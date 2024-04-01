How El-Rufai Replace Shehu Sani With Uba – Suspended APC Women Leader

The suspended Kaduna State women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Maryam Suleiman, better known as Mai Rusau, has slammed Governor Uba Sani, accusing him of disloyalty to his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai.
Suleiman in a video sighted by New Telegraph recalled how El-Rufai travelled almost 500 times in 2019 to lobby party chieftains at the APC headquarters in Abuja and former president Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that Sani became the representative of Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly.
Mai Rusau from Badarawa/Mailali Ward in Kaduna State disclosed that El-Rufai fought hard and took risks to remove former Senator, Shehu Sani to make way for Governor Sani, who was considered loyal then.
It was gathered that Suleiman’s outburst and attack on Sani’s aide earned her suspension as the women leader.
The party chieftain was punished for defaming the character of Governor Uba Sani, and for unauthorized publicity of the party’s dispute that discredited the governor.
In addition, Suleiman was accused of sending individuals to attack the political adviser to the governor, Manzo Maigari.