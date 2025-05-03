How DSS Rescued Factional NANS President, Atiku –Security Sources

Share

Details have emerged on how operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) rescued a factional president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Abubakar Isa Atiku, Tuesday in Abuja, after an attempt to inaugurate his executives, ended in chaos.

Highly-placed security sources, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent yesterday, said trouble started when another NANS faction led by Olusola Ladoja stormed the Wells Carlton Hotel, Abuja, venue of the parallel inauguration, resulting in members of both factions engaging in a fight.

It was further gathered that students and dignitaries, including two former Governors, reportedly scampered for safety, as both camps continued the free for all.

“One Mustapha (aka Musty) reportedly sustained a cut on his right arm”, one of the sources said.

Another source revealed that: “In the ensuing melee, Ladoja’s group overpowered Abubakar’s and ended up (allegedly) whisking him away.”

He added that: “DSS operatives reportedly trailed the group and rescued Abubakar, who by this time had sustained several machete cuts.

“Operatives also recovered a pistol and machete from the scene and are reportedly investigating the ownership of the weapons.”

The source added that Abubakar is responding to treatment at a security hospital.

“Recall that Ladoja and Abubakar had on the heels of parallel NANS national conventions held on February 27, 2025, in Abuja, claimed victory and have since been laying claim to being the body’s national President”.

