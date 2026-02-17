How Ex-Kwara Gov, Ahmed, Diverted UBEC’s N5.78bn Fund–Witness

The trial of former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, and his Commissioner for Finance, Ademola Banu, over alleged diversion of N5.78 billion Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) funds resumed yesterday with fresh revelations before Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin.

Testifying as the sixth prosecution witness, an investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Stanley Ujilibo, told the court that funds released to the Kwara State Government for 2013, 2014 and 2015 were not utilised in line with the action plans submitted by the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Led in evidence by Adebisi Adeniyi of the chambers of Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, the witness informed the court that the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) had presented detailed action plans outlining various educational projects across the state, backed with evidence of its counterpart funding, to persuade the Federal Government through UBEC to release the matching grants for the benefit of pupils in primary and junior secondary schools.

“My lord, a team of officials from the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB comprising the Chairman, Director, Finance and Account, Project Manager and top management officials went to Abuja to defend the action plans for 2013, 2014 and 2015, stating the deplorable state of Kwara State Primary and Junior Secondary Education across the 16 local government areas of the state,” Ujilibo told the court.

However, the witness disclosed that investigations revealed that the money was moved from the UBEC matching grant accounts into the Kwara State Government’s central account domiciled in a commercial bank.