The European Union (EU) is complementing the efforts of the Nigerian government to improve and strengthen democracy across the country by supporting programmes that build the capacity of young people in politics and governance.

Through the Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) Programme, the EU is funding Yiaga Africa’s Constituency Office Internship Programme, a 3-month programme which started in December 2024, and is expected to end in February this year.

The programme provides an excellent opportunity for young individuals committed to democratic development and eager to deepen their understanding of legislative processes and effective constituency engagement, to gain hands-on experience in the operations of constituency offices and legislature-constituent relations.

Furthermore, by placing these interns in the constituency offices of lawmakers, the programme not only offers them the chance to understand the legislative process, but provides an opportunity for them to engage with lawmakers, contribute meaningfully to policy discussions, and be part of constituency engagement.

According to the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Zissimos Vergos, the EU believed that a thriving democracy is built on responsible leadership and active citizen engagement.

He said, “Young people, therefore, play very significant roles in developing Nigeria’s democracy by actively participating in the electoral and governance processes, and contributing to guidelines, policies, and frameworks that ensure free, fair, credible, and transparent elections.

“Hence, it is important to provide platforms for these young and vibrant minds to actively engage and be a part of the country’s governance process. The time for making excuses is over.

“The moment people start making excuses not to act ethically, democratic institutions are undermined. Rather than criticising democracy, we must focus on ethical decisions that shape its practice.”

Yiaga Africa’s Programme Manager, Yetunde Bakarei, highlighted the impact of the programme in strengthening the relationship between lawmakers and their constituencies

“The Constituency Office Internship Programme encourages youth participation in the democratic process, ensuring that young people are involved in shaping policies that affect them.

“We would like to say thank you to the EU for the support that we receive that enables us to do the work that we do, which allows us to deploy young people to constituency offices. This wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the EU and the young people who continue to apply and take advantage of opportunities like this.”

One of the interns, Olaiya Oluwadamilola, while expressing passionately about how the programme has shaped both her professional and personal life, said, “This internship has not only enhanced my communication skills and boosted my confidence, but it has also inspired me to give back to my community and pursue a career in politics.”

Salihu Gode, another intern, praised the EU’s vision for inclusive governance and harped on the importance of mentorship, which she believes is essential for her career development and political ambition.

“With the skills and knowledge I’ve acquired, I’m confident that I can drive meaningful change in my community and contribute to Nigeria’s democratic growth,” she said. Gode also expressed her commitment to empowering women and promoting female participation in politics—an area the EU actively supports.

