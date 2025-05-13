How Ex-AGF Diverted N868m Defence Funds Using Front Coys –Witness

Share

A Prosecution Witness in the ongoing trial of a former acting Accountant General of the Federation, Chukwunyere Nwabuoku, has told the Federal High Court, Abuja how the defendant diverted over N868 million from the Federal Ministry of Defence using cash withdrawals and multiple company accounts.

The witness, Gudi Johnson who is an investigator with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission made the submission while testifying in a ninecount amended charge bordering on money laundering brought against the defendant by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

According to a statement by the EFCC on Monday, Johnson, who testified as the Ninth Prosecution Witness (PW9), revealed that ICPC began investigations after receiving intelligence from the Ministry of Defence regarding suspicious transactions involving companies such as Trans Afro Limited, Torch Global Limited, and Teemell Limited.

“We discovered that one Gideon Joseph was regis – tered as a director in these companies. His address was Louis Street, Maitama and Kubwa.

“We invited him to answer as to what business he carried out. All the letters could not be delivered, so we resorted to the Ministry of Defence,” Johnson told he court.

He further disclosed that a Director of Accounts in the Ministry, identified as Mr. Felix, told investigators that he acted on the directives of Nwabuoku, then Director of Finance and Accounts.

