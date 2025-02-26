Share

The above candid question might seem weird and unfriendly to most Nigerians. However, It’s important to understand that no sane person with schedules and plans could possibly shy away or avert the enquiry.

Time is an inevitable tool in man’s daily life affairs. It forms the centre of mankind’s numerous activities and plans.

This is the reason it must be handled and treated seriously at all cost. Often times, a lot of questions had been raised in respect of time. Amazingly, on most occasions, people failed to tender the apt answer to the enquiries.

Hence, I decided to come up with a very crucial one, which reads ‘how do you manage your time?’ The above candid question deserves an unalloyed attention because it’s targeted to address several anomalies concerning time management as being witnessed I our everyday life.

We cannot shy away from discussions pertaining to time management if we are really determined to excel, or distinguish ourselves, in our various fields of endeavour. It would shock, or perhaps surprise, you to note that adequate time management is arguably the secret behind most successes recorded by mankind.

In his words, Baltasar Gracian said “All that really belongs to us is time; even he who has nothing else has that.” This intends to inform us that with time, one can attain to any height in accordance with his or her aspiration. And, the time itself ‘belongs to us’, meaning literally that we can make use of it the way and manner we desire.

Frankly, our inability to utilize our time properly has been the prime reason we have failed in various occasions. The last time I checked, most of us were still lagging behind when it calls for utilization of time. And, those who fall in this bracket can never move ahead, even a bit, until they fully comprehend how best to manage their time.

An associate of mine, years ago, missed a mighty contract owing to his inability to abide by the time stipulated in the invitation. He was asked via a text message to report to the firm by exactly nine O’clock in the morning.

Do not let your time control you, otherwise you will live your entire life to regret your steps. It only takes proper planning to adequately handle or manage the situation

But as a result of the ‘African time’ mentality, he didn’t take the time seriously, thus he arrived at some minutes past ten. He was, however, granted the interview as planned.

He reportedly performed very well after all said and done. But surprisingly, the Human Resources Manager (HRM) said to his face “Mister Ken, you are truly qualified for this job but I am afraid of one thing.”

When he tried to ascertain what informed the HRM’s fear, he was rightly told that the company was not ready to engage or contract anyone that believes in African time. That was how they deprived him of the golden opportunity. William Penn opined “Time is what we want most, but what we use worst.”

Most people spend most of, or virtually all, their time catching funs or engaging in frivolous activities. They do so, forgetting time wait for no one. Jef Mallett wisely asserted “If time flies when you are having fun, it hits the afterburners when you don’t think you are having enough.”

It was the famous Nigerian musician, Mike Okiri that sang in vernacular “Time na money.” In the song, he implored people to use their time judiciously, stressing good things do not fall from heaven but are acquired by hard work. Little wonder John Kennedy counselled “We must use time as a tool, not as a crutch”.

Among all, it is pertinent to acknowledge that “Lost time is never found again” as opined by Benjamin Franklin. Hence, we are charged to always take into cognizance that time is invariably of the essence when carrying out any task.

This signifies that it is an inevitable tool. So, no matter how much we make effort to steer clear of time, we can never succeed; rather, we will only end up hurting ourselves. It suffices to assert that one who plays with his/her time has played with the future. “If we take care of the moments, the years will take care of themselves.” This was tendered by Maria Edgeworth, and I concur.

She was trying to argue that if we properly handle our present situation, the future will certainly have nothing to fear for. And, it is important to understand that it is only adequate management of time that can enable us conquer the challenges of today.

On a daily basis, we are expected to schedule our respective useful activities or consignments, and never play with any of the items in the timetable. Each of the items must be given a certain time frame, and you must consciously work not to abuse the schedule.

This is a keyword to success for those who truly intend to succeed. It would interest us to note that, even those we look up to, still don’t joke with their time. Survey shows that successful individuals are more conscious of their time than the incoming ones.

This is because, out of experience, they have realized how powerful the said tool is. This is why each time you see them, their eyes are on their wrist watch. It’s, therefore, on this note I urge us to invariably bear in mind that time is the conqueror of everything under the sun, hence the need to adore it.

At this point, I leave you with the words of Philip Stanhope that says “Know the true value of time; snatch, seize, and enjoy every moment of it… And never put off till tomorrow what you can do today.” These strong words must form the basis of our daily actions. You have all it takes to be in control of your precious time. So, you shouldn’t allow the reverse to be the case.

Do not let your time control you, otherwise you will live your entire life to regret your steps. It only takes proper planning to adequately handle or manage the situation.

This implies we must always be mindful of how we plan our schedules. The time has really and obviously come for us to treat our time with absolute seriousness if truly we are determined to arrive at the desired destination as it is being scheduled.

Anyone who is truly determined to succeed in his or her endeavour must strive to become a good time manager. The truth is that, you don’t need to employ a manager to manage your time. Hence, you must learn to do it yourself. Think about it!

Share

Please follow and like us: