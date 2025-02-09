How Faleke’s Selfless Political Doctrine Is Winning Friends For Asiwaju

Share

Let me begin with an honest confession: I was, until recently, an ardent Labour Party (LP) fanatic, one who was deeply convinced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration was steering Nigeria in the wrong direction.

Just like many others, I had been caught in the web of emotions, a take of opposition narratives that portrayed Tinubu’s policies as detrimental to Nigerians.

However, I would say my perception is taking a dramatic turn after an unplanned encounter I had with Rt. Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, a third-term federal legislator representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

It all happened on one of my routine flights to Abuja. I found myself seated next to Hon. Faleke, a man I had heard, read about, and seen in media but never met in person. Out of sheer curiosity, I introduced myself and struck up a conversation. During the conversation, I wasted no time in expressing my concerns about the trajectory of President Tinubu’s administration and lamenting the pain caused by some of his policies. Faleke listened intently, his expression betraying neither a sense of annoyance nor defensiveness. Instead, he smiled; a knowing, almost sheepish smile that piqued my curiosity.

However, against my presumed expectation of a show of reluctance to engage me, what followed was a masterpiece in governance, economic prudence, and nation-building.

With the patience of a seasoned diplomat, Faleke thoroughly dissected my arguments and opinions one after the other, revealing the layers of policy decisions that I had erroneously dismissed as mere political rhetoric.

He wasn’t just explaining to me, he was enlightening me. By the time our flight touched down, I had undergone an intellectual rebirth, realizing that I had been grossly misinformed.

Among the most important issues I brought up was the removal of fuel subsidies, a move I had strongly opposed. Similar to many Nigerians, I thought the action was harsh and callous, causing the general public to endure unheard-of misery.

Faleke, on the other hand, calmly explained the nuances of the subsidy scheme. He described how fuel subsidies have been a conduit pipe for corruption for many years, enriching a few at the expense of the country’s economy.

Moreover, Faleke further explained how these subsidies had stifled investments in local refining capabilities, thereby perpetuating the country’s dependence on imported fuel. He illuminated the long-term benefits of subsidy removal, which would ultimately pave the way for a self-sustaining energy sector.

Then came the issue of tax reforms—another policy I had seen as punitive. Again, Hon. Faleke exposed my ignorance, elucidating how a restructured tax system would ensure that the burden was fairly distributed, compelling the wealthy to contribute their fair share while fostering a business-friendly environment for small and medium-sized enterprises. His insights were backed by statistics, historical precedents, and global best practices, leaving no room for doubt.

As I delved into research following our conversation, I was astounded by the sheer depth of Faleke’s political sagacity. Here was a man who, despite his firm alignment with the APC, had carved out a reputation as an inclusive politician, engineering relationships across party lines with an admirable sense of humility and diplomacy.

Unlike many partisan figures who thrive on divisiveness, Faleke is a bridge-builder, constantly seeking common ground with the opposition while advancing the agenda of progressive governance.

After my encounter with Faleke, it became clear to me why the people of Ikeja Federal Constituency had entrusted him with their mandate for the third consecutive time.

I came to understand that his popularity is not borne out of propaganda but from genuine service and the impact he has on his constituency. Undoubtedly, a politician can only retain such strong public trust when his records speak louder than his words.

From infrastructural development to youth empowerment and social welfare initiatives, Hon. Faleke has continued to set the bar high, proving that true leadership is about service, not personal aggrandizement.

One outstanding trait I observed about Faleke is his uncommon humility. Unlike many politicians today who exude an air of superiority, Faleke is approachable, accessible, and empathetic. He is someone who carries himself with the demeanour of a servant-leader, one who understands that leadership is a privilege and not a birthright.

His ability to relate seamlessly with both the elite and the grassroots stands evident in his deep understanding of governance. He is a man who does not speak in abstract theories but in practical and relatable terms.

Whether addressing fellow lawmakers, opposition members, or ordinary citizens, he embodies the spirit of inclusivity, ensuring that no one is left behind in the democratic process.

Furthermore, I would say that Faleke’s diplomatic finesse is a rare gem in Nigeria’s polarised political sphere. He does not thrive on hostility or antagonism but on constructive engagement.

He understands that governance is about consensus-building, not unnecessary confrontation. Little wonder he is widely respected across party lines.

Beyond politics, I discovered through personal research that Faleke’s humanitarian gestures are legendary. From providing scholarships to indigent students to supporting small business owners and investing in community development, he has consistently and successfully demonstrated a leadership that’s not merely built on making laws only, but actively improving lives.

His tenure as a legislator has been marked by impactful constituency projects, ranging from road construction to the provision of potable water, healthcare initiatives, and youth employment schemes. While many politicians make empty promises, Faleke delivers. He understands the importance of grassroots development, and he has continued to prove that effective governance must be reflected in the daily lives of the people.

Furthermore, Faleke’s advocacy for peaceful coexistence and national unity is not short of commendable. To me, he remains one of the few Nigerian politicians who prioritize dialogue over discord. His belief in a united, prosperous Nigeria is very strong, and he continues to push for policies that promote national integration, social cohesion, and economic stability.

If someone had told me months ago that I would become a BATist, I would have laughed it off as a joke. Yet, here I am, now an ardent supporter of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, one who is not just convinced, but fully committed to the vision and the Renewed Hope Agenda of this administration. It is undeniable that a political conversation with Faleke is the perfect recruit for the good cause of the Asiwaju administration.

The turning point, I would say, was not an orchestrated political manoeuvre, but an intellectually stimulating conversation with a man whose political doctrine embodies pragmatism, selflessness and patriotism. Faleke never sought to win the argument he had with me; he flawlessly sought to enlighten.

I remembered that all through our conversation, he did not impose his views; he simply presented the facts. This right here is the mark of true leadership. One I now believe in, and a conviction I have come to embrace.

Right now, I have seen the light, and there is no going back on this course. I believe that Nigeria is at a crucial juncture, and rather we dwell on unnecessary cynicism, it is time we all rally behind competent leaders who know the way, and have the country’s best interest at heart.

Trust me, Faleke is one such man, and if he is standing with President Tinubu, then I am confident that Nigeria is on the right path.

Finally, before us is a great task to confront every opposition with truth and facts. The journey ahead may not be easy but with men like Rt. Hon. James Abiodun Faleke championing the cause of good governance right behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I am certain that Nigeria’s future is bright and very promising.

Obeli is a public affairs analyst based in Lagos.

