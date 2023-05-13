New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
How Dagrin Inspired Me , By Oluwanyk Bold

Budding Afropop Nigeria artiste, Olabode Michael Oluwaseun, better known as Oluwanyk Bold, is one talented singer to look out for in the music industry as his unique indigenous style of music is his selling point. Inspired by the indigenous rap flow of late Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun ‘Dagrin,’ Oluwanyk Bold started music professionally in 2010 after honing his music niche as key choir member at Gospel Baptist Church, Ore- gun.

Not relenting on his love for music, he took keen interest in listening and vibing to songs by late Dagrin, Reminisce, Seriki, Brymo and Olamide among others. Currently working on his soon to be released EP (Extended Playlist), the Government Technical College graduate, is, however, open for collaborations with keen interest in working with the likes of Lil Kesh, Seyi Vibes, Candy Bleak in the nearest future.

