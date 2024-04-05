How Edo Born, Asein, Broke 200 Hours Read Aloud World Guinness Record

The venue was the Edo State ultra-modern library complex located at the heart of the secretariat of the Edo State Civil Service Commission on Sapele Road, Benin City. The library complex is easily accessible and distinct from other buildings within the secretariat, as it is sand witched among high rising buildings at the Secretariat. Of course, there was no other befitting place for this historic event to have been staged the two weeks duration that it lasted given that it was all about books. Therefore, the choice of the location by Miss Angel Osareimen Asein, who was out to put her name and that of Nigeria on the global map, was perfect and inspiring for the business at hand.

Mission

From the outset, Asein’s mission was very clear, which was to surpass the 145 hours Read Aloud World Guinness Record held by her fellow Nigerian, John Obot. Obot made the extant global record in September 2023. The expectations were high, the challenges daunting, however, her spirit was unbreakable, resilient and unbeatable as she had her eyes fixed on the goal. She began the quest on February 23 and ended on March 7, after hitting over 207 hours mark. She read continuously, without pausing for more than 30 seconds, captivating the attention of attendees from diverse backgrounds, including children, students, and dignitaries.

Inspiration

Born in Upper Sakponba, Ikpoba/Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, she attended Imaguero Secondary School for her secondary education. Asein is a final year student of Lagos State University (LASU), department of Fishery and Aquatic Biology. Recall the milestone recorded by Nigerian Chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, fondly known as Baci, recently when she broke the Guinness World Record for marathon cooking (Cook-athorn), with 93 hours 11 minutes in May 2023.

That brought recognition for the country in many ways and Chef Baci also had her status elevated as she overnight earned stardom and global following. Chef Baci’s audacious feat and the overwhelming acclaim that followed it spurred a number of young Nigerians to come to the fore with different activities that were aimed at wiping out the existing GWR in different fields of human endeavours. Obviously, it is right to say that the final year LASU student, was also inspired by Chef Baci’s historic milestone, as she took a bold step toward the realisation of this dream, which has now brought her, her family, her state, and country as well as her university, LASU, to the limelight following her feat.

Team Reimen

She was not alone on the road to clinching the Guinness World Record. Just like others who have done it successfully before her, she had a team of ardent supporters and believers in her faith and ability to undertake the global venture. Her core support group and organisers was named Team Reimen, who were quite visible and helpful all through the record breaking reading venture. She also had the support of a Public Relations firm, Genius Hub.

Support

If there was one factor that stood out for Asein, it was the overwhelming support that she got from all corners particularly from her parents and family as well as the Edo State government, with the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki and the wife, Betsy, as the cheerleaders. Prior to the event, the governor in the company of some state government functionaries visited her and the family in Benin to inspire and encourage her. Besides, financial contribution towards the success of her record breaking effort, was made by the governor.

Speaking during his visit to the live reading session on March 7, Obaseki noted, “The vision of Osariemen aligns well with what this administration has done in the state in the last seven years, developing the reading culture of our young ones and re-enacting the education system, particularly basic education. “I am very proud of Reiman’s enduring spirit to break the records. Her attempt is a testament of the resilience and winning spirit of the Edo youth to break barriers, thereby inspiring both young men and women, not to despair in the face of any obstacle.

“I am very excited and it’s gratifying for me to see one of our own, Osariemen Angel Asein attempting to break the Guinness World Record in reading. It’s just ties in with what we have preached and the work we have done in the state in the last seven years, trying to re-enact education, particularly basic education, and develop the reading culture of our young ones and children in this state.

The governor further stated, “It’s quite pleasing to see one of them trying to take it to another level, letting the world see how well Edo young people are doing; how aspirational and globally competitive they have become. ‘‘I believe that there can’t be a greater reward for our administration than what this young lady is doing. I am asking all of you to support her in this quest as we are here to support her as she has broken the world record in reading; what a record to break! It’s quite gratifying and fulfilling.” Obaseki, also received Prof. Demas Nwoko, one of Africa’s greatest architects at the occasion, who came to support the aspiration of Asein, and commended him for his architectural pieces across the globe.

He noted that Edo State has also benefited from Nwoko’s architectural acumen as Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre is one of his works. Obaseki noted, “Here, we have Prof. Demas Nwoko, most people may not realise he is one of Africa’s greatest architects; he is joining us here today. One of his seminal works is the Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre, which is one of the 1001 buildings you must see in this world before you die. “He is here in Edo State with us as Osariemen read from one of his books.

He is here to see one of his works, the Oba Akenzua Cultural Centre, which we are going to finally try to complete and make it part of the cultural district, which we are building for people to come and see.” The governor gifted her N20 million for her feat, while after party was held in her honour, with dignitaries from across the state and country in attendance. She was also bestowed with the title of Ambassador for the Nigerian Copyright Commission and received a free one-year health insurance scheme from the Edo State Government. Additionally, she received a premium Mouka Foam as a token of appreciation.

EdoBest

initiative In addition, the Edo State Ministry of Education through its EdoBest Programme launched the Book and Art Festival, with the maiden theme, Every Child a Reading Champion. Speaking at the occasion, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Joan Osa-Oviawe said the reason why the state government was behind Asein was because the Read Aloud is in agreement with what the state government is doing on education.

According to her, “We are to make sure that every child is developed. If you look across the room, you will see our campaign, Every Child a Reading Champion. Today, Asein has demonstrated that. Since she started reading, we saw a lot of children from different schools that have visited her. ‘‘Four students from Ogbe Secondary School were here today, I was shocked when I saw them. I asked them why are you not in school? It was after school anyway.

They said, they were so inspired by Asein that they brought her a gift. They drew her portrait and framed it. Nobody told them to do that. ‘‘I hope that you know that beyond the pomp and the paparazzi of this event, that you have inspired many young people in Edo State. When we started our EdoBest 2.0, what we were hearing was that ‘school is a scam,’ but today you have made reading to be popular.’’ Continuing, she said, “This is what Her Excellency, Mrs Betsy Obaseki is all about for the girl-child in Edo State.

That is what His Excellency, Mr Godwin Obaseki is all about in Edo State. The governor and his wife have given us a mandate in Edo that every Edo child must have the requisite nurturing to be able to aspire and also compete in a global environment. It has given them confidence. That a girl raised in Upper Sakponba can do this with such class and dignity is an attestation of our work in Edo State.”

Excitement

Basking in the euphoria of her success after reaching the over 200 hours record, Asein said, “In December 2023 when I and my team; Team Reimen, were moving ‘helter-skelter’ looking for how to make this dream come true, you can dream big, but God have to use somebody to make your dream come true. It is like I am dreaming. It is like somebody is going to wake-me-up. ‘‘It was more than I envisioned. We were moving helter skelter until we met a man.

When preparedness meets opportunity. When I met the man then the governor made a declaration and doors opened. At a time I was fed-up. I didn’t want to do the Guinness World Record again. I was like let me pack my bags go back to Lagos, read my books and write my exams and graduate.” Asein, on the occasion of the 2024 International Women’s Day, held last month, with the theme; Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress, said she is proud to represent the strength, resilience, and determination of women everywhere.

“We celebrate the achievements and contributions of women around the world, it is crucial to emphasize the importance of inclusivity. Women, especially those with disabilities or physical challenges, must be included and supported in all aspects of society. Their voices, talents, and capabilities should be recognised and valued. “Let us use this day to reaffirm our commitment to gender equality and to advocate for the empowerment of all women, regardless of their background or circumstances. Together, we can create a world where every woman has the opportunity to thrive and succeed. Let us continue to inspire, uplift, and support one another as we strive for a more inclusive and equitable future.”