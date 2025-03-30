How Dapo Abiodun dazzled doubters, took Ogun to great heights

Share

IT is the tree set at nought that causes one to trip and fall, so says the elders, and critics of the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, learnt that lesson so well. The naysayers ought to have learnt from the intense persecution that heralded his move into the Oke Mosan Government House, but they did not, in part because of the power of rumour. If getting into office was tedious, keeping it was war.

No sooner had he assumed office than opposition figures within and without ganged up against him, telling whoever cared to listen that nothing good could come from his administration. But the Iperu-born Prince—and yes, he is actually a prince—would not deviate from his focus. He kept in mind the motto of the Royal Air Force: Per adua ad astra (Through difficulty to the stars), and the inflow of projects and investments into the state ever since has validated his position.

At this very moment, Ogun is on the cusp of a massive turnaround in energy and food production. Do not take my word for it: Google is your friend. Nigeria’s industrial capital is intent on fully leveraging the recent amendment to the 1999 Constitution which allows federating units to generate their electricity independently and sufficiently according to their needs, and Governor Abiodun made this clear while receiving a delegation from Brazilian companies, Ambar Energia Brazil, led by its President, Mr. Marcelo Zanatta, and the CEO of an agricultural firm, JBX, Mr Jose Batista, who visited the state for an on-the-spot assessment of various sectors of the Ogun economy. President of Ambar Energia Brazil, Mr. Marcelo Zanatta, and the representative of JBX commended the Ogun State Government for providing the necessary infrastructure to facilitate investment growth, pledging to invest massively in the power sector and contribute significantly to the state’s industrial development.

Ogun currently consumes approximately 8,200 megawatts of electricity, with a whopping 80 per cent of this generated independently. And the administration is fully determined to achieve self-sufficiency in power generation through various strategic initiatives. For one thing, it has the advantage of gas reticulation, with two major gas pipelines traversing the state, ensuring easy access to energy across the eight industrial clusters. Actually, an Independent Power Plant meant to provide 24-hour of uninterrupted electricity to most parts of Abeokuta, the state capital, will be ready for commissioning shortly.

Governor Abiodun made this known in February after inspecting the 30-megawatts power plant located in Onijanganjangan, near Ewekoro. The project, run in collaboration with private sector partners, is the first phase of the Ogun State Light Up Project. The power plant will provide constant electricity to government institutions like offices, health facilities, government quarters, police stations, local government offices, and higher institutions, and will eventually reach private individuals and industries when the capacity is increased.

The state that hosts Dangote, Nestlé, and Lafarge and other big businesses is ready to thrive. The largest protein producer in the world, JBS of Brazil, has indicated interest in investing $2.5bn in the livestock subsector of Nigeria’s economy, and it is set to capture that investment. The Controlling Shareholder of the company, Mr. Wesley Batista, gave this indication when officials of his firm, led by the Controlling Shareholder of EMN, Mr. John Coumantaros, visited the people’s Governor at Oke-Mosan. Governor Abiodun promised to open up Ogun State for investments and industrialization, and he has achieved already that. Roads are being built left, right and centre and investors are pouring into the state.

And then there is the peace and tranquility that have attended his stewardship, and the position of Ogun in the comity of states. Ogun is being envied because across all sectors—agric, education, security, environment, human capital development—discernible progress is being made. Ask the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who recently revealed that his company decided to return to Ogun State because of Prince Abiodun’s vision and the state’s investor-friendly climate. Now, in Itori and Ibeshe, cement plants targeted at producing a combined 18 million metric tons per annum are being constructed, potentially making Ogun the highest cement producing state or region in Africa. And there’s a deep seaport to boot as part of Dangote’s $700 million investment.

Besides, the Abiodun administration is building a dry port to further open up the state for investment opportunities, in addition to the over 4,000 affordable houses already built for medium and upper-income earners in Abeokuta, Ilaro, Sagamu, Iperu, Ijebu-Ode and Ota. Abiodun’s Gateway State has a huge IGR profile that marks it out as one of the few financially self-sufficient states in the country. It has Nigeria’s largest industrial layout, is one of the few states with N150bn IGR annually, and can conveniently pay salaries without federal support.

The investment story is not a fluke. In April 2022, the Ogun State government signed a $400m MoU with a foreign firm, Arise Integrated Industrial Platform, on the development of Olokola Free Trade Zone and Remo Agro Processing Zone. In August of the same year, a steel conglomerate, African Industries Group, pledged to invest over $500m in the Ogun State economy. Nigerians will remember that in May 2023, the Canadian Government indicated interest in investing in the agricultural and technological sectors of the Ogun economy to strengthen over 60 years of the bilateral relationship with Nigeria.

In July 2024, the South Africa-Nigeria Business Chamber pledged to spearhead an aggressive investment drive for Ogun State, funding a series of investments to drive economic growth and development in the State. The next month, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) expressed strong support for the $500 million investment by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to enhance power infrastructure in Ogun State. Also, a Chinese company, Inner Galaxy Steel Company Limited, in October last year, announced a $300 million investment to establish a new steel plant for the production of specialised steel products in Ogun State, and in the same month, the Ogun State Government announced the establishment of a $5 million battery recycling plant by a British company.

It can be no surprise that Governor Abiodun’s vision is taking shape with the urban renewal initiative across major towns in the state: the housing projects initiated by his administration have added lustre and beauty to all major cities across the state. Kobape, Iperu, Ijebu Ode and Ilaro are now being referred to as smart cities. The first phase of 35 houses is receiving finishing touches at the Ibara Government Reservation Area, Abeokuta, with drainages, sidewalks, solar street lights, electricity and water reticulation already in place. Hear Governor Abiodun: “You can see that the designs are very pleasing to the eyes and the completion is also commendable. This project is not executed by foreign contractor and it is not even in contract but constructed by direct labour to ensure that our citizens who are artisans like painters, bricklayers, carpenters, welders participate in this construction.”

Governor Dapo Abiodun took over the reconstruction of the 81-kilometres Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway after sustained diplomatic engagements with the Federal Government. Critics of the road situation in the state had dwelled on the poor state of federal roads. But now the story has changed. Residents of the Lagos-Ogun border communities can testify to the massive construction and reconstruction of roads in the area after decades of abandonment. Go to Alagbole, Ajuwon, Akute and other communities in Ifo Local Government Area of the state, and see wonders. The world class Agro-cargo Airport located along the Ilisan-Iperu axis, a facility widely adjudged as the biggest in Nigeria with its 4km runway and standard apron, is of course yet another story, as is Governor Abiodun’s focus on ICT, which has tremendously improved the quality of education in schools. It is no accident that a teacher from Ogun State, Mr. Kayode Adewale, is one of the best 50 teachers in the world.

At the end of the day, we should thank the doubters, shouldn’t we?

Akinmade sent this piece through; kayodeakinmade809@gmail.com

