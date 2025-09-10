How Dantosho Is Renewing Hope At NPA

Along Nigeria’s vibrant coastline, where the ceaseless rhythm of waves merges with the aspirations of a nation, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho is orchestrating a transformative revival at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

As a cornerstone of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, his visionary leadership is reshaping Nigeria’s maritime landscape, turning once-dilapidated ports into dynamic gateways of global trade.

With bold reforms, including billion-dollar infrastructure overhauls, revitalisation of underutilised Eastern ports, and the integration of cutting-edge technology, Dantsoho is dismantling decades of inefficiency.

His commitment to transparency, innovation, and economic growth is not only restoring the NPA’s global stature but also igniting a beacon of hope, positioning Nigeria as a maritime powerhouse poised to lead Africa’s trade renaissance.

Established in 1954 under the Ports Act (Cap 155 of the Law of the Federation of Nigeria), the NPA initially managed the ports of Lagos and Port Harcourt.

In 1969, its mandate expanded to include Warri, Koko, Burutu, and Sapele, previously operated by private merchant companies. Today, the NPA is the statutory body tasked with managing, developing, and operating Nigeria’s ports and harbours.

Its core responsibilities include overseeing port infrastructure development to meet international standards, providing nautical and harbour services such as hydrographic surveys, towage, and mooring, and ensuring the safety and security of port operations through robust regulations.

The NPA also manages leasing and concession activities, sets tariff benchmarks to maintain economic competitiveness, and mitigates environmental risks to safeguard marine ecosystems.

For decades, systemic corruption, ineffective leadership, and a lack of political will undermined the NPA’s vision of becoming Africa’s maritime logistics hub, delivering efficient, secure, and customer-friendly port services.

Ports suffered from decrepit infrastructure, silted channels, collapsed breakwaters, and inefficient operations, stifling Nigeria’s economic potential.

The appointment of Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho as Managing Director marked a pivotal shift, aligning the NPA with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to reverse these negative trends and restore credibility.

Upon assuming office, Dantsoho launched a forensic audit to identify and address barriers to the NPA’s potential, laying the groundwork for a holistic transformation. His leadership swiftly turned the tide, addressing crumbling infrastructure and operational inefficiencies.

Recognising the stark underutilization of Eastern ports—Port Harcourt, Onne, Warri, and Calabar, which handled less than a third of their capacity—he prioritised immediate upgrades to bring them on par with Lagos, which previously absorbed over 90% of maritime traffic. This strategic redistribution has decongested Lagos ports, boosted regional trade, and enhanced overall port efficiency.

To address the seasonal limitations of Onitsha Port due to inconsistent dredging of the River Niger, Dantsoho initiated comprehensive dredging efforts, ensuring year-round operations and unlocking the port’s economic potential.

Dantsoho’s ambitious modernisation agenda includes a $1 billion reconstruction of the Tincan Island Port Complex and comprehensive rehabilitation of Apapa, Rivers, Onne, Warri, and Calabar ports.

These projects, supported by the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund, aim to rejuvenate port facilities, streamline operations, and attract investment. His leadership has driven a remarkable 45.1% surge in cargo traffic and a 9.7% increase in container throughput, reflecting heightened trade activity and operational efficiency.

The introduction of an electronic truck call-up system has further revolutionised port operations, significantly reducing gridlock on access roads and improving traffic flow, thereby enhancing the overall user experience.

Aligned with President Tinubu’s vision, Dantsoho has championed the commissioning of inland dry ports, such as the Funtua Inland Dry Port in Katsina State, to promote non-oil exports and facilitate trade.

The planned $1 billion Snake Island Port, spanning 85 hectares within the Snake Island Integrated Free Zone, represents a bold step toward solidifying Nigeria’s position as a leading maritime hub. These initiatives, coupled with advanced monitoring systems and port modernisation, are positioning Nigeria’s ports to compete on a global stage.

Dantsoho’s transformative vision extends beyond infrastructure. His election as president of the Port Management Association of West & Central Africa (PMAWCA) underscores Nigeria’s growing influence in the global maritime community, marking a significant milestone for the sector.

His pragmatic leadership emphasises human capital development, recognising a skilled workforce as the backbone of innovation and efficiency.

Through merit-based promotions and enhanced staff welfare packages, Dantsoho has fostered a motivated workforce, driving performance and curbing corruption. These efforts have created a culture of accountability and excellence within the NPA, aligning with its mission to deliver world-class port services.

In line with President Tinubu’s “Nigeria First” policy, Dantsoho supports the establishment of the Nigeria Revenue Service, which will centralise revenue collection for the NPA, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and the Nigeria Customs Service.

This initiative aims to enhance transparency and efficiency in revenue management. Additionally, promoting indigenous ownership of shipping vessels aligns with the administration’s goal of strengthening Nigeria’s maritime sovereignty and economic independence.

Dantsoho’s leadership is a testament to the power of proficiency, dedication, and patriotism. His bold reforms and tangible achievements are not only revitalising the NPA but also contributing significantly to Nigeria’s economic growth.

By addressing systemic challenges and implementing strategic initiatives, he is transforming Nigeria’s ports into engines of prosperity, enhancing trade, and improving the lives of Nigerians.

Dantsoho’s alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda is evident in every facet of his work, from infrastructure development to operational efficiency and global competitiveness.

As a steadfast apostle of President Tinubu’s blueprint, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho exemplifies the potential for transformative change in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

His dynamic leadership is redefining the NPA’s role as a catalyst for economic development, restoring national pride, and positioning Nigeria as a global maritime leader.

Through his visionary initiatives, Dantsoho is not just renewing hope at the NPA—he is charting a bold course for Nigeria’s maritime future, ensuring its ports shine as beacons of progress and opportunity in Africa and beyond.

*Okanga writes from Abuja