How EFCC Oppressed Me In Front Of My Wife, Daughter – Skales

Nigerian singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known as Skales, has called out the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), saying the commission broke into his house and wrongly accused him of being a fraudster.

Taking to his X page on Monday night, the music star in a series of posts, recounted his ordeal with the operatives of the EFCC.

According to him, he was on the bed with his six-month-old daughter when the anti-graft agency operatives numbering three broke into his house through the backdoor.

Speaking further, he said due to how they troop in secretly, he had a panic attack because of some health issues he was dealing with.

He also claimed that his record producer was injured by the EFCC operatives.

Skales wrote, “So @officialEFCC pulled up to my house with 3 men with guns and some with sticks and hammers lol, they broke my back door while I was sleeping on the bed with my 6 months old daughter, imagine I had a panic attack Cz of my health issues…. Is this not a crime?

“God goes punish una @officialEFCC I am not a criminal, I have never done fraud in my life, you came in with guns to oppress me in front of my daughter and her mother & my staff. You will never prosper in anything you do as long as you’re EFCC staff! You will always be a failure.

“They hit my producer with a stick on his leg. Imagine @officialEFCC una father! You guys are a criminal organization…it’s sad the kind of power you are given.. that’s why you’re abusing it… enikure.”