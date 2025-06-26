How Fathers Lead In Health Promotion, Well-being In Bauchi Communities –UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) sponsored “Fathers for Good Health Support” initiative in Bauchi State’s Misau local government area has shown significant positive impact on children’s and mothers’ lives.

The UNICEF Social Behavioral Change specialist, said this initiative engages fathers in promoting healthy behaviours, particularly regarding childhood immunisation.

He explained that fathers are now more willing to allow their children to receive vaccinations, with some members reporting improved health in their children.

He added that more pregnant women are attending antenatal sessions and giving birth in health facilities while reducing health complications.

He further disclosed that the initiative has led to a shift in people’s attitudes towards healthcare, with increased awareness and adoption of positive health practices.

The UNICEF Behaviourial Change Officer said the initiative was launched as a pilot project in Misau and Ningi Local Government Areas, with 360 fathers participating. It has since been expanded to four Local Government Areas, with plans for further expansion.

According to him, the programme’s success is attributed to its focus on leveraging fathers’ influence within their communities to promote healthcare services.

Misau Local Government officials said there are 10 members of the Fathers for Good Health Support group in each of Misau’s 16 wards, totaling 160 members.

Community members and fathers themselves have reported improved health outcomes and expressed gratitude for the initiative.

The programme is set to expand to all local governments in Bauchi State, aiming to improve healthcare delivery and reduce mortality rates. Overall, the “Fathers for Good Health Support” initiative has been instrumental in promoting positive health behaviours and improving healthcare outcomes in Misau and surrounding areas.