How Disagreement Over Sitting Arrangement Earned Akpotii-Uduaghan Suspension

CHUKWU DAVID writes on the uproar that erupted in the Senate over sitting arrangement, which led to the suspension of the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, for six months

The Senate witnessed an unprecedented, though avoidable turmoil on Thursday, February 20, which later degenerated and impugned the dignity and integrity of the apex legislative assembly before Nigerians and indeed the international community.

It was a disagreement, which was provoked when the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, directed that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) be relocated to another sitting position within the Chamber.

For whatever reason, Senator Akpoti- -Uduaghan was not happy with the decision of the President of the Senate, and therefore, refused to go to her new seat.

She also wanted to speak outside the new seat allotted[H1] [H2] to her, which is in conflict with the provisions of the Senate Standing Rule, 2023 (As Amended), which stipulates that a member cannot speak from outside the designated seat. She also made consisted attempts to speak without being recognised by the presiding officer, the President of the Senate.

These resulted in a serious altercation between her and Akpabio. Infuriated by the encounter, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Friday, February 21, granted a telephone interview to the Human Rights Radio Station, popularly known as Berekete Family, where she accused Akpabio of denying her of her privileges as a senator as well as obstructing her legislative activities in the Senate.

The lawmaker also alleged that she was removed as chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content due to her influence in the citing of five mini LNG Plants in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, an allegation that attracted the anger of some Northern elements against the President of the Senate.

In a swift reaction to this allegation, the xhairman, Senate Committee on Gas, Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, dismissed as false, the claims that the Senate through the committee influenced the siting of the LNG Plants in Ajaokuta, saying that the plants in question – Prime LNG, NGML/ Gasnexus LNG, BUA LNG, Highland LNG, and LNG Arete – were private sector-driven initiatives and not Federal Government projects.

Obviously agitated by the action of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, the Senate, on Tuesday, February 25, during plenary, directed its Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, to investigate her over infractions allegedly committed against the rules of the Senate.

The committee Chaired by Senator Neda Imaseun, was mandated to thoroughly investigate the matter and submit its findings and recommendations to the Senate in session within two weeks for necessary action.

The Senate spokesman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, had raised a motion under Order 1(b) and 10, condemning what he described as Akpoti-Uduaghan’s “extreme intransigence” during the Senate session on February 20.

He reviewed the saga on the floor of the Senate, lamenting that he had to work on mending the perception of the 10th Senate, following the allegations made by the Kogi senator. He urged the Senate leadership to enforce discipline on the matter, stressing that “where there is sin, there must be a penalty” to serve as deterrent to future offenders.

Rising in total support of Adaramodu, the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, also laid emphasis on the need for the Senate to be seriously committed to its rules and internal order. He dismissed claims that the dispute was rooted in gender bias or discrimination, citing examples of Senators whose seating positions were changed without protest.

The fight gets messier

The rift between Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan, got messier on February 28, as she publicly accused the President of the Senate of making sexual advances to her. She made the shocking allegation in an explosive interview on Arise Television programme, the Morning Show.

According to the lawmaker, Akpabio made the sexual advance to her when he was showing her his house a day before their shared birthday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, late last year.

She also accused Akpabio of frustrating her attempts to push for an investigation into the Ajaokuta Steel Company, saying that she had listed the motion for debate five times, but it was only considered on the sixth attempt.

The probe

The Imaseun probe panel did not waste time in handling the matter, as it concluded its investigation and submitted its report to the Senate on Thursday, March 6, recommending that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan be suspended for six months for violating the rules of the Senate, which was unanimously adopted after debate.

Also, based on the recommendation of the committee, the Senate ordered the withdrawal of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s security details and declared that she should not be recognised at any international function, representing the Senate.

Reading the Committee’s recommendations, Senator Imasuen said: “One, that the Senate do suspend Senator Natasha AkpotiUduaghan for six months for her total violation of Senate standing rules, bringing the presiding officer and the entire Senate to public opprobrium.

“Two, that for the Senate to consider lifting or reducing the duration of the suspension, Senator Natasha Uduaghan shall submit a written apology to the Senate before reconsideration. “Three, that the Senate suspend Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan with effect from March 6, 2025, from all legislative activities.

“Four, that her office be locked up for the duration of her suspension and that she hands over all Senate properties in her possession to the Clerk of the National Assembly “Five, that for the duration of her suspension, she must not be seen within the vicinity of the Senate or the National Assembly, including her staff.

“Six, that her salaries and allowances, including those of her legislative aides, be suspended, and that all security details assigned to her be withdrawn for the period of her suspension. “Seven, that during her suspension, she be barred from representing herself locally and internationally as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Appeal for clemency

However, in his contribution to the consideration of the senator’s suspension, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, proposed an amendment to the committee’s recommendation, which initially included a provision to suspend the salaries of her aides.

Kalu argued that the aides, who are employees of the National Assembly, should not be made to suffer the consequences of their principal’s suspension, stressing that the financial hardship that such a decision would impose on the affected staff and their families would be huge and appealed to his colleagues to salvage the innocent legislative aides.

“We cannot punish the aides of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for an offence they did not commit. They are staff of the National Assembly and have no other means of livelihood apart from their salaries. It would be unjust for us, as a Senate, to deny them and their families their earnings.

I move that we amend that section and allow them to receive their salaries.” After moving his motion and appealing passionately to the President of the Senate and the entire membership of the apex legislative Assembly, Akpabio put t to voice vote and it was overwhelmingly approved.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, while contributing, said that the facts spoke for themselves as he commended the Senate investigative committee for a thorough job as well as individuals who provided testimonies, adding that their diligence helped shed light on the matter. “First, I want to address Nigerian women, particularly as today is International Women’s Day.

This is not about gender. While we continue to advocate for greater representation of women in public institutions, it is equally important that those who hold such positions understand, respect, and uphold the rules governing them.

“By doing so, they serve as good ambassadors for Nigerian women. Beyond gender, this is also not about regional or political affiliations. Our colleagues from Kogi State, regardless of party lines, fully support the measures taken. This is about maintaining the integrity of the Senate as an institution. We cannot allow deliberate disregard for our rules and regulations to go unchecked.

“Individuals serve as governors for eight years, as ministers, and in various leadership capacities, yet they still return to their constituencies to engage with the people. Their legacies are shaped not by grandstanding or social media controversies but by their commitment to governance and public service.

History has shown that those who prioritize media popularity over substantive work fade into irrelevance. Let that be a lesson to all,” he said. In his contribution, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, representing Ondo South Senatorial District, expressed concern over the conduct of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, insisting that the Senate as an institution must be protected at all cost.

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Mohammed Monguno, in reference to the provision of the Constitution, maintained that it is only in the animal kingdom that there are no rules and regulations, insisting that the Senate would outlive everyone; hence, the institution’s rules must be protected.

Senator Bassey Aniekun Etim lamented that he watched with disappointment on February 20, “the shouting and the screaming, so I agree with all the issues raised in the report.”

The Minority Leader of the Senate, Abba Moro, pleaded for mercy and a mitigation option, stating that his submission was a reflection of all PDP senators. He recommended a three-month suspension, which he said is enough for the embattled lawmaker to realise her mistakes.

He further argued that Nigerians are watching and seeing them as statesmen; hence, nothing should be done to bring disrepute to the chamber. After contributions were made by some senators from the dominant and minority parties, the Senate President in his remarks, said: “The senator we are talking about is the wife of my very close friend and brother.

On the day of her marriage, I slept in their house in the year 2020, and when I was to leave, I missed my flight at Obajana Airstrip and slept again at Dangote Cement,” he said.

After her suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan, who spoke without recognition from the Senate President, declared: “This injustice cannot be sustained.” However, she was escorted out of the Senate Chamber by the internal security personnel of the National Assembly.

