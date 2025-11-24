How DSS, NAF Raid Ensured Kidnapped Worshippers’ Rescue – Security Sources

…say President personally coordinated rescue strategy

A raid conducted by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) resulted in the rescue of the 38 worshippers forcefully taken from the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Ifelodun LGA of Kwara State, by gunmen on Wednesday, November 19.

New Telegraph gathered that the highly-placed security sources, who spoke in confidence on the development, on Monday, hinted that President Bola Tinubu “Personally coordinated” the strategies that were deployed by heads of security agencies, culminating in the rescue of the kidnapped worshippers at about 3:20 pm on Sunday.

“The operation was highly classified, so we could not confirm whether or not the kidnappers fled on sighting the security operatives, or were eliminated, the source said.

One of the sources revealed that: “The President had personally taken charge of coordinating the operations, taking round-the-clock briefings, weighing the options, and resolving to go to extreme lengths to prove wrong all those accusing his administration of not protecting Christians and non-Christians enough.

‘As a matter of fact, the Commander-in-Chief’s personal involvement triggered an unprecedented intelligence mapping and aerial surveillance by the Office of the NSA, resulting in DSS operatives swooping on established coordinates in the forests of Oreke Okeigbo, in Ifelodun LGA of Kwara State.

“Be informed that some gunmen had in June attacked a marble mining company in the same area, killing two policemen, and kidnapped some Chinese workers”.

“A breakdown of the 38 rescued kidnapped church worshippers showed that 26 of them are females, while the remaining 12 are males.

“The oldest victim is 67 years old, while the youngest worshipper is five. Four other rescued victims are six, nine years old, respectively.

“Two of them are 10 years old; three are in their pre-teens, four are teenagers, while the rest are between 20 and 58 years old, disclosed the sources” disclosed another source.

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdukrazaq, had commended President Tinubu’s “hands-on approach” to dealing with the situation.

A statement earlier issued by his chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, read in part: “The Governor says this is wholly due to the hands-on approach of President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, who has personally led the efforts to free the abductees.

“The Governor is immensely grateful to President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, for his direct initiative that made this happen.

“The Governor also expresses appreciation to the Office of the National Security Adviser; the Department of State Services (DSS); the Nigerian Army; Nigerian Intelligence Agency; and, of course, the Nigeria Police, which has graciously deployed four new tactical teams to Kwara State on the directive of the President”.