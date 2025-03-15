How Customs dismantled smuggling network, seized 34,470 litres of PMS

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 34,470 litres of smuggled Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) along the Adamawa and Taraba border corridors.

Acting on intelligence, operatives seized 1,149 jerrycans of PMS along with a specially modified transport vehicle valued at ₦4 million, bringing the total duty-paid value of the confiscated items to N37.78 million.

Speaking at a press briefing in Jalingo, the Taraba State Capital, on Thursday, the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, described the operation as a strategic response to the growing sophistication of transnational smuggling networks. “Our intelligence-led operations have revealed that this corridor is a strategic transit point for cross-border petroleum diversion. The economic implications extend beyond revenue losses it disrupts supply chains, fuels artificial scarcity, and undermines regional security,” he said.

CGC also issued a stern warning against internal collusion, stating, “We have intelligence that some officers and members of border communities are aiding smugglers. We will dig deeper into this and ensure that those involved face the full wrath of the law.”

Reaffirming the Service’s commitment to combating smuggling, the Comptroller of Customs, Adamawa/Taraba Command, Garba Bashir, emphasised the dangers of illicit trade. “Smuggling weakens legitimate trade, encourages revenue loss, increases crime, and endangers our citizens. The operatives of Operation Whirlwind, under the leadership of the Comptroller General, have intensified efforts to dismantle these smuggling networks,” he said.

The Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Hussaini Ejibunu, highlighted the efficiency of intelligence-led operations, revealing that the seizures were made within three hours. “This is an intelligence-based operation, not one conducted at fixed checkpoints. The results you see today confirm that Taraba is being used as a conduit for smuggling,” he stated.

He further urged community members to support the fight against smuggling, adding, “There is no hiding place for criminals. Anyone caught will be prosecuted. We urge the public: if you see something, say something.”

To mitigate the effects of smuggling-induced fuel shortages, the Comptroller General of Customs directed that the seized petroleum products would be sold to citizens at a subsidised rate.

