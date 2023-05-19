New Telegraph

May 19, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. How Dangote Refinery’ll…

How Dangote Refinery’ll Transform Industry, By NECA

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) said the planned inauguration of Dangote Refinery was a succour to a nation in dire need of industrial renaissance. The Director-General, Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, made this known in a statement yesterday in Lagos.

“With the petroleum refinery and petrochemical plant as well as the fertilizer plant housed in Nigeria, it invariably implies that there would be no more importation of petroleum products.

“Rather, there will be export of finished products, availability of petroleum products, thus, putting an end to long queues and scarcity of petroleum products. “A significant plus of this feat will be the attraction of foreign capital investments that the country desperately needs,” he said.

Post Views: 3

Read Previous

Filmmakers Should Embrace Their Roles As Social Commentators –Ekiye
Read Next

FEC Okays Policy On National Home- Grown School Feeding Programme

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023