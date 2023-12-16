How Ex-convict Raped Eight-Year-Old to Death, Court Told

A Yaba Magistrates’ Court has been informed as to how a 20-year-old ex-convict, Azeez Tajudeen, allegedly raped a eight-year-old girl (name withheld) to death in the Ayobo area of Lagos State. In its charge slammed against the ex-convict, Tajudeen, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), revealed that Tajudeen allegedly lured his victim with biscuits to an uncompleted building where he removed her clothes, and raped her four times with his hands on her mouth until she passed out from pain and suffocation.

Counsel for the police, Chekwube Okeh, who revealed that the defendant, not knowing what to do when he found out that the girl was no longer breathing, left her corpse naked and fled, added that Tajudeen committed the crime on September 9, 2023, around 4 pm, at Moricas Street, in the Ayobo area of Lagos State. The police further told the court, presided over by Magistrate Balogun, that the deceased’s mother, on the day of the incident, returned from hawking her wares but could not find her daughter. She raised the alarm and people joined her in the search for the child.

Okeh notified the court that the mother of the deceased hinted to the police that when Tajudeen was called and questioned, he initially denied knowing the girl’s whereabouts, but after further interrogation, he confessed to having carried her to an uncompleted building after buying her biscuits. The ex-convict was quoted as saying, “I slept with her three to four times, and she fainted. I did not know that she would die, so, I left her there and ran away.”

According to the prosecutor, Taju- deen was arrested by operatives from the Ayobo police station, whom he led to the uncompleted building where the girl’s corpse was recovered naked with her clothes scattered on the floor. The prosecutor confirmed to the court that the apprentice carpenter had confessed that he had planned to sleep with the child, but did not plan to kill her. Okeh also informed the Magistrate that Tajudeen was an ex-convict, who got out of custody in August 2023.

The prosecutor insisted that the offence contravened Section 222 and is punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015. The charge against the ex-convict reads: “That you, Azeez Tajudeen, on September 9, 2023, around 4 pm at Ayobo, Lagos State, in the Lagos Magisterial District did unlawfully defile and kill one (name withheld) aged eight years old and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 222 and punishable under Section 223 of the Criminal Law State, 2015.”

However, the plea of the defendant was not taken, and Magistrate Balogun directed that Tajudeen be remanded immediately to prison and the case file duplicated and sent to the DPP for legal advice. The matter has been adjourned until January 22, 2024, for legal advice from the DPP.