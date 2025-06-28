How Dantata Wished To Die At 91

Kano-based multi-billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, had expressed his readiness to depart from this world, stating two years ago that he no longer found joy in life.

In an emotional remark that resonated across the country and beyond, Dantata told visiting politicians that he was tired of living, having lost most of the people he once shared deep connections with.

“I no longer enjoy life. I can’t relate with people anymore because they no longer understand me,” he said.

He added, “All my brothers, family members, and friends—those with whom I shared common values and spoke the same language—are no longer alive. So, what is the beauty of life again?”

The elder statesman, a son of the renowned Allasawa family, made headlines across national newspapers, social media platforms, and news bulletins when he voiced his heartfelt sentiments.

At the time, Dantata lamented the loneliness of old age, saying, “What is the essence of life when your simple message is misunderstood, and people look at you as though you are mentally unstable? That’s why I say those with whom I shared my thoughts are no longer alive.”

Dantata passed away at the age of 94, leaving behind a legacy of philanthropy, business acumen, and deep moral conviction.