How Davido Bribed Doctor At Anu Adeleke’s DNA Test – Ayomide

The mother of Anu Adeleke and alleged baby mama of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, Ayotomide Labinjo, has disclosed a shocking revelation about the singer during her daughter’s DNA test.

Labinjo revealed that she saw Davido bribing the doctor who conducted DNA on their daughter.

This revelation comes after Davido’s former lawyer, Prince Bobo, came out to debunk claims that Anu is not the biological daughter of the artist.

According to her, Prince Bobo is covering up to protect the reputation of his former boss Davido.

She mentioned that only one DNA test was conducted, and it was done in a small, obscure clinic in 2014—without Prince’s presence.

Labinjo also revealed that during the DNA, Davido bribed the doctor who also changed the results to suit the choice of the artist hence nullifing Anu’s claim to the Adeleke lineage.

She wrote; “This week, I introduced my daughter Mitchelle Anu Adeleke to Nigerians after a 6-year break on the Instagram page built for her 5th birthday by Dr Kemi in 2018.

“To my shock, I read several blog stories claiming that I had 2 DNA tests to establish Anuoluwapo’s paternity with Mr David Adeleke.

“This false information was maliciously spread by his friend and former lawyer Bobo Ajudua who was neither present nor employed by Mr Adeleke at the time in 2014. It has caused malicious bullying and disrespect to my person and my daughter.

“We did not go to two hospitals but a small clinic where my daughter’s blood was drawn in a private room not even a clinical lab setting and my family and I watched money change hands in a brown envelope between Mr David Adeleke and Mr Wale Sobola who disguised his name as “Dr Alex”.

“Dr Kemi has consistently requested a second DNA test on my daughter’s behalf including chatting online with Bobo Ajudua in late 2019 who declined on behalf of Mr David Adeleke.

“To make up these vicious lies is below the belt. I do not seek validation from the Adeleke family or any form of support. I only need to establish my daughter’s PATERNITY.

“We have moved on and done well with our lives. Special thanks to all Nigerians for the kind words to Anuoluwapo.”

