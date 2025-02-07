How Diri Emerged South South Governors’ Forum Leader

Share

The South South geopolitical region has been asking for more from the relevant stakeholders to enable the region experience accelerated growth and development commensurate with the huge resources generated by the region especially to the Federation Account by virtue of its oil wealth.

What the region gets from the federal government many have argued is nothing compared with it contribution to its coffers. Even the oil companies and multinationals operating in the region have not been spared of the scathing criticisms for not helping the course of development of the region.

Among its many challenges is that of the degradation of its environment, which is as a result of oil exploration that has turned to exploitation and despoliation of the region, with its natural resources and ecosystem degraded over the years.

It water, fauna and flora are the worse hit, with its farmland turned into patched land not fit for farming. The same with its rivers, as most of the local communities that are farmers and fishermen have been dispossessed of their livelihood and means of subsistence.

The case of Ogoni land, which has been turned into a patched land, with its waters not fit for consumption and its land despoiled and environment hazarduous for human existence, is a typical example of the neglect that the region suffers from.

The much publicised clean-up exercise of the land has merely got off the ground. Despite the huge budgetary allocation from the federal government and the oil companies, nothing tangible has been done.

The present move by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to have oil exploration kick start again in Ogoni land, without first seeing to the clean-up of the land, exemplified the paramount interest of the federal government and the oil companies.

Even though the government of Rivers State led by Siminalayi Fubara and a number of the elders and stakeholders may have acquiesced with this clandestine move of the federal government, but not so with a number of the indigenes and movements within Ogoni land and the state as well as Civil Society Organisations, who have raised the alarm over the move, insisting that oil exploration will not kick start again until the agreed roadmap of the clean-up exercise of Ogoni land is executed to the letter.

The issue of the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) is also begging for attention especially with regard to the development of the host communities (HOSTCOM), with many of the communities crying out over the years that the dictates of the Act are not followed as many of its provisions have been sidestepped by both the federal government and the oil companies, with the host communities still at the receiving end.

Emergence

The neglect of the region over the years has given birth to the emergence of various groups, which have agitated for the advancement of the region. Despite the existence of these various groups, including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Ministry of the Niger Delta, which was recently upgraded and renamed Ministry of Regional Development, not much has been done to improve the lots of the people and their environment.

It is in this regard that the latest emergency of the South South Governors’ Forum was viewed by many as both salutary and welcomed development.

Many saw it as having the political power and clout to achieve and make far reaching impact where the other groups have failed because they lacked essentially the political power to achieve their mission for the good of the region.

The forum, which was established on July 9, 2017, is made of the governors of the six states of the South South geo-political region: Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Edo states.

The forum was established to pursue inter-regional cooperation for greater integration and to politically work together towards realigning the people of the region towards a shared common goal, heritage, culture and affinity as well as socioeconomic development regardless of the political affiliations of the governors of the region that made up the forum.

Not Yet Uhuru

For watchers and observers of development since the forum came into being, not much has been done as they said that it is not yet Uhuru for the region.

Many see the forum as a mere political jamboree and more of a social club where the governors just meet, talk, ground stand and pose for the cameras, without really doing anything serious on the political and economic scales to improve the fortunes of their people and region.

Many say that the region has the financial muscle to transforms from its present beggarly state to a rich and powerful region because it is the region that offers the nation its black gold that has made it what it is today as a nation.

Aside the monthly Federal Allocation that comes to the coffers of the six states, there are also such funds as oil derivation and ecological funds among others.

It is in the light of the poor state of development of the region and the continued cries of the people for attention that the recent meeting of the forum hosted by the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, at the Creek Haven, in Yenagoa, is spotlighted.

A lot of issues and challenges facing the region were deliberated on at the meeting attended by five of the governors from the region, namely; Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Rivers, Delta, and Bayelsa state, with Edo State governor absent.

One of the outcomes of the meeting was the unanimous election of Diri as the chairman of the forum. The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori moved the motion nominating Diri as chairman while his Rivers State counterpart, Siminalayi Fubara, seconded the motion and thereafter, supported by the other governors present.

The Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, emerged as the Vice Chairman of the forum.

Call to service

Elated by the confidence reposed in him by his colleagues to lead the forum, Diri expressed his appreciation to them, noting that it was a call to higher service, with a promise to serve the forum and the region diligently.

He said it was not an office for him alone but a collective task for all governors of the South South to move the region forward.

Diri stated that the forum would go beyond issuing communiques to taking action in critical issues that affect the region’s development. According to the new chairman, “Working together, we have all resolved that our region will not fail. We have seen other regions working while our region was quiet.

“The purpose of the forum include fostering greater synergy among our states, and advance regional investments in critical sectors such as security, agriculture, education, power, environment, tourism, and youth empowerment through sports, ICT and entrepreneurship.

“It has become imperative to speak with one voice in view of the swiftly changing landscape of the country and the world at large.

Leveraging the strengths and resources of each member state, we could design and implement targeted initiatives that foster sustainable development and prosperity.

South South regional flight connection is one area of collaboration to ease air travel within our zone.”

Remarks

In their remarks, Governors Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta) and Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers) appreciated Diri for hosting the meeting and for setting the tone for states to have action plans and deliverable timeline on issues agreed on.

They noted that the meeting was long overdue and that it was expedient for states in the region to work together to forge a buoyant economy outside of oil and gas. They also stated that speaking with one voice would send the right signal that the region deserves the necessary attention from the government at the centre.

According to the governors, previous meetings, particularly under the auspices of the BRACED Commission (Bayelsa Rivers Akwa Ibom Cross River Edo and Delta) had not yielded the necessary results and prayed that the new direction under Diri would open a new vista for the region while urging the forum members to put political affiliations aside to enable them achieve their objectives.

Commendation

The governors in a communique at the end of the meeting commended Tinubu among others, stating; “We the Governors representing the states that form the South South of Nigeria, are committed to collaborative governance, ensuring the wellbeing of our people, and advancing sustainable development.

“The forum also resolved to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Mr President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), for his steadfast support and commitment that led to the emergence of our esteemed son, His Excellency, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio (GCON), as President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Commend Mr President for the award and commencement of the Coastal Road project and appeal that work should also begin from the Calabar axis. This strategic infrastructure will not only enhance connectivity but also stimulate economic development in the region.

“The forum thank Mr President for the ongoing work on the EastWest Road. The forum emphasised the need to expedite action towards it completion. This will facilitate movement within the region, noting that it is the major road that links the South South states.

A number of demands were put up by the governors at the end of the meeting, with the communique stating; “Request the Federal Government to urge relevant stakeholders/agencies to extend the remediation of polluted environment ongoing in Ogoni land to other impacted communities in the region.

“Call on the Federal Government to activate the railway line in Port Harcourt and connect other states in the region. “Support Mr President’s Tax Reform Bill. The forum further urge Mr President to extend the proposed VAT sharing percentages to other areas of derivation such as Oil and Gas.

Counsel

Besides, the governors also had some pieces of advice for the region, noting the need to, “Forge a collaborative path forward amongst states, emphasising the importance of unity in our collective efforts to achieve shared goals.

‘‘Call for the establishment of a robust, structured regional security network, aimed at enhancing safety and security in the South South.

Such a network will be instrumental in fostering a stable environment conducive to economic growth and prosperity.

“Encourage member states to broaden their economic horizons by diversifying beyond oil and gas and reinvigorate the BRACED Commission, to better represent the interests and aspirations of communities in our region.

