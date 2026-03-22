How ‘Fertility’ Festival Turned Sacrilegious In Delta

A long-standing tradition, the Alue-Do Festival, traditionally known as the festival of fertility, at Ozoro Kingdom in the Isoko ethnic nationality, has assumed a negative connotation in Delta State.

The 2026 edition of the cultural practice, which is believed to bring blessings of children to individuals or couples experiencing difficulty in childbirth, was allegedly hijacked by irate youths and two young women were raped.

The symbolic act of playfully dragging and pouring sand on married individuals who are yet to have children, as a cultural expression believed to invoke fertility, turned to gang raping.

Although Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has ordered security operatives in the state to smote out the perpetrators, and over three suspects, including a community leader, have been arrested, tongues were still wagging over the sacrilegious act.

The President General. of the kingdom, Odio (Chief) Berkley Asiafa, supported by the Secretary-General, Prince Obaro Egware, in Asaba yesterday, confirmed that hoodlums took advantage of the occasion to act irresponsibly.

“We wish to clearly state that reports circulating on social media alleging that rape and widespread atrocities occurred during the festival are false and misleading. No incidents of rape were recorded.

“We urge the public to disregard false reports and refrain from spreading misinformation that may tarnish the image of our cherished cultural heritage.”

But the Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area in the state, Hon Prince Godwin Ogorugba, who condemned the molestation of the victims by those he described as “disgruntled elements”, decried the tagging of the ancient cultural practice ‘rape festival’ by mischief makers.

He read the riot act against the perpetrators, “it is sacrilegious and barbaric for the youths to hide under any form of guise to molest and assault harmless and innocent women during the kingdom’s festival adding that the act is unacceptable, shameful, and completely at variance with the customs and values of the Isoko people.