How Escalating Insecurity In Anambra Instilled Fear In Residents

The escalating insecurity in Anambra State is causing profound fear among residents, significantly disrupting their daily lives.

The frequent kidnapping, robbery and violent crimes have created an atmosphere of panic, fear with many citizens feeling unsafe even in familiar areas.

It was learnt that residents of the state are reportedly avoiding public spaces and gatherings, leading to a decline in community interactions and economic activities.

The government’s inability to effectively address these issues has left residents feeling vulnerable, as part of the state have been declared as a no go area due to safety concerns.

Genesis

A source said the persistent crises in the state and other parts of the South East started after the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu by the State Security Service, over his agitation for South Eastern part of the country to break away from Nigeria.

South East is now battling with issues of unknown gunmen, kidnapping and several attacks on innocent residents of the region.

The source noted that to have a free South East region, one of the factors to consider is the detained Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who sometimes ago boasted that he has the capacity to end insecurity in the South-East and South-South region within two minutes of his release from detention.

“The continued detention of Kanu is escalating insecurity in Anambra especially and other parts of the country, causing fear among residents of the state.

Majority of those who came home for Christmas and New Year came with multiples of security agents to provide security. “We don’t experience such heavy security during festival period before now, it was politicians who usually come home with security before now, but those who came home last year Christmas, came with different convoys of security vehicles.

“It showed we are under siege of insecurity in the South East, a lot needs to be done to improve on the security situation of our region. Those who were able to work around during the festivals are those who have security. No more night life.

We need peace in the whole of southern region.” The year 2024 will always be a memorable one for members of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi over the murder of a priest.

A Roman Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Tobias Chukwujekwu Okonkwo, was on December 26, 2024 shot dead by an unidentified gunman at Ihiala, along Onitsha – Owerri road. Also Arch Bishop Godwin Okpara, was kidnapped by gunmen on December 6, 2024.

The Nnewi Catholic Diocese in a statement by Rev Fr Raphael Ezeogu, who is the Chancellor of the Diocese said where sorrow increases, divine consolation increases all the more.

He said, “the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi announces, with sorrow, but with stronger faith, that our dear Rev. Father Tobias Chukwujekwu Okonkwo, was shot dead by unknown assailants around Ihiala, Onitsha-Owerri Expressway around 7pm.”

Profile

The Ihiala Community in Ihiala Local Government Area of the state has commenced the profiling of residents and none indigenes of the community in order to identify the killers of nine persons at a funeral last year December.

The community also declared a four day mourning for victims killed at a funeral and prayers were offered for the repose of the dead.

It was reported that gunmen had stormed a funeral ceremony at Ubahuekwem Ihiala, which resulted in the death of seven persons and two policemen invited to secure the venue.

According to a statement by the Secretary General of Ihiala Community, Barrister Emmanuel Mkpo, a comprehensive profiling of residents of the community will be conducted across all villages in Ihiala town to ensure proper identification of residents, indigenes and none indigenes alike in order to heighten security within the community, as part of measures to address insecurity issues in the community.

He added that the people of Ihiala stand united and will continue to support the governor’s efforts at ensuring that justice is served, while fostering long term peace and safety in the town.

Kidnapping

The former vice chairman of ObunaguAchalla Village in Enugwu Agidi Community area of the state Obiora Okeke, decried how he was kidnapped twice by gunmen.

He alleged that he was kidnapped twice over community land disputes. Okeke further alleged that his abduction was sponsored by some people in his town whose sole interest was to sell off the entire ancestral lands, which he stopped and sought for lasting peace with Ezinano Community in Awka.

He also said that they sent kidnappers to kill him two times, but God spared his life. “My problem started with some members of the leadership of Obunagu-Achalla Village, when they summoned me to a meeting to initiate lasting peace between the Obunagu-Achalla and Ezinano communities.

“It all started on October 17, 2023. It was the initial period the road in front of my house was being graded and they claimed that I sold the land to one Jeff “This people invited the gunmen to kidnap me so that I would bring out the money suspected to be paid for the land.

The gunmen they sent to kidnap me were poor, they collected all my food stuff including garri, palm oil, salt among others. And collected the only N22,000 I had in my bank account.

The gunmen were surprised when they didn’t see the money they claimed that I realised from the land I sold. “When the gunmen noticed I had no money in my two bank accounts, I was allowed to go.

The second invasion was in August 2024, after the peace meeting with my people; the kidnappers invaded my house again around 4 pm and took me into the bush through Urum in Awka North.

“I was in the bush for three days before I was released. Most of the land have been sold at giveaway prices by those accusing me of selling the land, he and his team didn’t account for the money.

“They sold Mbanano land to Dubai Estate, while Isi-Nwoshishi land, part of Obibia land, Oburu and Odo-achalla lands were also sold by them without accounting for them.”

Gunmen

As part of efforts of the Anambra State government to curtail insecurity, the Joint Security TaskForce on Security arrested four gunmen in their camp at Ihiala Local Government Area of the state.

Also recovered from the suspects terrorising the state were three stolen vehicles believed to belong to Kidnapped victims on October 22, 2024.

Some items also suspected to be bombs and locally fabricated explosives were recovered by the taskforce during the raid of the gunmen camp at Lilu, Ihiala, Mbosi and Isseke in Ihiala local government area of the State.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochikwu Ikenga, in a statement said the arrest of the gunmen were based on the combined operation from all the sister security agencies that resulted in the arrest.

“This operation demonstrates our resolve to protect citizens and ensure public safety, we will continue to dominate and deny criminal elements the space to operate in Anambra State.

“Following the security intelligence gathered over time, the Joint Security Forces executed a planned and coordinated operation that dismantled a criminal camp in Lilu, Mbosi, and Isseke areas of Ihiala, recovering three unexploded improvised explosives, two abandoned vehicles, copper wires, fuel, and other dangerous materials used by the gunmen.”

Expert

The Executive Director of Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Mr. Okechukwu Nwanguma, said reprisal attacks have caused fatalities, injuries, and displacement, leaving communities vulnerable and without access to basic necessities across major parts of South East.

Nwanguma said the destruction of households, properties, and infrastructure has disrupted economic activities, exacerbating poverty and hardship.

The attacks have eroded social cohesion, creating an atmosphere of fear, mistrust, and division within communities as a result of Indigenous People of Biafra agitation caused what will experience today.

“It is essential to recognise that such reprisal attacks are not only morally reprehensible, but also counterproductive in addressing the underlying issues driving violence in the region.

Instead, they perpetuate a cycle of violence, fueling further resentment and instability. Southeast is in dire need of a responsible political leadership that prioritises the interests of the people. What is currently in place is criminal politics by an organised criminal cabal.”

He added: “What we have in South East is unscrupulous, unconscionably corrupt, unpatriotic, and self-centered individuals, only in pursuit of self enrichment at the expense of the welfare and security of the people.

Southeast urgently needs a leadership revolution that puts the people at the forefront, rather than perpetuating a system of corruption and self-interest, undermining peace.

“The government should engage with community leaders, youth organizations, and civil society to address grievances and promote peaceful resolutions.

Exclusive focus on military solutions to insecurity has proved to be counterproductive as it fails to address the root causes of the problem in the region.

If concrete steps are taken towards addressing the root causes of insecurity and enhancing civic space, the southeast could experience peace.

