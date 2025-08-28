How Direct Air Link Between Nigeria, Brazil Will Benefit Nigerian Airlines, Travellers –Minister

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has highlighted the importance of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) that Nigeria and Brazil signed yesterday, stating that the country’s airlines would benefit exponentially from the deal.

This is coming as Nigeria’s flag carrier, Air Peace, held a test flight to the North American country in preparation for launching air services to Brazil.

There are indications that the carrier would begin services to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from Lagos, while plans are afoot to interline with other Brazilian carriers with a view to expanding to other cities in Brazil and North America.

The Nigeria-Brazil maiden flight symbolizes a breakthrough in bilateral relations, offering new opportunities for trade, investment, cultural exchange, and regional connectivity.

Officials said the development is a testament to President Tinubu’s proactive diplomacy and a bold step towards repositioning Nigeria as a global economic hub.

Keyamo, who spoke with journalists at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, shortly after arriving from Brazil, was accompanied by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Minister of Tourism, Hannatu Musawa; former Minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare; Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa; Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, among other government officials.

The minister noted that the beginning of direct flights between both nations would also help to cut long hours of flights through a third country to both Nigeria and the South American nation by more than six hours, including a reduction in costs. He lauded the economic benefits the various Memoranda of Understanding inked by both leaders would yield to them in terms of air transportation, agriculture, oil and gas, and tourism.

He said: “One of the agreements signed by President Bola Tinubu and the President of Brazil is the issue of direct flight between Brazil and Nigeria. We are happy to report that the visit of President Tinubu is yielding fruit. Today is the first test flight to Nigeria from Brazil.