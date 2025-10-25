How Esther Dunmoye Emerged Winner Of Chima Victor Foundation Best Student In Cultural, Creative Art

It was another day of celebration of creativity and reward for excellence as Esther Dunmoye, a student of Dansol High School, Ikeja, was honoured with the Chima Victor Foundation Best Student in Cultural and Creative Art, for her exceptional performance in culture and creativity.

The prize was presented to Esther Dunmoye by the Vice Principal of Dansol High School, Mrs. Olayinka Famokunwa, at the Dansol High School Speech and Prize Giving Ceremony held in Lagos recently.

The Chima Victor Foundation for Budding Artists was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission in 2021 in memory of Mr Chima Victor Nnaekpe, an old student of Dansol High School, to discover and encourage talented young artists in Nigerian schools. final year student of Dansol High School, Ikeja, Miss Fiyinfoluwa Amioluwa Yeku, was declared winner of the 2025 Chima Victor Foundation Award for Budding Artists, as she emerged the 2025 best graduating student in Visual Arts.

The award presentation was part part of the activities of the colourful and inspiring graduation ceremony of the school which took place in August this year. With its growing impact, the Chima Victor Foundation continues to serve as a beacon of hope for young creatives, encouraging them to pursue their passion in the visual arts.