How Cult, Communal Clashes Welcomed CP To Ondo

The Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun redeployed some the Commissioners of Police across the states of the federation recently. One of them is Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, who was welcomed to Ondo State with communal and cult clashes that claimed seven lives within one week. BABATOPE OKEOWO reports on the incidences that shook the state within seven days on arrival of the new police boss

The Police Service Commission (PSC) promoted some officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) from one rank to the other; one of the officers promoted from the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP) to Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) was the immediate past police boss in Ondo State, Abayomi Oladipo, who had to leave the state because of the promotion.

This led to the deployment of Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi to the Sunshine State. In the tradition of the Police, the new CP would meet the governor of the state, get introduced to officers and men of the command and some field officers including Divisional Police Officers (DPOS).

However, Afolabi could not do this immediately he resumed because of the cult clashes that welcomed him to the state on the fateful day he resumed duty.

Cultism

In the cult clashes that ensued in Owo in Owo Local Government Area of the state, a former youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Fisayo Oladipupo, was shot dead in the early hours of January 6, 2025, by suspected cultists.

In retaliation, suspected cultists loyal to the slain APC chieftain, allegedly shot four persons, including two people, who were affected by stray bullets. A source in the community said the violence was believed to be linked to a longstanding feud that has claimed several lives over the past decade.

According to eyewitnesses, the latest incident began when 52-year-old Oladipupo, was shot by unknown assailants.

The source explained that Oladipupo’s killer was likely someone he knew, as the two families had a history of conflict. He said 15 years ago, the house of the father of the alleged attacker was set ablaze by local youths, and in a retaliatory act, the house of the father of the victim was torched on Monday, January 6, 2025.

A video obtained by a reporter showed a yet-to-be-identified man lying lifeless on the road as residents fled for safety. Oladipupo’s corpse was deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre in Owo.

The incident has sparked widespread concern and grief among residents and party members who are calling for increased security measures to address the growing insecurity in the area.

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye appealed to the feuding parties to sheath their swords and embrace peace. The Spokesperson of the command, Funmilayo OdunlamiOmisanya said the command has deployed officers and men to Owo.

Her words, “We can’t confirm if an APC chieftain is affected, but four people have been confirmed dead; Normalcy has returned through the intervention of the police, and efforts are on to arrest the perpetrators of the act.”

The arrest

The state Police Command said it has arrested 25 individuals connected with the crisis in Owo. The new CP, Afolabi, said few suspects identified as having direct involvement in the criminal activities were arrested in Owo and Akure, the state capital.

According to him, “One Olamide Ogunseyila ‘M’ aged 28 years confessed to being a member of a cult group. Gbenga Bisi, ‘F’ age 25 years (Wife of Steven Dada, also known as “Ogodo,” who is currently on the run), was apprehended alongside Gbenga Esther, ‘F’, aged 20 years at a hideout where the police found a double-barrel, cut-to-size gun, two expended cartridges, and additional ammunition.

‘‘Ijarotimi Taye, ‘M’ aged 61 years was arrested when the police discovered physical injuries round his body and could not give a satisfactory account on how he got the injuries raising suspicions about his involvement.

In the early hours, the duo of Bero Adeola ‘M’ aged 30 years and Olabode Ojo ‘M’ aged 30 years (A.k.A Paw paw), who claimed his brother’s wife and child were killed in the melee, was arrested in their hideout in Akure.

They both confessed to be cultists belonging to Ave group and claimed its Eiye and Aiye groups that are fighting.” Afolabi further said the suspects claimed they left Owo because of the fight as they do not want to be part of it. His words, “Ijalade Olorunfemi, ‘M’ aged 42 years and Ayodele Olayemi ’M’ aged 20 years have been implicated as cultists through ongoing investigations.

The remaining suspects are currently undergoing thorough interrogation to ascertain their roles in the crisis while the command is intensifying efforts to apprehend Steven Dada (alias “Ogodo”) and any other individual connected to these criminal activities.”

He said the state Police Command was using the avenue to reiterates its commitment to protection of lives and property of the people of the state. He urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police and other security agencies around them.

Communal strife

Two persons were killed, while palace and property worth millions of naira were burnt during a communal clash between Owake and Ebo communities in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of the state.

During the violence, a house belonging to one Francis Omorinbola was set ablaze, while several residents were injured. The injured residents were rushed to the newly commissioned Federal Medical Centre in Iwaro-Oka for treatment.

The palace of the Asin of Oka-Odo was touched while an event hall was also set ablaze during the clash. A source in the town said, “Oka-Odo community was attacked on Sunday night by suspected hoodlums, allegedly from the neighbouring Ebo community.

As I speak, both the palace and the event hall have been completely destroyed, and several houses were set on fire.

‘‘Sadly, a house belonging to Mr Francis Omorinbola, also known as Ekoro, was burnt to the ground, and efforts to extinguish the flames proved futile.

Earlier that same day, members of the Owake community had gone to install signposts on lands along Ikun Road, acting in line with an Appeal Court judgment that affirmed their ownership of the disputed lands.

‘‘However, on their way back, members of the Owake community were ambushed by suspected thugs, who launched a violent attack, leaving many injured.

The injured residents were promptly transported to the newly commissioned Federal Medical Centre in GRA for medical attention.”

Police version

The Commissioner of Police who gave details of the event said the clash started on January 12, 2025 when youths from Oka-Odo went on a hunting expedition and were allegedly attacked by youths from Ebo.

He said the Ebo youths were said to have mistaken them for individuals from Owake, with whom they have an unresolved land dispute. In retaliation, Afolabi said OkaOdo youths mobilised and invaded the Ebo community, leading to incidents of arson.

He said the conflict led to casualties on both sides, leading to the death of two persons whose names and identities are not unknown, while the injured are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

The police boss said a police team, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP Ops), was deployed to the area to restore peace and prevent further escalation. He then urged all parties involved to stealth their swords, as violence and property destruction would only result in stagnation and underdevelopment.

The charged the communities to seek peaceful resolutions to their disputes in order to avoid further loss of lives and property while assuring residents that the police would ensure that the perpetrators of violence on both sides are brought to justice.

Police intervention

The state Police Command said 32 suspects have been arrested in connection with the crisis. He said it is imperative to restore peace in the affected communities to allow business and social activities.

The arrested suspects have been moved to the state command headquarters in Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital for intensive interrogation to know the remote and immediate causes of the clash in which two people have been confirmed dead by the police.

When the commissioner arrived in the communities, they were all deserted with only a few elders and youths in sight. The residents took to flight for fear of being arrested by law enforcement agents who have been after the perpetrators of the crisis.

Afolabi said, “If the two communities sit down, it can be resolved. This is a matter that can be resolved in court. So, taking laws into their hands at this stage is disappointing. When you lose peace, a lot of things get paralyzed.

‘‘My advice to the people fomenting this crisis is go the way of peace because when the chips are down, you will end up being the loser. The prompt deployment of police saved the situation. Now we have 32 suspects in our custody. ‘‘There’s nothing like random arrest.

Many of them were arrested in the act. I can give you the assurance that they will be prosecuted. The evidence that we have against them is overwhelming and we have assurances that we will get convictions and they will be out of circulation for some time. I think that will teach them a lesson to follow after peace.”

