How Exam Malpractices Marred Conduct Of WASSCE

Incident exposes poor education funding, infrastructural deficit in schools – Stakeholders

WAEC: Full investigation has commenced into exam papers’ leakage

HITCHES

The backlash trailing the just concluded WASSCE 2025, where students were subjected to writing some papers at night with torchlight, phone and candle lights may have died down, but this development has continued to generate ill-feelings among stakeholders, REGINA OTOKPA writes

The conduct of this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination for School Candidates (WASSCE), 2025, may have come and gone, but the candidates would not forget the hitches that pigeonholed this year’s examination exercise in a hurry.

The students, going by the unpalatable experience that characterised the conduct of the May/ June WASSCE by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), are still recounting the tales of woes.

The development, which has also raised concerns within the government circle and other key stakeholders, showed a worsening dimension of examination malpractice in SSCE exams as students had to sit for some papers at night, using torchlight, candle and phone light.

A total of 1,973,253 Senior Secondary School (SS3) students from 23,554 government secondary schools and approved private secondary schools nationwide sat for this year’s May/ June WASSCE, which began on Thursday, April 24, 2025. In the exams that would last eight weeks and one day, the students were examined in a total of 74 subjects.

WAEC

Reacting to the development, the Head of National Office (HNO) of WAEC Nigeria, Dr Amos Dangut, however, described examination malpractice as the bane of quality education that undermines national development. He also lamented that “it is a cancer in the education sector which requires a multidimensional approach for total annihilation.”

Thus, he insisted that active cooperation between WAEC and its stakeholders is invaluable and necessary in the light of the foregoing, as WAEC remains committed to excellence and will do all within its power to ensure that the integrity of educational assessment within its purview is not compromised.

While apprising stakeholders and the general public of its efforts against some activities which were designed to encourage the perpetration of acts of examination malpractice, Dangut noted that the conduct of the examination has proceeded smoothly despite challenges which had been surmounted.

Meanwhile, the HNO, ahead of the conduct of the examination during a press conference on the Council’s preparedness to conduct a hitch-free examination, had reiterated the readiness of the WAEC to deliver a fraud-free examination.

During the media session, Dangut assured stakeholders, including students, parents, examiners, supervisors and schools, among others, that the examination body would conduct a hitchfree exam as all modalities and measures to achieve that projection had been put in place.

According to him, WAEC had already sought collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to provide adequate protection for candidates, exam officials, and exam materials during the exercise, and that the agencies had assured the organisation of their readiness.

He assured stakeholders that despite the security challenges faced mostly in states prone to insecurity, the examination would be held across all the 36 states of the federation as necessary security apparatus had been mobilised.

Sadly, in view of the measures and technology deployed to crack down on malpractice, the conduct of the exam was marred by massive malpractice, which forced the Council to reschedule some of the papers for which students had to write at night, against the normal duration.

This kind of operational failure not only undermines the credibility of WAEC…

Faced by this dilemma, the HNO, who frowned at the unabated level of exam malpractice in the country, warned candidates, exam supervisors, teachers, schools, principals, parents, and importantly also the operators of dubious websites against any form of sharp practices in the exam.

“WAEC, as a body, would not create any loophole for exam malpractice and that any individual, group, or institution that aids or indulges in the act and caught in any form of exam malpractice and found culpable would face the wrath of the law,” he had warned.

To forestall malpractice in the examination, the Council recently in a statement, titled: “Conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2025: Zero Tolerance for Examination Malpractice,” called on all well-meaning Nigerians to collaborate with WAEC in order to ensure that the fraudulent activities of certain unscrupulous elements are frustrated so as not to erode the diligent efforts of candidates who have prepared tirelessly for the examination.

Crisis

But, in the backlash stakeholders have condemned WAEC, stating that the incident has further exposed the poor educational infrastructure and instructional materials in public schools, paving the way for spurious conduct in our exams.

Meanwhile, the incident was first reported at Unity Secondary School, Okpanam in Asaba, Delta State, on Wednesday, May 21, where a viral video on social media showed how students were writing their WASSCE 2025 papers in the dark at night with torchlight and phone light at the centre.

However, the disturbing scene immediately sparked a national outrage, particularly from lawmakers, the Minister of Education, parents and other Nigerians, who described the situation as a national calamity and embarrassment.

Also, students who were supposed to write the 2025 WASSCE English Language paper earlier scheduled for noon could not do so in several centres as a result of the leakage of the question papers. This, it was gathered, resulted in reprinting of the question paper, apart from other logistics challenges that led to the delay in commencement of the rescheduled paper in some parts of the country.

WAEC, in a frantic move to avoid a situation of massive malpractice in the exam, was therefore forced to reprint new sets of questions which led to rescheduling of the papers in which candidates sat for in the night, as late as 9pm and 12 am in some schools.

Given the worrisome and erratic power supply in the country, and the fact that many public schools are not connected to national grid, most of the affected schools in states like Delta, Lagos, Ogun, Taraba, and Osun where there is consistent power outage, resorted to the use of torch lights, candles, as well as light from mobile phones or lanterns to conduct the examination papers.

Since the video of the students writing their examination hit the internet and social media, criticism has continued to trail the development, which was blamed on WAEC for failure to conduct a seamless examination. Faced by the snag, WAEC immediately apologised for the delay in the conduct of the English Language paper, and warned against malpractice in the examination.

In its unreserved apologies to candidates, parents and other stakeholders for the inconveniences caused by the delay in the timely conduct of English Language Paper 2, was contained in a statement by WAEC, titled: Re: Delayed Conduct of English Language for WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025,” where the examination body said it acknowledged the challenges currently being faced during the conduct of ongoing WASSCE.

The statement reads in part: “While maintaining the integrity and security of our examination, we faced considerable challenges primarily due to our major aim of preventing leakage of any paper. While we successfully achieved our objective, it inadvertently impacted the timeliness and seamless conduct of the examination.”

The Council recalled how it encountered logistical hurdles, security concerns and socio-cultural factors that negatively influenced its operations. “In order to forestall future occurrences of this nature, the Council is currently collaborating with security agencies.

We recognise the importance of timely conduct of examinations and the impact of this decision on the candidates, their schools and parents, and we sincerely apologise for any inconveniences caused,” the Council stated. The leaked English Language paper, it was gathered, had been in circulation four days before the scheduled date of the examination.

“Exam-Runs operators were said to have made several millions of naira from the leakage on various WhatsApp and Telegram platforms with as many as over 80,000 subscribers where between N1,000 and N5,000 were charged for them to obtain answers for the leaked question papers,” it said.

Some of the alleged platforms are the Free WAEC Exam Infos, WAEC, Free WAEC NECO IJMB/ JUPEB Students Connect, King of Exams Runs, WAEC GCE NECO Expo, Nigeria School Exams, Exam Tips Solution, and WAEC, NECO and JAMB Expo.

According to some school administrators, they already had access to the summary, comprehension, essay, and objective questions for the English Language Papers on Saturday and Sunday for an examination that was supposed to be written by noon on Wednesday.

But, the HNO has denied the claim that the students were left in harsh conditions to sit for the examinations, as Dangut stated that the Council worked with the schools and parents to provide torches, candles and lights from mobile phones as alternative lighting.

Hence, the Council gave assurance that adequate investment is underway to restore the internal printing capacity of WAEC to 100 per cent, Dangut said full investigation has commenced into the exam leakage and anyone found culpable would be made to face legal consequences.

Govt

Shocked by the appalling situation, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, who frowned at the development, however, described the incident as “shocking, disgraceful, and completely unacceptable.” He condemned in strong terms the action of Delta State Ministry of Education for agreeing to conduct and supervise such an examination.

Alausa said: “The Federal Ministry of Education’s attention has been drawn to the conduct of an examination in an unsuitable environment, as seen in the footage circulating on social media. “This reveals an inappropriate setting for such a critical academic exercise, and it occurred under the oversight of Delta State Ministry of Education.”

Still worried by the unpleasant development, the Minister assured Nigerians that every necessary step would be taken to prevent such an educational embarrassment from happening again, saying: “We are committed to improving educational infrastructure and ensuring that students and teachers across the country have access to a safe and enabling environment for teaching, learning and assessment.

Though the HNO had since apologised to Nigerians over the Council’s error, the backlash generated has continued to hunt the organisation’s conduct of its examinations particularly inability to control leakage of question papers by some of its corrupt officials, as alleged. Reacting further to the development, Dangut disclosed that WAEC’s internal printing press was operating at barely 50 per cent capacity, forcing the Council to rely mainly on external vendors, which allegedly compromised the process.

This is as the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education Examination Bodies has requested for the guidelines and detailed report on the conduct of the 2025 WASSCE for School Candidates. The resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Hon. Mary Ibikake, at an investigative hearing organised by the House Committee to probe the examination leakage and poor handling by WAEC.

According to the Chairman of the committee, Oboku Oforji, the Committee and indeed all Nigerians, especially parents of the affected candidates, who were worried about the development, deserve detailed explanations into what truly transpired. “This committee wants to know, parents and Nigerians want to know; we owe them a duty of care, and to whom much is given, much is expected; monies were appropriated by the parliament for the conduct of these examinations.

“We are not trying to kill a fly with a sledge hammer as a committee, but like I said in the last meeting, we need to know the immediate and remote causes of the woeful conduct of the examinations, and in doing this, we may forestall a future occurrence.” “This kind of operational failure not only undermines the credibility of WAEC, but also exposes our children to trauma and academic disadvantage,” the Committee stressed.

Stakeholders

But, to education pundits, given the poor funding of the education sector with its attendant dearth of infrastructure and other educational facilities in most public schools, such development where students struggled to write exams at night under poor lighting conditions, did not really come as a surprise.

Findings by New Telegraph further confirmed the deplorable level of our schools; where apart from few laboratories, staff rooms and administrative blocks in some cases, majority of classrooms are not wired to electricity.

Unarguably, it was also observed that this might probably be because a normal school hour does not stretch beyond 4pm at most in those schools undertaking extra lessons, and hence the need to supply electricity to the entire classrooms may not be necessary.

Albeit this, a conducive classroom environment for learners remains a dream as students in public schools find themselves in an environment where even in hot weather there is no access to fans due to lack of electricity.

But, for the exam questions leakage, reprinting of question papers and rescheduling of the English Language papers, most of the schools found themselves in such as a chaotic situation where the only alternative power source is to resort to the use of either torch lights, candles or lanterns, while only a few, probably private secondary schools with electricity powered by the Electricity Distribution Companies, or generators or solar energy were able to write their exams in a lightened environment.

Criticising WAEC for what they described as abnormality in the conduct of this year’s exams, stakeholders, however, insisted that in a country where insecurity is rife, it is totally unsafe to subject students to write exams at such odd hours, even without electricity.

“Anything could have gone wrong even with the presence of security personnel who in most cases are usually overwhelmed when the hoodlums or bandits strike,” they lamented. According to stakeholders, this development begs the question of integrity and sanctity not only in external examinations conducted by exam bodies such as WAEC, but also schools and the nation’s education system in general.

“There are instances where schools in a bid to achieve good grades and results for their students, indulge in examination malpractice by allegedly buying question papers, which are in turn made available to their students from some “greedy WAEC officials,” they claimed. They also insinuated that the absurdity further highlights the infrastructural gaps and decay in the public school system which has long been begging for attention.

According to stakeholders, though government at both federal and state levels have boasted about their efforts in improving infrastructure in schools aimed at fixing the ailing system, it is still worrisome that there are states where almost half of the classroom infrastructure are in a deplorable state, despite the humongous amount of funds said to have invested in renovating and maintaining school facilities.

Expressing concern over the poor conduct of this year’s May/ June WASSCE by the Council, and coupled with the deplorable condition of schools in the country; the National Parent Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) has called for the cancellation of the entire English Language paper.

The National Publicity Secretary, Ademola Ekundayo, who bemoaned the hardship students were made to undergo during the examination, argued that no reasonable results could come out of such an examination. The association, therefore, urged the government to increase investment in the education sector in order to enable it to provide adequate facilities, educational materials that would boost learning outcomes.

Also, the National President of the All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPPS), Musa Ibrahim, while proposing a solution to the exposure of examinations to possible leakage during printing and transportation of exam question papers, called on examination bodies to borrow a leaf from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) by adopting the Computer-Based-Test (CBT) for the conduct of the senior secondary school examinations.

ANCOPPS insisted that the introduction of CBT mode of exam would further curtail malpractice and eliminate the influence of “miracle centres” and rogue websites that have become a pain in the neck of exam bodies. “Just like JAMB, if WAEC goes paperless, you throw rogue websites and miracle centres out of business. The attack on WAEC and JAMB is part of a wider resistance to reform. Some people do not want CBT at the secondary school level because it will destroy their illicit business,” it added.

Curiously, the proposal by ANCOPPS is in tandem with the directive of the Education Minister during the monitoring of the 2025 UTME, that WAEC and the National Examinations Council (NECO) should begin administering objective papers via CBT in November, while full adoption covering both essay and objective components of the exams would commence by May/June 2026. Ibrahim said: “Even though this may be viewed as a way forward so as to avert a repeat of such an ugly situation, the question remains if Nigeria is ready for such a major shift.

“If schools are unable to power classrooms for students to comfortably write an examination in an illuminated space for at least two hours and 30 minutes, how then can they guarantee access to stable electricity, uninterrupted internet connectivity, functional and adequate computers to enable students to take their examinations?

“Also, the majority of students and teachers are unprepared given their limited access to digital education and infrastructure. The rural areas and the hard-toreach or underserved areas where there is no electricity or internet connectivity, is another issue that would need to be addressed.

Consequently, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) had last week called on WAEC to reschedule or re-conduct the English Language papers for the students, while expressing concerns that the level of failure might be massive when the results are finally released.

But, to a former President of the National Association of Polytechnic Students, Ijaduoye Olasukanmi, directing WAEC and NECO to adopt the CBT model would be creating more financial and logistical burdens for many schools and students.

Citing an example of students who have to transport themselves to CBT centres more than eight times in order to sit for an examination, he also argued that adoption of CBT would further alienate strong reading habits and critical thinking skills by encouraging guess work among students. “The format doesn’t necessarily promote deep learning. It may even dilute academic rigour if not properly implemented,” he stated.

