How El-Rufai Suffered Nosebleed In EFCC Custody – Aide

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adekeye has disclosed that his principal experienced a nosebleed overnight in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Adekeye, who made this disclosure in a press statement issued on Monday, said the commission also prevented El-Rufai from receiving a meal directly from his wife on February 17.

He, however, said that El-Rufai’s legal team has not been shown any remand order authorising his continued detention beyond 48 hours without charge.

According to him, El-Rufai’s legal team and family are “having difficulties in securing access to him in detention”.

“One of his wives was not allowed to deliver his meal directly to him on the evening of 17th February, but was asked to pass it to him through one of the commission’s personnel. “His lawyers have reported that he suffered an overnight episode of bleeding from his nose,” the statement reads.

New Telegraph recalls that the former Kaduna governor voluntarily presented himself at the EFCC headquarters on February 16 following an invitation from the agency.

On February 18, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) took him into custody after he was released by the operatives of the EFCC.

It was gathered that both anti-graft bodies are investigating El-Rufai over alleged financial misconduct during his time as Kaduna governor from 2015 to 2023.

In 2024, the Kaduna assembly indicted el-Rufai over the alleged diversion of N423 billion in public funds and money laundering and demanded that he be investigated by anti-graft agencies.