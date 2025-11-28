How Cultism In Secondary Schools Cause Fear, Panic Among Students, Teachers

…29 arrested in last six months

The rate at which students join cult in secondary schools in Nigerian is on the increase. The alarming rate is causing unrest and intimidation among students, teachers and the school community in various states. It was learnt that in the last six months 29 secondary school students were arrested in cult related offenses in Edo and Ogun states.

The issue of cultism in secondary School in Nigerian has severely undermined the quality of education and creating psychological trauma for other students in schools where under age cult‑ ism thrives.

Genesis

It was also learnt that cultism thrives in Ni‑ gerian secondary schools due to multiple factors including the quest for power, desire for protection against intimidation, search for recognition and popularity.

Some of the students were said to have joined the cult groups to feel superior, seek revenge, or gain protection, but find themselves entangled in violence instead.

It was also learnt that pupils who joined cult in secondary Schools bully their junior students, intimidate their teachers, rape female students and plan and execute riots in their schools. Another factors that contributed to cultism in secondary schools in the country, includes; poverty, moral decay, broken homes, poor guidance, drug abuse, and lax enforcement of laws against cult activities.

Cult offence

It was gathered that in the last six months, two states have recorded the highest number of cult related offenses in Nigeria. Some of the states include; Edo, Ogun, and Lagos State with minor cases.

Edo

The Edo State Police Command recently ar‑ rested 21 students from Ogioma Public Secondary School who were planning a violent attack on a neighboring school. The suspects who were between the ages of 14 and 17 years were taken into custody in November 2025, but eight of them were later remanded in a correctional centre, while the others were released to their parents.

Ogun

On March 21, detectives from the Ogun State Police Command arrested eight students of Ifo High School for cult related offenses.

The youths were identified as members of the “Future Guys” cult and were alleged to have been extorting money and other valuables from their classmates and threatening to kill them if they do not give them what they want. In march 2023, the Ogun State Police Command arrested 18 teenagers from two secondary schools in Abeokuta during cult‑initiation rites that in‑ volved body incision.

Lagos

In April 2024, the Lagos State Police Command has also cracked down on teenage cult groups at Mushin and Agege areas of the state. Those arrested in Mushin were alleged to be engaging neighboring schools in a free for all with dangerous weapons when they were arrested, but some escaped.

While, those in Agege, called the Awawa boys, a mixture of young boys on the street and secondary school students were intimi‑ dating and robbing residents of Agege.

Seadogs

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) also known as Pyrates Confrater‑ nity recently embarked on sensitisation campaign against cultism across secondary schools in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital claiming that government alone cannot fight against it.

As part of its contribution and in a swift move to stamp out cultism, especially among secondary school students, Ash Montana Deck in collaboration with Katamaran Deck chapter of the National Association of Seadogs (NAS) recently embarked on sensiti‑ sation campaign against cultism.

The sensitisation campaign took the organisers to Lisabi Grammar School, Abeokuta Grammar School, Baptist Girls High School and Ogun State Technical College to counsel students against the dangers associated with being members of cult groups. The theme of the campaign is, “Combating Cultism in Secondary Schools” while the thrust is “Shun Cultism, Speak Out, Educate and Protect Our Children”.

Speaking at the programme, Oluwatoyin Peter, Capoon Ash Montana Deck of NAS said the focus is to address the students on the dangers of cultism, what it does, and the consequences, advising that when ap‑ proached by cultist, they should speak out. He told the students not to join bad gangs and should not be involved in any form of cultism.

Also speaking, Ninilola Majelodunmi, First Mate, Katamaran Deck said, “the message is centered on the consequences of be‑ ing members of cult groups. Bullying is part of it, anything that they are not comfortable with, they should speak out.”

In the same vein, Babatunde Folarin, a member of Ash Montana Deck said, “We want to use this opportunity to advice anyone irrespective of tribe, sex, religion or age, who finds himself or herself in cultism to renounce it, as government is ready to reha‑ bilitate them and bring them back to decent livelihoods.”

The success of the programme could be measured by the eagerness among the stu‑ dents as most of them expressed appreciation to the organisers of the campaign.

Security expert

A security expert, Mr Johnson Omoregie, said the menace of cultism is a source of con‑ cern in the society in which more holistic approach and preventive measures are required to nip it in the bud as government alone cannot tackle it. He noted that cultism in some secondary schools breed atmosphere of fear and insecurity that disrupts academic activities and contributes to declining institutional credibility in affected schools.

The effect of cultism in schools often leads to violent confrontations and rivalry among student cult groups, which can escalate into bloodshed and possibly killing. Another major concern is intimidation, students as young as 12 years old are recruited into cults, growing more ruthless as they advance through secondary school, often result‑ ing in them hiding from school authorities or dropping out. Teachers also face threats and in‑ timidation, which hampers proper discipline and affects the overall learning environment.

Social and Psychological Impact

The presence of cultism creates an environment of suspicion and mistrust among students, impacting peer relationships and psychological well-being. Students fear victi‑ misation or becoming targets of cult-related violence or bullying, which increases anxiety and emotional distress.

He, however said to mitigate this issue, it requires a multi-faceted approach with strict enforcement of anti-cultism laws, improved campus security, value-based education, and proactive engagement of students in positive extracurricular activities.

“Cultism in Nigerian secondary schools has transformed some schools into hostile and unsafe spaces marked by fear, intimidation, disrupted learning, and psychological trauma. This creates not just educational challenges, but significant social problems for students in such schools across the country.”

Group

As a result of the increase in cultism in sec‑ ondary schools in Edo State, a Social Cultural Organisation, Aigbe Edo Progressive Alliance (APA), based in the state has appealed to the state Governor, Monday Okpebholo to order the Ministry of Information to raise more awareness about anti- cult activities among youths in schools in the state.

The president of the group, Carl Otokiti, said the vigilance group compliments the ef‑ forts of the police and other sister agencies in the state to check activities of the cultists. “We are appealing to youths in Edo State to shun cultism which has led many of them to early death, especially the promising young ones.

The activities of cultists also scare some potential investors away from the state and lead to destruction of properties and lives dur‑ ing clashes. “We are appealing to the state government to raise more awareness on the danger associ‑ ated with cult related crimes.”

Security expert

A security expert, Mr. Femi Adeniji, re‑ acting to trending issues of cultism among secondary school students said they pose sig‑ nificant societal challenges, often exploiting vulnerable pupils into their folds. Adeniji said that cultists thrive on indoctrination, especially among children who absorb the cult’s worldview without critical examination.

Cult leaders also exhibit narcissistic traits, manipulating followers to surrender their autonomy and critical thinking to them. He said: “Economy and social frustration often drive individuals, particularly students, to join cult, believing they offer solution to their problems.

Despite various eradication efforts, cults still persist due to societal decay, broken homes, poverty and peer pressure in schools. “Lack of parental guidance and influential adult role model, addressing these issues requires a multifaceted approach that empha‑ sises education and community support.

“To prevent children from cult indoctrination, we should educate our children about influence and teach them about healthy influence, create a safe environment for our children. Also monitor external influence on them by being vigilant about who interact with our children and what message they receive, especially from friends on their phones.”

POCACOV Coordinator

Responding to the various cult related clashes and killings, the former National Co‑ ordinator, Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), a crime preven‑ tive unit created by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, CSP Bisi Okuwobi, said the fight against cultism and drugs must not be limited to the police.

She said the law enforcement officers can‑ not combat crime alone, which is why IGP deemed it fit to strengthen the POCACOV. “It is imperative to partner with the police on what they are doing through community policing.

POCACOV is like community policing, because we campaign and advocate against cult activities and its consequences.“We are also holding programmes to sensitise children about the need not to join cult, not to abuse drugs and to avoid criminal activities, because there are consequences for it.”

She assured that any cultist who wants to renounce his membership should come out boldly as he would not be punished, but would be helped to live a good life, the same thing with those involved in drugs.

“Come out and you will not be punished, but if you don’t renounce and you are arrested, you will face the consequences. POCACOV does not arrest, but we can only help victims.”