How data-driven intelligence can revolutionise health sector –Abassi

A medical expert has advocated interest cap as a strategy to attract investors into the health industry, saying actionable data-driven intelligence will revolutionise the health sector.

As Nigeria continues to witness massive brain drain among its medical professionals, the need to urgently cap interest rates for the sector in order to attract investors to the sector has been harped as the way forward for the administration of the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Health care

This, equally, becomes imperative as the nation’s primary health care (PHC) and secondary healthcare (SHC) centres seem not to be the focus of successive governments in the last few years, an expert has said.

Speaking recently in Lagos, the Medical Director of Heritage Men’s Clinic, Dr. Rasheed Abassi called on the Federal Government to urgently arrest the push factors causing the nation’s best hands in the medical profession to depart the country in droves.

“For instance, my clinic is trying to expand. I have a 15-member clinic. The banks are ready to lend us some, but they are asking for a 27 per cent interest rate. That is not sustainable.

“If the Federal Government thinks healthcare is a priority, they need to show us in terms of budgetary allocation for health. I think they have done well because they chose a good administrator. If the Federal Government can invite businessmen in the health sector, by capping the interest rate and making us tax-exempt for a few years it will go a long way in helping. The largest employer is the medical system, so we can employ more people. It will be the taxpayers who will pay and foot the bill.

“I advocate for medical intelligence because, as of today, we don’t know how many doctors we have, or how many doctors have relocated. We don’t have enough healthcare facilities for our people. If we invest in medical intelligence, it’ll be data-driven. Our preparedness for the next outbreak depends on the amount and quality of medical intelligence,” he said.

PHCs

Speaking on the need to refocus attention on the PHC and SHC, Abassi, who is an internal medicine expert, said: “We have a non-existent health delivery system. We have over 30,000 PHCs, with only 20 per cent being functional all over the nation. That is supposed to be one of the bedrock of the government. The healthcare system is predicated on primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare. Unfortunately, the Federal Government is only focusing on the tertiary aspect. They are looking at the teaching hospitals, but they need to do more than that.”

On what could be done that will start the chain reaction in the health sector, he stated categorically: “Accessibility and production of healthcare facilities.”

According to him: “Nigeria exports $2.5 million annually in medical tourism, and none of the dollars goes to primary health care. We need to make this environment greener for specialists. When you cap interest rates, you bring specialists and primary care doctors home. Nigeria will be able to compete in the free market system with investment in data. Data is the new gold, and medical intelligence will open up Nigeria’s healthcare sector.”

Speaking further he said in the same vein, as Nigeria’s population grows, the development of predictive analytics is significant to foresee epidemics, improve treatment methods, etc. Using actionable data-driven intelligence correctly can give an opportunity to avoid some diseases and improve the quality of life for the average Nigerian, the Medical Director of Heritage Men’s Clinic disclosed.

As technology is the new oil, medical intelligence is the new currency for medical affairs that would open up the healthcare sector; and should be a differentiator between other administrations and President Tinubu’s healthcare delivery focus.

While many recognise the importance of knowledge and education to Nigeria’s healthcare needs, the leading physician and medical director has tasked the Federal Government on pushing the boundaries and in many cases improving poor data and transforming it into robust, interconnected, usable intelligence.

The way health professionals will be able to store and process a lot of significant information. This ultimately can be used to create medical insights and life-saving outcomes when the data is processed.

Medical intelligence

In his words: “This process does not stop at the point of creating insights, because true medical intelligence comes from understanding and disseminating those insights to drive strategies for improving patient outcomes. Medical intelligence starts with data, but ultimately it is about much more than data. It consists of data, people, processes and technology, all working together to take inputs from multiple sources and combine them into answers to key business questions and crucial health policy formulation. These outputs are insights that drive actions that improve outcomes for patients.”

Speaking on why it is essential to ensure Nigeria’s healthcare sector has robust medical intelligence, he said: “Now more than ever, Nigeria needs a programme for generating, curating, disseminating and acting on medical intelligence. To meet these tasks, medical intelligence will be the currency for medical affairs moving forward. Medical practice through primary healthcare will enable medical leaders to ensure that the incredibly rich knowledge and understanding they have access to be optimally deployed to advance patient care and enable better outcomes.”

According to the physician: “The healthcare industry historically has produced a great amount of information. While a lot of data is still stored in hard copy form, the current trend of massive digitisation is going to improve this. There is a necessity to improve the quality of medical services and, at the same time, reduce the price. With the adoption and deployment of actionable data in medicine, the healthcare functions would become seamless, impacting greatly on the lives of Nigerians.

“It is obvious that this trend in technology constantly increases benefits and reduces prices. The latest medical technologies help with patient access and the patient’s experience with their healthcare provider.

“Moreover, it is solving a lot of troubles Nigerians are faced with data; we will see changes in the healthcare industry.”

Nowadays, Abassi said data application in healthcare is based on the highly qualified and fast treatment process. For instance, healthcare reforms in the US made human beings pay more attention to the efficiency of accomplished therapy. Data analysis and processing technologies allow doctors to get a salary or payment not for the care process but for their ability to heal the clients’ diseases quickly and keep their health in good condition.

Moreover, using data in the healthcare field provides an opportunity to predict the expenses. Huge amounts of different statistical data like the number of people with chronic disease, complaints against specific doctors, the number of next visits, epidemic indices, and so on.

Healthcare specialists can use big data analysis in order to see the frequency of next visits, skipped appointments, the full time of surgery, if doctors have enough medical supplies, etc.

Consequently, these processes are able to enlarge the number of surgeries and at the same time, reduce the prices. Specialists may perform post-surgery treatment more quickly and, as a result, provide more patients with qualified help.

“Nigeria needs to quickly have in place, systems where hospitals, all three tiers of the healthcare units and academia have created a wealth of data by adopting electronic health record systems that can integrate information from a variety of sources. As a nation, we have over the years lagged behind in the ability to capitalise on the value of data collection and sharing information. Hence, the Federal Government, at this opportune time, has the unique advantage to apply the lessons of other developed countries that have deployed data-driven health institutions to reap and deliver real value from the data sources they possess. Countries like the US, UK and Canada are proof that actionable data can drive improvements, support enhanced decision-making, and enhance patient experience and clinical outcomes.”

According to the expert: “Healthcare is a multi-dimensional system established with the sole aim for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of health-related issues or impairments in human beings.”

Major components

The major components of a healthcare system are the health professionals (physicians or nurses), health facilities (clinics, hospitals for delivering medicines and other diagnosis or treatment technologies), and a financing institution supporting the former two. The health professionals belong to various health sectors like dentistry, medicine, midwifery, nursing, psychology, physiotherapy, and many others. Healthcare is required at several levels depending on the urgency of the situation. Professionals serve it as the first point of consultation (for primary care), acute care, requiring skilled professionals (secondary care), advanced medical investigation and treatment (tertiary care) and highly uncommon diagnostic or surgical procedures (quaternary care).

At all these levels, the health professionals are responsible for different kinds of information such as a patient’s medical history (diagnosis and prescriptions related data), medical and clinical data (like data from imaging and laboratory examinations), and other private or personal medical data.