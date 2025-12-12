How Criminals Clone Accounts, Identity, SIM Cards, Manipulate App To Rob E-Hailing Drivers

E-Hailing drivers accept requests believing the identity of the passenger is verified, but unfortunately, criminals now operate through cloned accounts, stolen identities, compromised SIM cards and app manipulation techniques which make it possible for armed robbers to attack Uber drivers.

It was learnt that many criminal syndicates exploit ride-hailing apps like Uber, Bolt, and inDrive by posing as passengers to lure drivers into ambushes, often using small teams that book trips from crowded areas to remote locations and attack them and possibly kill the driver.

These groups, typically three to four young members, request rides via cloned or stolen accounts with compromised SIM cards, enabling anonymous bookings without real identity verification, once en route, the criminals deploy knives or guns to rob such drivers of cash, phones, and vehicles, and possibly kill such victims and dumping their bodies in the bush or roadside without notice.

New era

The surge in ride hailing services across Nigerian cities was supposed to signal a new era of convenience, safety and technological progress.

Instead, security agencies are now confronting a disturbing pattern that shows criminals evolving faster than the systems designed to stop them. Across Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and even emerging commercial hubs, organised syndicates are now using ride hailing platforms to execute well-coordinated robberies, sometimes without ever being physically present with the victims.

What began as isolated complaints from drivers and passengers has quietly grown into a sophisticated criminal enterprise that experts warn could become one of the most entrenched forms of urban robbery if left unchecked.

Drivers killed

It was learnt that in 2025, the Lagos State Police Command recorded at least three confirmed Uber driver murders, primarily by passengers targeting ride- hailing vehicles for robbery On January 9, four suspects between the ages of 19 to 21 stabbed an unnamed driver multiple times in the neck at Obalende after a Lekki ride, leaving his body on the roadside; the two suspects were caught by a passersby in the state.

Another driver, Oluwaseyi Fowler, was kidnapped in Ajah on September 12, 2024, he was robbed of his Toyota Camry and murdered, the car was later recovered along with his decomposed body.

A third case involved Yusfat Ayinde, a 42-year-old driver stabbed to death on February 11, and his body dumped on roadside along the Abuja Airport Road.

Also, in Abuja, hoodlums attacked and killed 38-year-old Uber driver, Vincent Bala in Takushara Village, Kabusa axis, Abuja. Our correspondent also learnt that some of the stolen vehicles are quickly sold to receivers, to avoid being tracked and arrested.

Night driving

For drivers, the danger often begins the moment they accept a ride at night from a newly created account. Many report that the first sign of trouble comes when passengers request sudden detours into poorly lit or unfamiliar streets. Once isolated, the driver is attacked by a waiting accomplice or forced out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

In several recorded cases, the cars were immediately driven away to illegal garages where the trackers were disabled within minutes. Some vehicles vanish into neighbouring states before the driver recovers from shock.

Passenger’s threat

Passengers also face an equally alarming threat. In cities where criminals have infiltrated driver pools, victims have reported being driven off route, drugged with spiked bottled water, or threatened with weapons concealed in the vehicles.

A growing method involves drivers working with external collaborators who follow the car discreetly until the passenger is vulnerable enough to be robbed. Women and young professionals returning from work or nightlife events are particularly targeted because criminals assume they carry cash, phones, laptops or valuables.

Security expert

A security expert Dr. Bone Efoziam, known for his extensive work on urban safety and organised crime, said the transition from street level robbery to app based attacks was only a matter of time.

According to him, technology has not eliminated crime, it has simply changed its shape. He explained that the anonymity afforded by digital platforms has created an illusion of accountability that criminals exploit with increasing finesse.

Many of the syndicates, Dr. Efoziam noted, operate like small businesses, assigning roles to members who specialise in SIM card registration fraud, account cloning, GPS manipulation and rapid disposal of stolen items. He added that the problem is worsened by weak enforcement from ride hailing companies.

While the platforms insist they conduct background checks, criminals have found ways around them, including renting accounts from legitimate drivers or bribing street level cyber fraud groups to help set up convincing digital identities.

In his words, the absence of rigorous verification processes means the system is only as secured as the weakest link, and those weak links are everywhere. He noted that passengers, too, unknowingly expose themselves. Some share verification codes with strangers posing as customer support representatives.

Others enter vehicles without cross checking license plate numbers. Many do not make use of the shared trip feature that allows friends or relatives to monitor their route in real time.

The psychological comfort of using popular apps, experts say, makes people behave less cautiously than they would in unregulated transportation systems.

Analyst view

Another respected security analyst, Dr. Adamu Isah, described the trend as a growing national threat that requires urgent policy attention. He warned that Nigeria’s ride hailing industry now functions within an under regulated environment where safety architecture has not kept pace with expansion.

According to him, the biggest danger lies not only in the robberies themselves but in the emergence of a criminal ecosystem that can adapt faster than law enforcement.

He noted that many of these syndicates rely on insider information from both drivers and app vendors, meaning the threat is coming from within the ecosystem, not just outside it. Dr. Isha further explained that criminals now use digital mapping tools to identify blind spots where ride hailing companies have limited surveillance coverage.

These locations often become hotspots for pick up or drop off ambushes. In more advanced cases, criminals use hacked accounts to observe peak traffic times or identify high value targets such as expatriates, executives or content creators with expensive gadgets.

The level of coordination in these attacks shows a maturity of operations that was not present five years ago. The security expert however urged law enforcement agencies to acknowledge the trend but often struggle to keep up with the technology behind it. Arrests are usually made after significant damage, such as when stolen vehicles resurface during resale or when victims success fully track their phones.

In a recent incident in Lagos, a ride hailing driver was kidnapped during the early hours of the morning, held overnight in a forested area on the Lekki Epe corridor and forced to transfer funds from his account while the attackers used his phone to request rides with other drivers whom they also robbed.

The synergy of these crimes showed a chilling level of planning and a deep understanding of how the apps operate. The security expert said the inability of ride hailing companies to collaborate swiftly with police agencies is a major factor. Many victims complain that customer support remains slow, automated or unresponsive during emergencies.

In cases where victims ultimately reach the security department, the process of retrieving data for investigation is often delayed by corporate protocols. By the time location histories or account logs are obtained, the criminals have disappeared.

Female passengers

A security expert, Mr. Johnson Omoregie, said ride hailing crime situation is even more dangerous for female passengers. Reports of harassment, abduction attempts and robbery increase during festive seasons or late night hours when criminals expect reduced vigilance. Victims often do not report out of fear of being blamed or dismissed.

Experts warn that this silence allows the syndicates to perfect their methods. Omoregie said the bigger fear among security experts is that ride hailing crime is becoming normalised.

As more people experience or hear about these incidents, distrust grows, eroding public confidence in the platforms that millions rely upon daily. He believes the only way to curb the threat is through combined intelligence efforts between tech companies, telecom operators and law enforcement agencies.

He insists that ride hailing companies must redesign their systems to make impersonation almost impossible. Suggestions include biometric verification, real time driver authentication and stricter SIM registration enforcement. For passengers and drivers, Omoregie emphasise vigilance.

Passengers are encouraged to avoid late night solo trips when possible, verify vehicle details before boarding and activate the share trip feature at every opportunity. Drivers are urged to decline suspicious requests, avoid isolated areas and use body cameras where possible.

Technology

The rise of ride hailing robberies is a reminder that crime evolves with technology. Convenience has created new opportunities for exploitation and trust has become a commodity criminals manipulate with ease.

Until the industry, the government and the public adjust to the changing landscape, ride hailing apps will continue to serve both as a lifeline and a trap. The syndicates are already steps ahead. The question is whether Nigeria’s security ecosystem can catch up before the next victim taps “book ride”.