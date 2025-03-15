How far can SDP go in its bid to stop APC in 2027?

Share

Olaolu Oladipo

Though the speculations have been rife for a long time considering his numerous visitations to the national secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State and founding member of the All Progressives Congress, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, finally dumped the ruling party for the SDP.

Announcing his decision recently via a statement that he issued on his social media handle, X, el-Rufai cited growing misalignment between his values and the current direction of the APC as the primary reason for his decision.

He expressed his disappointment with the APC’s leadership by accusing the party of straying from the progressive ideals of its founding members.

“As a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I have fond memories of working with other compatriots to negotiate the merger of political parties that created the APC. Since 2013, I had hoped that my values and those of the APC will continue to align until I choose to retire from politics.

“Developments in the last two years confirm that those who currently control and run the APC do not desire to acknowledge, much less address, the party’s unhealthy situation.

“I have raised private and, more recently, public concerns regarding the party’s capricious trajectory. Therefore, at this point in my political journey, I have concluded that I must seek another political platform to pursue the progressive values I cherish.

“Founders rightly feel attached towards institutions they helped create, but one must be pragmatic enough to admit when a divergence appears unbridgeable.

“I have diligently served the APC and contributed to its viability as a political platform, but I recognize that the party has since strayed and left me stuck in the vision of its well-meaning founding fathers and mothers.

“As a loyal party man, I worked to help secure the APC’s election victories in 2015, 2019 and 2023. I was one of the many governors elected on the party’s platform in 2015 and 2019 that stood for certain democratic and progressive principles to advance nation-building,” he stated.

Naturally, the move elicited the necessary reactions from the seat of power, the Presidency, as well as the ruling APC.

Using the same medium, X, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communications, Mr. Daniel Bwala, stated that while el-Rufai has the constitutional right to change parties, his motives would be closely examined in the coming days.

Bwala, in a post on his verified X handle, @DanielBwala, downplayed el-Rufai’s political significance, arguing that his relevance was neither sudden nor extraordinary.

In its reaction, the Kaduna APC said it was not worried by el-Rufai’s exit from the party, describing it as political gyrations.

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna on Monday, the Secretary of the party in the state, Yahaya Baba-Pate, said the party remained focused on securing the state for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in 2027.

Pate expressed confidence in the party’s growing strength in the state, pointing to the influx of prominent politicians into the party.

He assured APC members that El-Rufai’s departure would not impact the party’s prospects.

Initial frenzy versus mass denouncements

In a series of media interventions since joining the SDP, the former governor stated that the party is expected to witness an influx of many gladiators from within the ranks of the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as from other political parties.

Though several names had been dropped as likely defectors, one important personality who has since joined el-Rufai in the SDP train is a former Chief Security Officer to late former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza al-Mustapha.

Al-Mustapha announced his move via his verified facebook page on Thursday.

Apart from the controversial former military officer, several others such as the incumbent Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, and a former Minister of State for Finance, Senator Nenadi Usman, have been mentioned.

Alia was elected on the platform of the APC while Usman is a chieftain of the Labour Party.

The two have, however denied reports suggesting they are set to defect to the SDP. The same goes for the immediate past Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who had recently washed his hands from such, saying he has elected to swim or sink with the APC.

Governor Alia denied the speculations in a statement released on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, labelling it a deliberate attempt to create friction between him and President Bola Tinubu.

“These actions not only wholly miss the mark but also portray a significant lack of awareness regarding my bond with the president,” Alia said.

“The claim that I am considering moving to the SDP alongside Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and others is completely baseless and lacks any credible evidence.

“In their desperate attempt to make this falsehood believable, these detractors have recycled an old picture from a past visit, manipulating it to fit their narrative,” he added.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to the ruling All Progressives Congress, stressing that his administration had revived the party in Benue and strengthened its connection with the Federal Government.

Similarly, Usman who is the Labour Party caretaker chairman, rejected the claims in a statement issued in Abuja.

In the statement made available to newsmen during the week, Usman refuted the claims, clarifying that she was only invited by SDP National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, to receive el-Rufai as he aligned with the opposition.

“Yesterday, I was invited by my colleague, the National Chairman of the SDP, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, to receive Mallam el-Rufai at the SDP Secretariat in Abuja. Mallam’s decision to align with the opposition underscores the importance of a strong opposition in a healthy democracy,” she stated.

Usman emphasised that el-Rufai’s governance experience could help strengthen the opposition and ensure government accountability.

“A strong opposition is not just about challenging the ruling party, it ensures government actions are scrutinized, dissenting voices are heard, and governance remains people-focused.

“Opposition is a collective effort among different political parties to promote transparency, equity, and good governance,” she added.

Despite attending the SDP event, Usman reaffirmed her commitment to the Labour Party, stating that the LP remained committed to collaborating with other opposition forces for national progress.

“The Labour Party remains dedicated to fostering a strong and effective opposition where diverse perspectives unite for the common good. The more united the opposition, the stronger our democracy becomes.

Another name being peddled as likely sojourner in the SDP is that of the immediate past Minister of The Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, who many said is weighing his options as the 2027 elections draw close.

One of his aides who pleaded not to be named told Saturday Telegraph that “Indeed, I can tell you authoritatively of such possibility but we are not in haste to join the train but I can tell you that the decision would be determined by several factors that would eventually play out ahead of the forthcoming poll.”

The source added that one of such factors would be the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State where the Omoluabi caucus “would not hesitate to use the SDP as the platform for contesting the governorship.”

Emerging spat between old, new timers

Barely 72 hours after el-Rufai defected to the SDP, scores of his supporters armed with various placards on Wednesday stormed the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

They demanded the immediate removal of the National Secretary, Dr. Olu Agunloye, citing fraud allegations against Agunloye who is a former minister for power.

Those in the know told our correspondent that the protesters are acting a script to ensure that Agunloye leaves office to pave the way for another person very close to the former Kaduna State governor.

It was gathered that Agunloye was reportedly smuggled to safety while the National Chairman Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam was yet to report for office while the protest lasted.

Pundits speak on SDP’s chances

Naturally, el-Rufai defection into the SDP has continued to elicit comments and reactions from political pundits who have been making commentaries on the viability of the momentum being built by the former governor.

One of those who spoke with our correspondent was Musbau Ayotunde of the Centre for Politics and Civic Governance who though expressed optimism, voiced reservations that the momentum and the steam might by lost before the process of electioneering begins.

“I am happy a vista of opposition to the behemoth that the APC is turning out to be is emerging but my worry is the ability of the promoters to maintain and sustain the momentum ahead of the election,” he said.

According to Ayotunde, the promoters of the SDP alternative platform needs to be proactive with regards to issues of defining and redefining important issues that affect Nigerians and properly champion them in a manner that would build the critical mass needed to topple the APC.

He also urged the promoters of the initiative to ensure that converts into the project must be people of proven integrity who can be trusted and respected by Nigerians as capable of reworking the country to the path of development and growth.

Historical antecedence

The SDP was created alongside the National Republican Convention by former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, as part of a democracy project meant to form two national political parties one slightly to the left and the other to the right.

The party came after 13 prospective parties were banned by Babangida in 1989, some of the associations decided to re-align and they include the People’s Front of Nigeria, People’s Solidarity Party, and the Nigerian Labour Party emerged to form the core constituency of the new SDP.

A former diplomat and eventual vice presidential candidate, Alhaji Babagana Kingibe’s, was elected party chairman in 1990.

The party won 57% of Senate seats and 53% of House of Representatives seats in the 1992 National Assembly election as well as the presidential election that took place a year later believed to have been won by late business mogul, Chief Moshood Abiola.

The election was eventually annulled by Babangida with Abiola dying in the process of trying to actualise his mandate.

The party has not made any appreciable impact since the current Fourth Republic commenced in 1999.

