production and reduce its cost of production so as to actualise the oil revenue target of N60.97 trillion in the 2026 appropriation bill.

President Bola Tinubu in FG’s appropriation bill he recently presented to the National Assembly put oil revenue on a benchmark oil price at $64.85 per barrel, daily production of 1.84 million barrels, and an average exchange rate of N1,400 to $1.

This indicated that Nigeria should produce about 671.6 million barrels of crude oil in 2026, and achieve gross earnings of $43.55 billion, approximate N60.97 trillion at the N1,400 to $1 exchange rate.

Recall that FG’s 2025 budget was based on oil price benchmark of $75 per barrel and a production target of 2.06 million barrels per day translating to 751.9 million barrels for the year , with N1,400 to $1 exchange rate totalling to an estimated oil revenue of $56.39 billion, or about N78.95 trillion.

Oyibo in an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, however, expressed doubt on the prospect of FG actualising the revenue target based on many factors. He said: “For the FG to achieve its oil revenue target in 2026 depends on only two things: the volume of oil they produce and the cost. The cost is not under our control, it’s inter- national control. The volume we will produce depends on some factors.

It’s only now that a lot of more rigs are coming in. But before those wells were drilled and the wells are completed and the pipelines. We need to change some of our pipelines lines, as they are very old.

“But I wonder whether they can meet the amount that they want to collect. All of us who pray that they do, so, they have there will be money to develop the country.”

He called for the drilling of more oil wells so that the country can increase its oil production and possibly meet the 1.8mbpd, adding that with the right strategies, Nigeria can produce more crude oil. He advocated the arrest and punishment of oil thieves to reduce oil theft and shore up oil revenue.

He said there were enough policies to engender growth in the oil and gas sector and urged indigenous operators to continue to show more capacity and appropriate the avail- able investment opportunities to increase their assets, operational competences and worth.

He said: “They have to build more wells and make sure that the operational conditions are right. The pipelines, the security and all those things that we can produce more oil and exports have to be enhanced. That is the only way we can get the money.

“On oil theft, what do you do to thieves if you catch them? You should deal with them. If you steal, you must pay for it. “There are no special policy directives. Indigenous people have taken over a number of these Shells, Mobil are going to invest more money to produce.

Many of them bought the assets with their money. We will need to pay back their banks. Many busi- nesses are a matter of bank loans. So you must borrow and must pay back. Indigenous operators should contin- ue to invest and ramp up production. That’s the only way out.”

The former NNPC helmsman emphasised on the importance of getting the cooperation of host com- munities by the oil companies. He noted that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) made resounding provisions on how to maintain good relationship and cooperation of host communities.

He also said restarting oil drilling in Ogoniland was in the interest of the indigenes and the country, adding that it will increase the na- tion’s oil production and revenue. Oyibo said: “The host community is must be part of the business.

There is the part of the host community law: the PIA, they must set up the host community management committees, put a projection in place for them. The most important thing is human beings. We must employ them. Because we don’t go like colonialists, and we say we need to push ourselves to do this.

Because if they have their own people also working there, the theft is less. But if they believe that all the peo- ple coming are outside us,then it is difficult to make them be committed to the projects. “It is a long time since Ogoniland has been suspended. Now what they need to do is to get the people committed to it.

We have to get the people committed to it. We must make them happy. Remember when you lost a lot of the elites, because of the oil, different factions, youths killing some, government killing some and so on. There should be an attempt to restart drilling oil because in the ground it doesn’t help anybody.

It has to come out and be sold in the market before it becomes useful to everybody. “If they restart oil production in Ogoniland, it will help the fed- eral government to increase oil production and have more revenue.

The Ogoni people should be made to realise that it is in their own interest, not just in the interest of Nigeria, but in their own interest for production to resume.”