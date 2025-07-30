How Families, Experts, Communities Are Rewriting Autism Stories Through GTCO Advocacy

At the recent 2025 GTCO Autism Conference, voices once silenced by stigma are now shaping a future built on inclusion, empathy, and action. From quiet beginnings rooted in awareness, Nigeria’s autism advocacy journey has matured into a movement for systemic change.

This evolution was unmistakable at the 2025 GTCO Autism Conference, themed: ‘From Awareness to Action: 15 Years of Advancing Autism Inclusion’. Held at the Muson Centre in Lagos on Wednesday, July 16, the event marked a significant turning point in Nigeria’s response to Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental conditions.

Over the past 15 years, what started as a campaign to bring autism out of the shadows has grown into a platform that now pushes for institutional reforms, inclusive education, and meaningful support for affected families.

The conference gathered a diverse group of voices—parents, behavioural experts, neurodivergent self-advocates, researchers, policymakers, artists, and therapists—committed to making Nigerian communities more inclusive for individuals living with autism.

Personal journey

Osezusi Bolodeoku, an international behavioural analyst and qualified autism practitioner, in her presentation shared her journey—one that mirrored the path of many Nigerian families navigating autism. “I didn’t speak until I was five,” she said. “Then I had a son who is neurodivergent. That’s how this path found me.”

Driven by lived experience, Bolodeoku developed the AAA Framework: Awareness, Acceptance, and Accommodation. “Awareness is like turning on the lights in a dark room,” she explained. “But that’s just the beginning. Once you’re aware, you can move to acceptance. And true acceptance demands accommodation.”

These accommodations, she said, must include early intervention, tailored therapy, sensory-friendly environments, and most of all, community empathy. “Start small,” she urged. “If your neighbour’s child shows signs of a developmental delay, don’t mock them. Share resources. Suggest screening. Be part of their support system.” For some families, the struggle goes far beyond access to therapy—it’s about basic survival.

Abdulhamid Abdullahi, a father of two children with neurodevelopmental challenges, recounted the emotional and physical toll. His son, nearly four, is mildly autistic. His daughter, just over a year old, has a rare brain condition—agenesis of the corpus callosum, meaning the two hemispheres of her brain are not connected.

“I walk her to keep her going,” he said, his voice heavy with fatigue. “She can’t move on her own. But we keep trying.” Though he visits the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) and Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Abeokuta, the challenges remain steep—high costs, limited services, and deep-rooted stigma.

“Even some health workers call our children ‘imbeciles’,” he said. “That’s ignorance. That’s discrimination. And it has to stop.” For Abdullahi, the GTCO Autism Conference, currently in its 15th edition, has become a rare safe space: “Here, we are seen. We are heard. We learn. We connect.”

Best practices

Speakers at the conference emphasised that adapting successful models from developed countries is essential—not just aspirational. Lanre Duyile, a Nigerian Board-Certified Behaviour Analyst based in Ontario, Canada, described how systems abroad offer sustained support for autistic individuals throughout their life span.

“In Canada, we operate group homes, train behavioural staff, and offer government-funded programmes for individuals with developmental disorders,” he said. “Families can access therapy, inclusive schools, and adult transition programmes.” He emphasised the need for personalised care in Nigeria. “Autism is not a one-size-fits-all condition.

It varies, and so should the interventions.” Duyile called for collaboration between Nigerian institutions and international partners to develop data-driven policies, secure grants, and create training pipelines. “The data GTCO is beginning to gather will be vital in identifying service gaps and shaping effective responses,” he said.

Hip-hop as therapy

Rashard Dobbins, founder of the House of Hip Hop in Detroit in the United States (US), one of the professionals GTCO invited to Nigeria as a resource person at the conference, also shared how the creative arts can unlock expression for children with autism. “Music, breakdancing, graffiti—these are not just hobbies,” he said.

“They’re languages. Kids on the spectrum may not speak much, but give them a paintbrush or a piano, and they’ll tell you their truth.” Dobbins uses art as therapy and a tool for equity in education. He urged Nigerian schools to adopt similar approaches.

“Equality means getting everyone into the room. Equity means helping everyone reach the stage—even if it takes a ramp, a lift, or extra time.” He advocated for inclusive creative programmes in public schools and urged educators to embrace neurodivergent learning techniques.

Grassroots model

Solape Azazi, founder of Cradle Lounge Special Needs Initiative in Ikoyi, Lagos, has taken autism advocacy into Nigeria’s underserved communities. Azazi, a behaviour analyst and a mother of a neurodivergent child, described how her organisation, in partnership with local governments, has implemented community-based solutions: training primary health care workers, establishing parent support groups, and running awareness drives in remote areas.

“We even secured a commitment for therapy spaces at the local council development authority (LCDA) level,” she said.

“This is what action looks like— moving from conferences to clinics and classrooms.” Azazi stressed the need for policy change, urging government partnerships to update health and disability policies, include neurodivergence in national health strategies, and guarantee educational and economic inclusion.

Despite inspiring individual efforts, speakers at the conference were unanimous: Nigeria still lacks a coherent national response to autism.

While GTCO’s Autism Programme has filled a crucial void by offering free diagnostic consultations, public education, and an inclusive platform, the burden remains too heavy for one corporate body. “This can’t remain a bank’s responsibility,” Bolodeoku said. “GTCO has led the way. Now where are the ministries— health, education, women affairs?”

In public schools, children with autism are often rejected. In hospitals, families face ridicule. And in workplaces, neurodivergent adults are mostly invisible. The absence of government-backed services, policy direction, and budgetary commitment leaves families isolated, unsupported, and overwhelmed.

Blueprint

Speakers at the conference proposed actionable steps to turn advocacy into lasting impact. Among the recommendations are the call for early intervention and health care for persons affected by ASD and other neuro-developmental defects.

Other recommendations are education reform, public-private partnerships intervention, creative and vocational inclusion in public education, anti-stigma campaigns, and the use of research and data in driving sustainable solutions.

To this end, the experts proposed the establishment of free or subsidised autism screening clinics in all local government areas (LGAs) across the federation, the training of primary health workers to identify neurodevelopmental red flags, enforcing inclusive education policies, the training of teachers and funding special needs units in public schools.

Similarly, they urged private companies to support autism causes through CSR initiatives, provide grants and scholarships for therapy services, create community art and music therapy centres, and develop employment pathways for neurodivergent adults.

To curb stigma and discrimination of persons with ASD and other related conditions, the experts called for the launch of national media campaigns to challenge harmful myths as well as promote real-life stories of successful neurodiverse Nigerians, which refers to the concept that neurological differences, like those found in autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and dyslexia, are natural variations of the human brain and should be respected rather than seen as deficits. Furthermore, they called for wider support to back GTCO’s diagnostic and demographic data collection as well as the establishment of a National Autism Research Centre to guide policy.

A movement

As Dobbins poignantly noted: “This isn’t a one-person fight. It’s a tribe thing. It takes a village.” That village is growing.

From parents like Abdullahi, to professionals like Bolodeoku and Duyile, to creatives like Dobbins—this collective of advocates is reshaping how Nigeria understands and supports autism. GTCO’s 15-year journey has shown what’s possible when corporate will meets community courage. Awareness lit the spark. Now action is the flame.

In that flame, stigmas are burning, walls are falling, and a more inclusive future is being forged—for every Nigerian child, neurotypical or neurodiverse.