How Education Minister Mobilised Resources For NADECO Leaders In Exile – Bamidele

The Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has revealed that the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, mobilised resources to support chieftains of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) who fled Nigeria during the military regime of the late General Sani Abacha.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, also disclosed that Alausa turned down appointments to serve as Commissioner for Education or Commissioner for Health in Lagos State under then-Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, now President of Nigeria.

These revelations were contained in a statement from the Media Directorate, Office of the Senate Leader, issued on Sunday following the inauguration of the Governing Council and Principal Officers of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences (FUTES), Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State.

NADECO, a coalition of pro-democracy advocates, was formed on May 15, 1994, to protest the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election won by Chief M.K.O. Abiola and to push for the restoration of democratic governance.

Among the notable NADECO figures forced into exile during the Abacha regime were Chief Anthony Enahoro, Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka, President Bola Tinubu, Chief Ayo Opadokun, and former House of Representatives Chief Whip Hon. Olawale Oshun.

Bamidele noted that many of the exiled leaders sustained various injuries while being hunted by the military junta and required urgent medical attention.

“At the time, Dr. Alausa was undergoing a residency in Internal Medicine at Royal Bolton Hospital and the University of Newcastle between 1995 and 1997. He provided free medical services to several pro-democracy leaders in exile across Europe and the United States,” Bamidele stated.

He added: “Dr. Alausa was a beacon of hope to many of us during those difficult times. He supported us with resources and critical medical care. Some of the beneficiaries are still alive today, while others have passed on.”

Bamidele explained that Tinubu, upon becoming Governor of Lagos State in 1999, attempted to appoint Alausa to his cabinet in recognition of his sacrifice, but Alausa declined, saying his support for the movement was driven by conviction, not political ambition.

The Senate Leader also disclosed that Alausa was the architect behind a series of medical outreach programmes conducted across the South-West after Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999.

“When many exiled leaders returned home with the dawn of the Fourth Republic, Alausa initiated free medical programmes, including eye care and surgical procedures, across South-West states,” he said. “He mobilised doctors from the diaspora who came at their own expense—no government funds were used for their flights, accommodation, or services.”

“As a former commissioner in Lagos State, I can testify that then-Governor Tinubu made several efforts to bring Alausa into his cabinet, but Alausa insisted he did not support the struggle for personal gain,” Bamidele added.

He concluded by revealing that it also took considerable persuasion before Alausa finally agreed to serve under President Tinubu’s administration as Minister of Education.

