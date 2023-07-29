How Evans-akere Emerged Winner, Chima Victor Award For Best Graduating Student In Visual Arts

For her talent, industry and creativity, Miss Pearl Evans-Akere, one of the graduating students of Dansol High School, Ikeja, Lagos, has won the maiden edition of The Chima Victor Award for Best Graduating Student in Visual Arts. To win the prestigious award, Evans-Akere, came first in Visual Arts in her school, recording excellent performance.

The award presentation was part of the 27th Valedictory/Thanksgiving Service by Dansol High School. Presenting the award to Evans-Akere at the colourful event held recently at the school’s premises, Secretary to the Board of Trustees, Chima Victor Foundation for Budding Artists, Dr Onyekachi Nnaekpe, congratulated Evans-Akere and urged her not to relent in her effort.

The Chima Victor Award for the Best Graduating Student in Visual Arts is sponsored by the Chima Victor Foundation for Budding Artists in memory of Mr. Chima Victor Nnaekpe, a 2008 graduate of Dansol High School, who died in a road crash on July 26, 2020.

Chima had a deep passion for the visual arts, as some of his Art teachers in Dansol would testify, even though he later studied Economics at Covenant University, Ota and worked with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria as a commercial officer before his demise.

“It is important to note that while in the university, he never lost interest in visual arts, which was evident in the many comics he passionately made (most of which are yet to be published) and in the various fantastic artistic ideas he had,” said Chima’s father, Pastor Onyekwere Nnaek“He had a big dream to make a lasting impact in the visual arts, most especially in the comic book world, but that dream was cut short by his sudden departure; so the main objective of the foundation is to ensure that the dream is realised by discovering and encouraging specially talented budding artists in Nigerian schools – students, who have the potential to become giants in the arts, even beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“May God help us keep Chima’s dream alive in Jesus’ name.” The Chima Victor Award for the Best Graduating Student in Visual Arts is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission in 2021 and endorsed by the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA).

Highlights of the event include dance performances by Dansol Cultural Troupe, Crowning of Miss Excellence, Alumni Induction, presentation of prizes/awards to three best students in Yoruba Language, Visual Arts, English Language, Music, Literature-In-English, Dyeing and Bleaching, Civic Education, Bookkeeping, Mathematic, Physics, Agricultural Science, Biology, Computer, and other subjects. A sonorous farewell song was rendered to the delight of the audience by Dansol School Choir.