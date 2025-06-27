How Cultists Inflict Pains, Agony, Fear On Lagos Residents

…alleged kingpin arrested

Following the alarm raised by the Lagos State House of Assembly over the growing unrest in Mushin area of the state which is fueled by the activities of rival cult groups, the police have swung into action.

The house also lamented the increasing involvement of school-aged youths in cult-related violence, criminality and agony, instilling fear among residents of the state.

The house in a statement on Monday June 16, claimed that most of the young individuals who ought to be in classrooms have chosen to engage in destructive acts that threaten the communities and the state in general.

It was learnt that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Olorundare Jimoh, was given a marching order to go after the cultists in Mushin and other parts of the state.

This resolution was made under a matter of urgent public importance, where Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, expressed great concern over the growing unrest in the Mushin area which is fueled by activities of rival cult groups.

Kingpin

A 44-year-old suspected hired killer, Wasiu Akinwande, alias Ilori Eso, also suspected to be head of a killer gang was arrested by the Lagos State Police at his hideout in the Agbado area of Ogun State since he had been on the run.

He has been a terror for over a decade now from 2009 until 2024, before he was finally arrested by the squad.

The suspect also believed to be a cult kingpin, has along with his multiple gangs and hoodlums been terrorising the Mushin area of the state and its environs before he was eventually arrested by the police.

The suspect who is an alleged serial killer is the most wanted suspect in Lagos State recent history. His arrest marks a huge success in the ongoing fight against violent crimes that are threats to security and safety of residents in Mushin and some other parts of the state.

Akinwande was arrested in his hideout in the Agbado area of Ogun State on Saturday, June 21, after several attempts by the Police Tactical Squad for cult related killings Police said Akinwande and his gangs had been terrorising the people and communities, particularly in the Mushin area of the state.

He was alleged to be responsible for organising and executing series of armed robberies, cold blooded murders, kidnappings and cult-related killings.

His reign of terror instilled fear and apprehension in residents and posed a dangerous threat to law and order in the state.

The police said: “Akinwande’s criminal activities have left trauma, horror, agony and pains in the families of victims of his numerous high-profile crimes under investigation by the Lagos State Police Command.

“Despite his escapes from one state of the country to another over the years, the Police Command remained resolute in its pursuit of Justice.”

Weapons

“The operatives of the Command raided his house in Mushin, and recovered cache of weapons and incriminating items he freely admitted he was using for his killing operations with his gang.

The firearms recovered include: Two AK-47 rifles, One K2 Assault rifle, one Red Ryder rifle, three pump action rifles, two locally made singlebarrel pistols, five magazines, 57 live cartridges, 70 5.56 live ammunition, 27 9mm ammunition, one expended 5.56 ammunition, one dagger, three walkie-talkies and nine international passports belonging to different individuals.

“Akinwande is currently in Police custody under heavy security and will face the full weight of the law for all his crimes. The Lagos State Police Command remains steadfast in its mission to make Lagos a no-go area for criminals and ensure safety and security of all Lagosians and visitors alike.

“The Command calls on residents to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station and await the outcome of police investigation which definitely will be made public.”

Lagos Assembly

On Monday, June 16, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Ladi Ajomale, who represents a neighboring constituency, decried the spread of cultism in secondary schools, describing the situation as “alarming and unacceptable.”

He called on the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to initiate targeted youth engagement programmes as a means to dissuade young people from joining cult groups.

Also, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe emphasised the need for a multi-stakeholder approach to addressing cultism.

According to him, “this issue has evolved into a serious societal threat and requires a broad-based, collaborative effort that includes re-orienting the minds of the youths and providing them with positive alternatives.”

Also contributing, Hon. Femi Saheed, described the challenge of cultism as a socio-cultural problem compounded by the decline in the quality of education and the absence of state policing.

He called for legislative reforms to compel parental responsibility and enhance government intervention.

In his submission, Hon. Lukman Sa’ad Olumoh, advocated for the institution of mentorship programmes at the grassroots, encouraging community leaders and stakeholders to take the lead in guiding the youth towards productive lives.

Concluding the deliberation, the Speaker, Obasa, noted that the issue of cultism is not peculiar to Mushin, but had become widespread across the state.

He noted that conventional punitive measures such as imprisonment may no longer be sufficient, stressing the need for preventive and rehabilitative approaches.

“We must begin to look inward, revisit the laws, and expand the scope of intervention. Sports and creative engagements must be intensified.

Local governments must also rise to the occasion by deploying security personnel to strategic locations and initiating rehabilitation for errant youths,” Obasa said.

20 killed

On September 10, 2024 following the killing of a man identified simply as Oluaye, a member of Aiye cult group, allegedly by rival Eiye cult group at the Oko- Afo area of Badagary, Lagos, there has been at least 20 killing of members of the Eiye cult group, believed to be a retaliation on members of the group and the killing has remained unabated.

The death of Oluaye, who was said to be the hit man of Aiye cult group in the Badagary zone, had led to serious retaliation believed to be from his members who are killing Eiye group members randomly in Badagary, Ojo and other parts of the state since August, 2024.

It was learnt that after the death of Oluaye, the killing of rival Eiye cult members had remained unabated across Lagos State. Some of the areas in the state where rival Eiye cult members were killed then in Lagos include; Ojo, Ijanikin, Orile Agege, Orile Iganmu, Iyana- Ipaja and Ikorodu.

On September 18, 2024, Eiye cult member was reportedly killed by a rival Aiye cult group at IyanaIpaja area of the state in broad daylight, while another Eiye member was also shot dead at close range at Oke-Koto, Agege area of the state.

A source in the area told our correspondent that the victim Atare was killed by Eiye group after trailing him to the spot where he was shot dead at Moshalashi Street.

Also a non-cultist identified as Qudus was also shot in the process. The source said after killing of the three victims, both Oke-koto and Iyana- Ipaja became tense, with both rival cult members looking out for each other in the community.

The following day after the killing of the three rivals, one Aye member called Daddy was killed at Iyana- Ipaja by suspected Eiye cult group member.

The source also said that on September 20, 2024, at Idi-Iroko, Lagos, an alleged member of Eiye called Gas was killed allegedly by Aiye group.

He was said to have been shot in the eye, five Eiye members were said to have earlier been killed by Aiye members in the area with several others injured.

The source added that the clash between Aiye and Eiye has resulted in multiple fatalities since the killing of Oluaye.

Ikorodu killings

However, on September 14, the clash in Ogolonto and other parts of Ikorodu also led to the death of about five Aiye and Eiye members on both sides, the violence was said to have been characterised by brutal attacks, the use of machetes and firearms, creating fear among residents of the community.

According to the source, the clash between Aiye and Eiye has remained unabated as several members of both sides have been killed in a retaliatory manner across Lagos and it has also escalated to Ogun and Oyo states.

He said: “A member of Eiye cult group called Goodluck was mutilated after he was shot at the Majidun, Ogolonto area of Ikorodu. The victim was said to have been killed by Aiye members.

“The Aiye member who led the operation was identified simply as Pako and was said to have engaged in several killings in the area before now, the deceased was said to be friends to many Aiye members, but he was mistaken for Aiye member by the assailants.

Another Eiye member called Popular was also killed same day Goodluck was shot dead.” The source added that Popular was said to have moved out of Ogolonto before now, but returned when he noticed the community is calm.

It was a terrible situation in Ogolonto, Majidun and environ. Every resident of the community is in panic for fear of retaliation from members of Eiye on Aiye over the death of their members in the community.”

Ijanikin residents

A resident of Ogolonto who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity said the cult members often attack anyone they perceive as associated with their rivals, regardless of their actual affiliations.

“This indiscriminate violence has left many feeling unsafe in the town, prompting calls for increased police intervention.

Residents have called on authorities to deploy external police forces to effectively address the situation, as they believe local law enforcement are often compromised or ineffective in curbing the violence.

“The army joint security taskforce that we have at Ogolonto and Majidun are doing their best, we need reinforcement in the community to tackle the boys, they have members among the vulcanisers, commercial drivers, in primary and secondary schools, it has become a terrible situation to handle.”

Security expert

A security expert, Mr. Femi Adeniji, said, to effectively address and tame cult violence, government should take a decisive action against the various confraternities in the state.

Adeniji said implementing a multifaceted approach that includes education, law enforcement and community support will help a lot in taming cult related issues in the state.

He said: “Governments should prioritise educational programs that inform citizens about the nature of cultism, their recruitment tactics and the psychological manipulation involved.

Also, strengthening law enforcement capabilities to investigate and prosecute cult-related crimes is essential. “This includes not only addressing violent acts, but also dismantling illegal activities associated with cults in every aspect of the law.

“Establishing support systems for individuals who have left cult groups is crucial. This can include psychological counseling, medical assistance, and social services to help reintegrate former members into society and discourage others from joining cults in their communities.”

Police

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) had been directed by the Commissioner of Police to lead other specially selected crack detectives to broaden the investigation of the cases and round up all other suspected cultists linked to Akinwande and bring them to justice.

However, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, reassured all Lagosians that their safety and security remain the top priority of the Command.

He commended all the officers involved in this operation for their bravery and dedication and urged the public to continue supporting the police by providing timely and credible information to aid its crime-fighting efforts.