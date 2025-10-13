How ECOWAS Court Instrumentality Can Be Used To End Insecurity, By Lawyers

TUNDE OYESINA writes that lawyers have called for the adoption of ECOWAS Court instrumentality to tackle emerging transnational security threats

Some senior lawyers have expressed concerns over the emerging security threats among African countries, with a call for an wholesale adoption of the instrumentality of the ECOWAS Court to tackle the menace.

The lawyers spoke on the heels of a call by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), for collective interpretation of regional instruments against transnational security threats Fagbemi bared his mind while speaking at a special ECOWAS Court session to mark the opening of the 2025/26 new legal year in Abuja.

Delivering his speech in the programme with the theme, “The ECOWAS Court and International Law: Expanding Access and Navigating Contemporary Challenges”, Fagbemi noted that theme is both timely and profound.

He said: “It invites us to reflect on the court’s evolving role as a bridge between national legal systems and international norms, and as a guardian of rights and obligations within our regional community. “The ECOWAS Court of Justice is a vital institution in the development of international law within West Africa. Its jurisprudence has shaped regional understanding of human rights, economic integration, and the rule of law.

“I must commend the court for its forward-thinking deployment of technology—particularly the adoption of virtual hearings and electronic filing systems. These innovations have not only enhanced procedural efficiency, but have significantly expanded access to justice across borders, especially in times of disruption and constraint.

The court’s embrace of digital tools sets a commendable example for other regional and national institutions. “The legal year ceremony affords us the opportunity to examine some of the complex and transnational challenges confronting the court as follows: “Transnational Security ThreatsFrom terrorism to cybercrime, our region faces threats that do not respect borders. Legal systems must adapt to address these challenges collectively.

The ECOWAS Court has a role to play in interpreting regional instruments that support coordinated security responses while safeguarding fundamental rights. “Democratic Fragility and Constitutional Disputes – Across West Africa, democratic institutions are under strain. lectoral disputes, unconstitutional changes of government, and suppression of civic freedoms demand legal clarity and principled adjudication. The Court must continue to serve as a stabilizing force—upholding democratic norms and constitutionalism.

“Cross-Border Crimes and Financial Integrity – The rise of money laundering, illicit financial flows, and organized crime poses a serious threat to governance and development. In this regard, I wish to acknowledge the critical role of GIABA—the Inter-Governmental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa. GIABA’s work in promoting anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing frameworks is indispensable.

The ECOWAS Court must continue to interpret and enforce legal standards that complement GIABA’s efforts, ensuring that justice systems are not exploited by criminal networks and that financial integrity is preserved across the region. “Migration and Human Trafficking – Human trafficking and irregular migration remain pressing concerns. The court can help define the legal contours of state responsibility and individual rights.

ECOWAS Court should prioritize cases concerning interpretation of regional instruments in security matters

“Climate Justice and Environmental Governance– Rising sea levels, desertification, and resource conflicts are reshaping our legal landscape. The ECOWAS Court must be prepared to adjudicate disputes that touch on environmental matters and sustainable development.

“Digital Rights and Data Sovereignty- As digital technologies transform governance and commerce, questions of privacy, surveillance, and access to information are becoming central to human rights. The court must be equipped to interpret international law in ways that protect digital freedoms while respecting national security concerns.

“As we navigate these challenges, it is imperative that member states pursue greater uniformity in legal standards, reciprocity in enforcement, and peer review in judicial performance. The ECOWAS legal space must not be a patchwork of divergent systems, but a harmonized framework that promotes predictability, fairness, and mutual respect.

“In this regard, I strongly encourage the ECOWAS Court to adopt best practices from other regional courts and tribunals—including the European Court of Human Rights, the East African Court of Justice, and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. These institutions offer valuable lessons in transparency, procedural innovation, judicial independence, and public engagement. “You will all agree with me that comparative learning is not imitation—it is evolution.

By studying how other regional courts manage appellate review, enforce judgements, engage with civil society, and balance sovereignty with supranational authority, the ECOWAS Court can refine its own processes and strengthen its legitimacy.

Collective Interpretation

Analysing the AGF’s speech, a rights and safety group, Secure Boundaries, in a round table meeting held in Abuja noted that, “Fagbemi’s speech underscored several interlocking legal and institutional demands. “Uniformity in Legal Standards– Member states must work towards harmonizing legal provisions in their domestic laws to reflect the obligations under ECOWAS treaties and protocols. Divergences in definition, procedural rules, sanctions, or rights can be exploited by transnational criminals.

“Enforcement Reciprocity and Respect for Judgements– It is not enough for the ECOWAS Court to deliver judgements; member states must also enforce them faithfully. Non-enforcement breeds impunity and undermines credibility. “Interpretative Consistency of Regional Instruments, particularly as they relate to security threats.

Treaties, protocols, supplemental instruments must be read not in isolation or through narrow national lenses—but jointly interpreted so that rights protection and security-imperatives maintain a balance. The AGF emphasized that in confronting terrorism, cybercrime, trafficking, etc., the law must speak with one voice across borders. “Institutional Reforms.

He urged reforms such as possible establishment of an appellate mechanism in the ECOWAS Court, improving procedures for domestic enforcement, greater capacity building, and drawing on comparative jurisprudence from other regional human rights courts (e.g. European Court of Human Rights, East African Court of Justice)”.

Why Collective Interpretation?

Executive Direcror of the Group , Nonso Otigba speaking further noted that , “To understand the significance of his demand, one must appreciate what “collective interpretation” means in a regional context.

“It is the process by which member states, courts and regional bodies align on meanings, legal standards, and application of treaties and protocols. “It includes, harmonizing definitions (e.g. what is “terrorism,” “violent extremism,” “illicit financial flow”).

“Predictable judicial remedies and procedural rights across countries. Shared jurisprudence that produces legal certainty for individuals and states alike. “Avoiding legal vacuums and loopholes that criminals exploit (for example, if one country’s law is weak in investigating cybercrime, traffickers or hackers move operations there).

“AGF’s insistence on collective interpretation was thus not abstract legalism—it was a response to the lived experience of transnational threats. He recognized that borders may exist on maps, but criminals often don’t respect them.

Transnational Security Threats:

The Legal Challenges The AGF, had in the speech, named, directly or by implication, several categories of transnational security threats, each of which throws up complex legal questions.

Terrorism and Violent Extremism

These are often cross-border movement of foreign fighters, networks spanning states, funding and logistics that traverse porous borders. A regional instrument (say, a protocol on terrorism) may require member states to criminalize certain conduct, but if definitions differ or safeguards for rights differ, there is risk of either overreach (abuse of rights) or under-enforcement (safe havens).

“Cybercrime / Digital Threats

Cyber attacks, data theft, use of digital platforms for radicalisation or recruitment, cross-border financial fraud—all operate beyond the capacity of a single legal system. There may be treaties or mutual legal assistance protocols, but states’ domestic laws may lag behind; procedural tools (e.g. digital forensics, cross-border data access) are often weak or contested. Reciprocity and shared standards become critical.

“Illicit Financial Flows, Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing. These involved layered transactions, sometimes channeled through multiple jurisdictions (often through jurisdictions with weaker regulatory oversight), shell companies, offshore accounts, or cash couriers.

Regional and international instruments (e.g. the GIABA mandate, FATF-inspired norms) require cooperation, transparency, strong enforcement; but if states differ in definition, enforcement zeal, or procedural capacity, regional efforts suffer.

” Human Rights Under Pressure

Response to security threats often brings pressure to limit civil liberties, expand executive powers, enforce state-of-emergency laws. Regional instruments (human rights treaties, ECOWAS Charter) require that fundamental rights be respected, even under threat.

The balancing act—between security and rights—depends heavily on context and legal interpretation. Disparities in domestic law may lead to unequal protection.”

Migration, Refugees, Displacement

Security threats often trigger displacement, or migration routes are exploited for trafficking, smugglers, radicalization, recruitment. The legal obligations of states under refugee law, humanitarian law, and regional regimes often intersect with security laws. Again, divergence in domestic law and policy creates inconsistencies”

Legal Instruments in ECOWAS and their Interpretation

A participant in the round table, Henry Ezeudu, submitted that; “To appreciate what the AGF was asking for, it helps to sketch what regional instruments currently exist, and how interpretation currently works (or doesn’t).

“ECOWAS has several foundational treaties and supplementary instruments, such as Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance; Protocol relating to the Mechanism for Conflict Prevention, Management, Resolution, Peacekeeping and Security; instruments on human rights, etc.

Member states have ratified many; some instruments have been domesticated in domestic law. But treaty obligations only bind states under international/regional law when properly interpreted and implemented.

“Supplementary Protocols & Declarations.

These often clarify or expand obligations such as human rights jurisdiction of ECOWAS Court and direct individual access. Their interpretation in practice often depends on the ECOWAS Court’s judgments, domestic courts’ willingness to adopt them, and the enforcement mechanism. “Customary Regional Practice & Jurisprudence.

ECOWAS Court’s judgements over the years have built up precedents especially in human rights, rule of law, economic integration. But enforcement remains uneven; domestic courts sometimes ignore or selectively apply regional jurisprudence.

There should be an establishment of an appellate mechanism in ECOWAS legal architecture

“Competent National Authorities & Judicial Council.

These bodies are meant to help with enforcement, domestication, synergy between national law and regional obligations. But there are gaps: lack of resources, lack of awareness, slow or conflicting interpretations”. AGF’s speech however revealed awareness of all these issues.

He urged the ECOWAS Court to not simply issue broad, idealistic judgements—but to interpret regional instruments in light of domestic realities and capacities. At the same time, he insisted that member states must avoid diluting obligations or interpreting obligations so narrowly that regional instruments lose effectiveness.

Lawyers speak

Speaking on the issue, an Abuja based lawyer, Onesimus Ruya, lauded the AGF’s submissions, saying they were apt. According to him, “To achieve these, ECOWAS Court’s jurisprudence and consistency should be strengthened . “The court should prioritize cases that deal explicitly with interpretation of regional instruments in security matters.

Use of full Bench panels for matters of great legal or constitutional import. “Publishing reasoned, detailed judgements that clarify definitions, procedural obligations, remedial regimes. “There should be an establishment of an appellate mechanism in ECOWAS legal architecture.

This would give parties a chance to review judgements, correct errors, improve legal certainty. “Even if full-scale appeals are impracticable, perhaps specialized review panels or en banc sessions for precedent setting. “Member states to review statutes, codes, criminal procedure laws, evidence laws to ensure they reflect treaty obligations.

“Legislative reform and domestication of regional instruments. Technical assistance programs for under-resourced states”. In his comments, a rights activist, Abiodun Olugbemide, noted that the call pointed out one of ECOWAS’s persistent problems, that is fragmentation in legal meaning and enforcement.

According to him, “Regional treaties and protocols are only as effective as their interpretation. When every member state applies them differently, you have legal chaos instead of integration.

A collective interpretation, is therefore, the only logical path forward if the region truly wants to combat crossborder crimes effectively. “A harmonized interpretative framework will also boost investor confidence and strengthen judicial credibility, as “foreign entities will know that legal expectations in Ghana, Nigeria, or Senegal are aligned under one regional judicial philosophy.

“However, we must never forget that the sovereignty of member states is constitutionally entrenched. Collective interpretation should not mean collective surrender. Every interpretation of regional instruments must still respect domestic constitutions and national peculiarities.

“The ECOWAS Court must also develop clear mechanisms to reconcile conflicts between domestic constitutions and regional obligations without imposing one nation’s realities on another. “The ECOWAS Court cannot do this alone. National courts must begin to cite and rely on ECOWAS decisions as persuasive, if not binding, authorities. That’s how you build interpretative community. If each judiciary sees the ECOWAS Court as an outsider, the call for collective interpretation will remain aspirational.

“Judicial education and constitutional amendments in some states might be necessary to align regional obligations with national judicial practice”. In his views, a senior lawyer, Bright Enado, noted that, “the greatest weakness of ECOWAS law today is not absence of treaties, but inconsistency in enforcement.

One state enforces a protocol judgement, another ignores it completely. That weakens public trust. “The AGF’s proposal for collective interpretation will make judgements easier to apply because the legal standards will be clearer across jurisdictions. “ECOWAS Commission should establish a technical working group of legal experts to review definitions, model laws, and enforcement procedures so that collective interpretation moves from theory to practice.

“There is urgent need for states to domesticate ECOWAS treaties and protocols. Without domestication, you cannot truly interpret collectively because the regional instrument has no internal life within domestic law. Therefore, member states must move quickly to incorporate these treaties into their legislative frameworks.”