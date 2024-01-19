How Cultists Rape Girls, Loot, Attack Residents at Will in Lagos Community

Threat

Residents of Ijegun Egba Community in Oriade Local Council Development Area of Lagos State have been under siege, following attacks by cultists who rape girls, loot, and attack them with guns, axes, and other dangerous weapons in broad daylight. The residents have decried the increasing rate of cult activities in the community, stating that they can no longer sleep in their houses with their eyes closed nor walk around freely in the community. It was learnt that the cultists who are believed to be well connected, and are quick to get information relating to security reports are always armed, which makes members of the community scared of divulging information about their criminal activities. These notorious cult groups who are based in specific areas of the community, are not indigenes of the community, but come from outside to cause trouble in Ijegun Egba and it’s environs.

Residents narrate experience

According to the Chairman of Ijegun Egba Youth Association, Mr Kareem Idowu, there have been serious unrest in the community because of the deadly activities of these cultists. Idowu said residents and indigene of the community are finding it difficult to walk freely, the business people can not go about their businesses without fear. “The children can no longer go to school and all activities of the community have been placed on hold due to the criminal activities of these notorious cult members that have taken over our peaceful community. “Their notorious action did not only affect the community mentally, but it has also affected our community psychologically and economically, first it was a battle between the respective rival groups but, it later metamorphosed into something else, such as daylight robbery, extortion, rape on the young girls of the community.

“They now brutalise and intimidate innocent members of the community with guns, cutlasses, axe, and other dangerous weapons. It is obvious that the evil sets of people are being sponsored by some undesirable elements within the town.” A resident of the community who simply gave her name as Esther, said it is no longer bearable for her and her entire family members as the cultists now operate as tax collector. She said she was in her shop one fateful day when about six of the cultists came with bikes and asked every shop owner to start contributing N50,000 each for their leader. One of us confronted them and asked them where they expect us to get such money, out of annoyance that was how they started destroying our goods and wares. “Government and the police should help us, because the once peaceful community has now turned to a terror town, where we cannot move freely in the afternoon and at night, as early as 6: 30pm every part of the community would be deserted, as no one will be able to walk freely for fear of being attacked.

“They even threatened to kill us, if we dare try to open our shops the following day, without their money. We don’t have the N50,000. I am appealing to the commissioner of police to assist us and check the activities of the cultists before it gets out of hand.” Another resident who spoke on condition of annomity said it is always difficult for them to do business in the community without threat from the cultists. “Some elders in the community are the ones persuading us not that some of us don’t know what to do, but we don’t want to take laws into our hands, so we allow peace to reign.” He said: “one fateful day, I was loading a tiper near the lagoon when the cultists, about five of them, came and demanded N50,000 from me and I told them that I don’t have such money, before I knew what was happening one of them threatened to shot, I had to jump into the lagoon.

“Even while in the Lagoon one of them still shot at me, it was one of my friend who later came to rescue me. Its also difficult for kids to go to school. I am tired of living in bondage. Government and police should help us, we are dying from cultists.”

Areas affected

Meanwhile, some of the areas affected by the cult activities in the com- munity include; Zone II (Origerigan), New Site, Oladele Street, Liadi Street, Rasaq Odunewu Street, Akintanmide Street, Muse Anidu Street, Alhaji Mutiu Street, Alebiosu Street, and Adeo- shodi Street all under the siege of the cultists. Some of the residents insist the cultists are making life unbearable for them in the community. A resident who simply gave his name as John said it was a very pathetic situation when one of the cultists threatened to shoot him for refusing to give him money for their leader. Since then I have left the community for fear of being killed by the cultists, I just returned to the community two weeks ago. “How can young boys be walking around the town with guns and ammunition to kill, loot innocent traders’ shops and attack those who refuse to cooperate with them.

“To avoid being killed, I have to leave the town and returned this January. I don’t want to die, because my children are still young. About 20 of them pounced on me alone because I refused to give them what they demanded for, whenever they start fighting their rival members in the community, residents have to leave. “Because they don’t know who the residents is between their rival, because everyone is their targets whenever they are fighting. Ijegun Egba is a no go area now.”

Girls assaulted

A victim of attempted rape who didn’t want her name in print said she was returning from a function when she was almost raped by the cult group. “There was no electricity that fateful day, I never knew they were in the dark, I was walking through an area when one of the cultists dragged me into a dark corner where they were sitting, probably with the aim of taking advantage of me. She said: “It was God that saved me, it was one of the cultists who knew me after hearing my voice and asked his gang to free me and allow me to go, that was how I was left to go, if not because of one of them who knew me I would have been raped. “Sincerely, I can testify to it that several other girls have been raped, but they dare not come out to complain about what happened to them, because it’s a shame, we are facing alot from dreadful cultists.”

Another victim said she was in company of her friends when they were stopped by the group of the cultists. “We were returning from work when we were stopped,” but out of fear, she and two of her friends escaped, while one of them was held down by the cultists and her phone was collected from her. “If not because of the military men who were passing by that fateful day she would have been raped. I believe that night we would have been raped by the whole gang and nothing would happen to them, because they always boasted that they have godfather who bail them out whenever they are arrested. “They are authority on their own in the community, people dare not challenge them for what they are doing, rather allow them to be.

That’s the kind of life we are living.” Idowu, however, said the matter was reported at the Satellite Town Police Station and the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) called to inform him that they are going to meet with the Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade at the command headquarters, Ikeja. It was learnt that some of the suspected cultists arrested in the community earlier, are now back to the community and continue to terrorise the residents from where they stopped. A resident of the community, Mr. Adedayo Adelani said they are tired of the cultists activities because they cannot continue to endure with the lawlessness and impunity of the hoodlums. Adelani said the cultists have now turned themselves into a mini government and they collect taxes from businessmen and women, sometimes, threatening them.

“If the traders don’t give them the money, they threaten to shot and attack them with knives, the fear of not being attacked make people to give them. We are appealing to the Lagos State commissioner of police to come to our aid. “They are also fond of smoking dangerous weeds not minding children in the community, we want total change in the community, because we cannot continue in such tensed environment, because we are tired of the manner they are riding us. They are not up to us the residents of the community.”

Police speak

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, promised to get back to our correspondent on the matter.