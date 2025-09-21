How C’River Won AFSNET 2026 Hosting Rights – Gov Otu

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has revealed how the state secured the hosting rights for the 2026 African Sub-Sovereign Government Network (AFSNET) Conference, attributing the achievement to the state’s reputation for integrity, stability, and good governance.

Speaking with journalists at the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, Calabar, after returning from Algiers where the bid was clinched, Governor Otu described the development as a major milestone that will place Cross River on the global spotlight.

The AFSNET Conference is Africa’s leading investment and policy platform for sub-sovereign governments, offering states and regions the opportunity to attract investors, build partnerships, and share governance best practices.

“This is nothing short of divine intervention. We put in a bid like other sub-nationals, but the respect Cross River has earned both within and outside Africa made the difference. It shows the world believes in us and our capacity to deliver,” the governor said.

He disclosed that the conference will attract between 40 and 70 sub-sovereign leaders from across Africa, along with investors, business delegations, and policy experts, adding that the event would deliver enormous economic benefits to the state.

“In terms of economic impact, it will be massive. After they have come and gone, this state will never be the same again,” he assured.

Governor Otu explained that his administration is upgrading infrastructure and hospitality facilities across the three senatorial districts, with preparations extending beyond Calabar to iconic sites such as Obudu, to ensure the entire state benefits.

“This is about showcasing the whole of Cross River. When it comes to preparation, Cross River never takes second place. We will be ready,” he affirmed.

He further tied the international recognition to his “People First” agenda, highlighting ongoing reforms in food security, energy, health, and youth empowerment through digital skills as part of a broader vision to make Cross River a hub for sustainable investment.

Governor Otu called on citizens, businesses, and development partners to support the state in hosting a world-class event.