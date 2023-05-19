How Dangote Refinery’ll Transform Industry, By NECA

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) said the planned inauguration of Dangote Refinery was a succour to a nation in dire need of industrial renaissance. The Director-General, Mr Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, made this known in a statement yesterday in Lagos.

“With the petroleum refinery and petrochemical plant as well as the fertilizer plant housed in Nigeria, it invariably implies that there would be no more importation of petroleum products.

“Rather, there will be export of finished products, availability of petroleum products, thus, putting an end to long queues and scarcity of petroleum products. “A significant plus of this feat will be the attraction of foreign capital investments that the country desperately needs,” he said.