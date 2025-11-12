How Does Semi-Automatic Offside Work?

Semi-automatic offside technology, introduced by FIFA to improve accuracy in offside decisions during football matches, is an advanced system designed to assist referees in real-time. The online betting site 1xBet also has wagers on multiple other aspects related to football.

The goal is to make offside calls faster and more precise, reducing human error and ensuring fairness on the field. This system blends cutting-edge tracking technology and VAR (Video Assistant Referee) protocols to provide more reliable offside decisions during live matches.

A combination of multiple systems

At its core, semi-automatic offside uses a combination of player-tracking cameras placed around the stadium and sensors integrated into the football. These cameras track the precise position of players and the ball, updating their locations at a rate of up to 29 times per second.

The key to the system is the use of 3D animations, which are used to reconstruct the position of players and the ball, providing a clear, real-time visual representation.

Once the system identifies a potentially offside situation, the algorithm analyses whether the player is ahead of the 2nd-last defender at the moment the ball is played. It then sends this data to the referee’s VAR team, who can confirm the decision using the visuals from the 3D model.

If necessary, the referee can review the offside in detail before making a final ruling.

Why is it called “semi-automatic”

The "semi-automatic" aspect of the system refers to the fact that while the algorithm makes the initial decision, the final judgment is still up to the referee. This human involvement ensures that the technology is used as a tool rather than a replacement for human judgment.

The system is designed to help referees in 3 ways:

make quicker, more accurate decisions;

reduce the time spent on reviewing offside calls;

and minimize controversy.

By improving the accuracy and efficiency of offside decisions, semi-automatic offside technology aims to enhance the fairness and flow of the game. The idea is to provide a better experience for 3 kinds of people: players, officials and fans alike.

If you are also a football fan, right now you can find the best wagers from this sport available only at the 1xBet platform.