How FG Arrests 300 Illegal Miners – Alake

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Solid Mineral Development has arrested a total of 300 illegal miners nationwide in a move to restore Nigeria’s mining sector.

This was disclosed on Thursday during the House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals’ oversight visit to the office of the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake.

The minister stressed the progress made in securing Nigeria’s mining operations, preventing illegal activities, and positioning the sector as a cornerstone of economic growth.

Alake credited the progress to the proactive support of President Bola Tinubu, which has enabled an effective inter-ministerial collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, ensuring swift deployment of resources and personnel to protect mining regions

“This renewed security architecture is already having a profound impact,”

“Our commitment to safeguarding our mining sites is also a commitment to Nigeria’s stability and an invitation to investors who seek reliable partnerships,” he said.

