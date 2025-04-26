How Economic Hardship Led Me Into Music – Segun Johnson

Share

Nigerian musician, Segun Johnson, known for his popular unique style of singing at events, has revealed what led him into music.

The singer made this revelation while speaking about his humble beginnings with media personality, Teju BabyFace.

During the interview, Segun discussed how he ventured into music, disclosing that the economic hardship in Nigeria led him into the profession.

Teju BabyFace asked: “Was music always what you wanted to do? Or when did you discover music work?

He answered in Yoruba; “Ebi ni, hunger ni (hunger led me to it). If you are in Nigeria, you don’t have a choice”.

It would be recalled that Segun Johnson is popularly known by his hype songs, ‘Sho Fine Gan’, and ‘Sho ma nawo yen tan’.

