‘How DNA Results Tore Our Families Apart’

•Second test produced same result and my wife owned up after initial denial –Man who lost 4 kids

•I lost all 3 children, now dying in instalments, says victim

•Determining paternity by DNA, against African tradition, says Ezeibe

A practice, the use of Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) testing, is beginning to catch on in today’s Nigeria. In recent years, Nigerians have been inundated with scandalous paternity stories. This, according to Isioma Madike in this story, is already wreaking significant havoc on families.

In many Nigerian homes, the cultural fabric of fatherhood has been torn into shreds. Through genetic testing, many fathers are discovering that their supposed children are not who they thought they were. This news, as controversial as it is, has upended relationships and created a public looking for answers.

In April 2024, a man of about 57 years of age, who only identified himself as Kayode, was heartbroken after a series of DNA tests revealed he was not the biological father of his “children”.

He had nurtured them for years. His entire life was literally turned upside down with confusion running riot in his brain after the news. He is now facing reality and reaping from his wife’s infidelity.

“I was devastated, wasted all my youthful life on blind love,” Kayode began, narrating the harrowing experience to this reporter on condition of anonymity.

“It was just a mere suspicion at first but I had to consider the idea of a DNA just to be sure there were no dark secrets.

“When I summoned the courage to conduct the tests, they all came negative, meaning that the DNA tests on my ‘three children’ found no genetic connection to me. I was dumbfounded, not knowing how to approach my wife on this.

“I had to confide in my aged mother, who asked that I should come to the village with my wife and the results.

“I lied to my wife that my mother was seriously ill and wanted to see the two of us for a crucial meeting. In the village, my mother, who had summoned my uncles as my father was late at the time, broke the shocking news of the results, to my wife.

“She was visibly shaken, but calmly asked for her family to be involved in the inquest.

“After the two families met, it was resolved that other tests had to be conducted in another laboratory. We proceeded to repeat the tests and the results confirmed my worst fears.

“The results were not only negative but were emphatic that none of them were my biological children.

“Initially my wife was denying, but when my family proposed to go traditional to confirm the DNA tests, she opened up, saying the children were actually for her ex-boyfriend whom she found so difficult to detach from.

“Tragically, she took her life by drinking rat poison, and the children vowed never to have anything to do with me again. They blamed me for their mother’s shameful death.

“Though they chose to change their surname to their biological father’s, they decided to stay on their own.

“Since then I haven’t recovered and may never recover from the trauma. 15 years of spending my whole life thinking my ‘children’ were mine? That was how I lost my three ‘children’ I had spent my life earnings on.

“Now I’m left to lick my wounds alone; dying miserably in instalments from blind love. What a cruel life.”

But if Kayode’s case was devastating, Tiamiyyu’s was tear-jerking. This happened in one of the prime residential areas of Lagos. He is a wealthy individual by all standards. He had won a Visa lottery that year, and was scheduled for an interview at the American Embassy.

It was Tiamiyyu’s intention to travel with his family, his wife and four children, to the United States of America. However, in a bid to authenticate the family, the US Embassy requested a DNA test, as it was the practice.

This became necessary because visa syndicates, which specialised in racketeering, were rampant in then. Many were in the habit of selling their slots to make huge gains.

As such, the DNA test was a strategy to checkmate those playing a fast one on the embassy. That was where the problem began for the Tiamiyyu household.

The DNA tests returned negative results, showing that all of Tiamiyyu’s four “children” were not his, biologically.

“But, the results of the tests were not explained to me at the laboratory where the test was conducted. I had to endure the suspense as the shocking news was broken at the embassy. Eventually, we were denied the visa.

“Hell was let loose after we left the embassy and in the process, an extended family meeting was summoned where I was encouraged to seek a second opinion.

“The second test produced the same result and my wife, after initial denial, had no choice than to own up; she had been knee-deep into adultery,” Tiamiyyu recounted.

Sad as the above were, there are many others in that mould. Not too long ago, there was what Nigerians love to refer to as a society wedding between Nkechi and Eromonsele in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The two families are well to do. They are also socialites and the wedding lived up to its billing. Shortly after Eromonsele tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, they gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.

The marriage could have been a fairy tale, but the unexpected happened through a series of unfortunate events.

A few months later, Eromonsele’s world crashed in an instant as he found out that the child he thought he fathered wasn’t his. To deal with the pain, Eromonsele took his life, unfortunately.

Recently, Smart DNA Nigeria, in its annual DNA testing report, had stated that about 25 per cent of children and about 65 per cent of first borns are products of paternity fraud in Nigeria.

The report, however, stirred a controversy.

A professor of Veterinary Medicine and Clinical Virology, Maduike Ezeibe, told Saturday Telegraph that DNA results in determination of paternity is against African tradition.

He said: “According to African culture, whoever owns the wife, owns her children. In other words, even if it is proven that a child was not fathered by a man, for as long as he is married to the mother of the child at the time of his/her conception, he is his/her father.

“For that reason, if a man was living with a woman without marrying her and they had children, if the woman dies before the man and he is interested, either in taking the corpse for burial or to own the children, tradition demands that he marries the corpse before he can take the woman for burial or take her children as his.

“In a situation where a man dies before a woman he was living with and with whom he had children without being married, if the woman wants her children to belong to the man’s family, she has to prove to the family that the man fathered the children.

“Such proof could be by providing evidence. Where evidence fails, DNA tests can be carried out. If DNA proves that the dead man fathered the children, a rite called ‘Ihibata La ofo: bringing into the family’ has to be performed. As in marriage, the two families have to agree.

“The dead man’s family still has the right to accept a child or reject him/her. They accept the child if he/she will be beneficial to their family. If they suspect he/she will be a problem, they refuse him/her.

“So, there is conflict between morality (religion), culture and science (DNA test).

“The revelation that the DNA test is causing more problems than it is solving calls for countries to adopt what to use as their own law.

“I will suggest that we go by the culture of whoever is married to a woman owning her children and children born out of marriage performing the rite of being brought into the family.

“This will ensure that men and women living together complete marriage rites while children born out of marriage will try to behave well and be valuable so that families they hope to belong to can accept them.

“However, conducting DNA tests for mothers is not useful because there is usually no confusion as to who is mother of a child. The problem is usually, who is the father. To me, whoever is the husband of the mother of a child at the time of his/her conception, is his/her father.”

Former president, Guild of Medical Directors, Prof. Femi Dokun-Babalola, in his reaction to the claim that 25 per cent of children are not fathered by their supposed fathers (and 65% for first-borns), said the figures quoted in the report are indeed alarming and, if accurate, suggest a significant social and moral challenge.

“However, I would caution in interpreting such statistics for several reasons: Sampling bias: DNA testing in Nigeria is often sought in situations of suspicion or dispute, not at random. This means the results may over-represent cases of infidelity or paternity uncertainty, and should not be generalised to the entire population.

“Lack of peer-reviewed validation: For such sensitive claims, it is important that the report comes from a scientifically validated, peer-reviewed study with clear methodology. Otherwise, the figures may be misleading.

“Nevertheless, the fact that such high rates are being reported underscores serious issues of trust, fidelity, and family integrity that cannot be ignored. Should DNA also be conducted for mothers? Generally, DNA testing is conducted to establish paternity, because maternity is usually biologically certain—women give birth to the child.

“Rare exceptions (e.g., baby swaps in hospitals, surrogacy cases, or adoption disputes) could warrant maternal testing, but these are uncommon. So, in practice, routine DNA testing is not necessary for mothers; it is the fathers whose biological link needs confirmation in disputed cases.

“Why is DNA testing and paternity fraud such a big issue now? There are several reasons for the recent prominence of DNA testing: Technological advancement: DNA testing has become more affordable, accessible, and reliable in Nigeria. Increased awareness: Media coverage, social media discussions, and celebrity cases have raised public consciousness.

“Erosion of trust: Rising suspicion in relationships, fueled by societal changes, migration, and sometimes economic pressures, have led to more men seeking confirmation of paternity. Cultural silence breaking: Traditionally, such issues were taboo and swept under the carpet.

“Now, with changing norms, people are more willing to question and seek evidence,” he said.

The professor, however, said in the report quoted above, there are methodological red flags, the most important of which is selection.

He added; “Bias and lack of transparency over the total numbers tested. No report states how many tests were run in total, such as ‘5,000 tests were conducted’ or ‘2,300 cases processed’.

“This omission limits the context and ability to evaluate the scope and statistical significance of the findings.

“Percentages are useful, but when unaccompanied by raw numbers, they can be misleading or difficult to interpret properly. However, the growing demand for DNA testing highlights deep social fractures.

“While the science is clear, the real challenge lies in addressing the moral, cultural, and relational issues that these tests expose.

“If approached responsibly, DNA testing can help resolve disputes, but society must also confront the underlying causes of distrust in families.”

For Dr Julian Ojebo, Consultant Anaesthetist, said the growing awareness and discussions around DNA testing and paternity fraud can be attributed to several key factors.

“First, social media influence: Platforms for sharing personal stories have created a community that discusses sensitive topics like paternity without fear of judgement. These shared experiences spotlight the prevalence of paternity issues and fraud.

“Focus on personal identity. There is a growing interest in understanding genetic heritage, which contributes to individuals seeking DNA testing for insights into their health and ancestry.

“These factors have increased the visibility of DNA associated issues, particularly about paternity. It’s essential to approach these discussions with empathy, and caution, recognising the diverse motivations behind seeking clarity in biological ties,” he said.

A public health physician, Dr Oladoyin Odubanjo, also said that trust is increasingly diminishing as infidelity seems to be increasing. He, nonetheless, said: “We don’t have a proper study conducted on it.

“When a real research study is properly planned and conducted, then we can use such a figure as 1:4 ratio.

“There is usually no doubt about who the mother of a child is. Maybe with the rise of surrogacy, there may be a need to start testing mothers later too.”

However, a retired nurse, Mrs Abike Balogun, has said that there is a complex mix of reasons for the paternity fraud phenomenon in the country. Balogun said the issue is mostly tied to a very strong cultural bias towards reproduction and lineage longevity. Many, she said, do that to expand the family unit as a criterion for social acceptance.

She said: “There are women who go out of their way to protect their husbands’ reputation over reproductive issues. They, ignorantly, try to protect their husbands’ ‘masculinity’ by giving them children that aren’t theirs.

“During my active practice, I had cause to discuss with some women, who for one reason or another decided to give another man’s child to their husbands without their knowledge.

“They sometimes go to this length to protect their husbands from being made a laughing stock because they are infertile.”

Meanwhile, a psychologist, Dr Ifeyinwa Maduka, said that there is the desire to expose and shame the women whose unconscionable infidelity leads to such unfortunate situations.

Such unfaithful women, she said, may be condemned to the abyss of marital ignominy, and the society believes they deserve all the reproach they get.

“There is no acceptable explanation why a man should be treated so wickedly, deceived with a ‘big lie’ that can destroy many lives at once and which, in some cases, have led to the victims committing suicide.

“These are not just simple tales of unfaithfulness. They are a deadly combination of adultery, betrayal, shock, and shattered dreams. There have been tales of regrets and a turbulent future, also,” She added.