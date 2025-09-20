How Early Campaigns Undermine Democracy, Governance

The political atmosphere has recently been agog with activities as gladiators have continued to move frantically towards the 2027 general elections in defiance of extant laws guiding electioneering, particularly the Electoral Act, which specifies that such activities could only be done 150 days before the election.

This trend has caused distractions to public officials who have abandoned governance for politics with almost two years to the scheduled election, just as the situation itself has continued to heat the polity, prompting commentaries on the workability, practicability, or otherwise of the Act in the reality of Nigeria’s political culture.

Saturday Telegraph during the week spoke with politicians, lawyers, as well as other stakeholders, especially within the civil society, with a view to properly examining the situation and coming up with the right solution that would nip it in the bud.

Those who spoke with our correspondent include a former National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mr. Festus Okoye; the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Debo Ologunagba.

Others who spoke with our correspondents include the National Publicity Secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Mr. Ladipo Johnson, the Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Mr. Seye Oladejo, as well as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Mr. Laolu Owolabi.

Blame Electoral Act -Okoye

Okoye, in his response to one of our correspondents, blamed the trend on some lacuna in the current Electoral Act and the rules of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that apply to the conduct of elections, which he said politicians have continued to exploit to their advantage.

“Political parties, interested aspirants, their cronies, and supporters are exploiting the gaps in the Electoral Act and the rules and regulations of INEC to engage in campaigns outside the designated campaign period.

“Political parties and their third-party campaigners are exploiting the ambiguity surrounding the term “campaigning in public,” as referenced in Sections 94 and 95 of the Electoral Act.

“By law, the period of public campaigning by political parties shall commence 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours before that day. The prevailing impression is that activities carried out before this period fall within the realm of freedom of speech and association.

“High-profile political actors are using third parties, unregistered organisations, and faceless endorsers to undermine the principles of campaigns and governance. Political parties, holders of public office, and those positioning themselves for the politics of 2027 are increasingly relying on proxies,” Okoye said.

Okoye stated that early campaigns by political parties at this stage are premature as they have not conducted primaries in accordance with Section 84 of the Electoral Act because INEC has not issued the timetable for such primaries.

“Candidates have not yet emerged, as they can only do so through valid primaries. Therefore, the flurry of alignments, meetings, and billboards declaring support for individuals cannot reasonably be characterised as campaigning in public within the contemplation of Section 95 of the Electoral Act,” he added.

He concluded that “Unfortunately, these alignments, meetings, and billboards declaring support for individuals inevitably distract public officeholders from governance, as their focus shifts towards upcoming primaries and elections. Their conduct and decisions become driven by political calculations rather than the demands of their offices.

“The President, Vice President, Governors, Deputy Governors, and legislative or local government officeholders must concentrate on governance and must not be allowed to begin campaigning for re-election immediately after assuming office.”

The human rights activist, however, called on the National Assembly Committee on Electoral Matters to clearly define what constitutes a campaign and impose penalties for violations.

He added that “The (new) law must provide specific definitions for third-party campaigns, billboards, endorsements, alignments, realignments, and coalitions. While fundamental rights to freedom of speech, association, and assembly must be protected, the public space must also be safeguarded from abuse when the ban on campaigns has not been lifted.”

Count PDP out -Ologunagba

When contacted, Ologunagba, on behalf of the PDP, blamed the ruling APC for the spate of early campaigns, saying they are doing so out of fear of electoral loss.

The PDP stated that the APC is jittery, considering its perceived failure in governance since it took over the reins of power 10 years ago.

“We are not campaigning now, or have you seen any member of our party campaigning now? No! We are not, but you can put your question to the APC, which has started its campaigns because they are jittery of a likely impending defeat.

“They have nothing to show the people for their misrule, that is why they are campaigning early and engaging in endorsement shopping up and down. Rather than campaign, our governors in their various states have been impacting their people positively through landmark and life-changing projects.

APC has no reason to campaign before election – Oladejo

Responding, the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Lagos State, Hon. Seye Oladejo, stoutly defended his party, saying the ruling party, both at the state and national levels, has no reason to embark on campaigns now.

Oladejo stressed that the APC would never be part of early campaigns, insisting that as the biggest stakeholder in Nigeria’s democracy, the party is committed to stability and will not heat up the polity.

According to him, some opposition parties campaigning before the legally stipulated period reflect their desperation and disregard for the law.

“There is no reason for us, as the ruling party, to be desperate about campaigns. At the appropriate time, we will tell Nigerians what we have done with the mandate they willingly gave to us, while the opposition will only be making promises that people cannot take to the bank.

“If anybody is desperate about campaigning, it is the opposition parties, and they have their reasons, because they have nothing to showcase. Look at some of them; they are in disarray. Nigerians will not entrust the governance of their country to people who cannot put their houses in order.”

Oladejo further urged Nigerians to hold the opposition accountable, rather than allow them to distract the government from delivering on its mandate through what he described as “needless campaigning.”

On criticisms of the APC-led administration, Oladejo said the party’s responses to opposition statements should not be mistaken for campaign activities.

“If the PDP or any other opposition party is critical of our government, we will respond. But our response does not amount to campaigning.

“If they cannot see the massive infrastructural renewal across the country, the increased monthly allocations to states and local governments, and the development these will bring, then we have to put the facts before them. That is not campaigning. We have no reason to campaign ahead of the election,” he added.

INEC must properly define rules on campaign

On his part, the National Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Mr. Ladipo Johnson, stated that it would be very difficult for political parties to restrict their activities to the stipulated 150-day window.

“I don’t think that political parties find it necessarily difficult to stick to the 150-day rule as enshrined in the Electoral Act. There is a difference between marking the ideals of a political party and campaigning for an election. I mean campaigning for candidates for an election.