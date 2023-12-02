How Father Removed Daughter’s Pants, Attempted To Insert His Penis, By Witness

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, presided over by Justice Abiola Soladoye, has been informed that a father, Abdullah Abiodun, removed his daughter’s pants, held her neck, and tried to insert his penis in her private part. The above development was made public by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) through its witness, Glory Eyo, while testifying before the judge.

In being led in evidence by counsel to the Lagos State Government (LASG), Olushola Sholeye, the witness, who insisted that Abiodun allegedly defiled his 12-year-old daughter, told to the court that the minor was defiled by her father in the Badagry area of the state. Eyo equally declared before Justice Soladoye that it was the defendant’s son, Usman (a younger brother to the victim), who caught his father in the act and raised the alarm.

According to the witness, “Abiodun was at home with his daughter (the victim), his younger brother, and a visitor. “After the visitor left, Usman was chased out by his father, and the defendant told him to leave the house. When he left, Abiodun removed his daughter’s pants, held her neck, and tried to insert his penis in her private parts.

“It was in the process of doing it that the daughter screamed. Her brother heard the noise and entered the house, where he saw his father on top of his sister. “The defendant tried to chase Us- man away, and then the victim ran out and reported to their neighbour that her father was attempting to have sexual intercourse with her. “The neighbour then reported the case to the Baale, before it was reported to the Lagos State Police Badagry Division.”

After entertaining the testimony of Eyo, Justice Soladoye adjourned the case until December 16, 2023, for continuation of the trial. It would be recalled that Abiodun was arraigned on June 3, 2021, on a count of unlawful defilement of a child preferred against him by the state government.

Abiodun was alleged to have committed the offence at their residence in the Badagry area of the state, an act, which the prosecution insisted, contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. But the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.