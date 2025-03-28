How Couples Can Enhance Their Relationships, By Adefuye

Share

A great sex life isn’t just something you find, it’s something you make. Irrespective of this reality many couples are feeling stuck in this very intimate and important area of their relationship, not sure where to turn for help or who to ask for advice.

Other couples have deeply enjoyable and passionate times of intimacy, but are always up for encouragement and advice as to how to keep making this wonderful part of marriage even better.

It is against this background that the Sex In Marriage (SIM) initiative was formed. Owned by a practicing sexologist and certified marriage counsellor, Omolola Natural Adefuye, aims to help married couples ignite passion in their marriages and say goodbye to boring sex lifestyles.

A sex therapist is a licensed professional who can help with the mental or emotional aspects of sex-related issues, according to Cleveland Clinic, a non-profit multispecialty academic medical centre that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education.

Sex therapists have a thorough understanding of human sexuality and use psychotherapy (talk therapy) to help you work through sexual issues. They work with individuals and romantic/sexual partners.

According to ‘verywellmind’, an online platform providing trusted mental health information, sex can play a role in increasing intimacy between romantic partners, and regular sex is linked to lower divorce rates among married couples.

It can also offer benefits for physical and psychological health including lowering stress, improving sleep, and boosting immune function. Similarly, sex in relationships may also boost happiness levels and help couples bond.

However, growing up in an environment where sexuality and sex are rarely discussed openly, Adefuye broke societal culture to pursue a career in sex therapy. The sex therapist understands first-hand the challenges of navigating sex and relationships within the traditional African context.

According to Adefuye: “A home where the beds creak often is a home at peace. When the intimacy is gotten right, a lot of other marital issues will be easily solved. There will be peace and less divorce rate.

More than this, children will have a safe environment to grow up in and a great marriage to model after.” Citing experiences in some spousal relationships, she said: “It is not uncommon that life can get so busy, that in an attempt to provide for the family, couples can become just live-in partners.

Things happen that cause so much hurt in marriages and because of this one of the spouses might be totally emotionally absent from that marriage.”

Consequently, through Adefuye’s SIM initiative, she is tackling this issue head-on with the ‘Couples Weekend Conference’, where couples will come together for a time out from being ‘mummy and daddy’.

The programme will be taking place from November 15 to 16 at Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria. This is a weekend time out aimed at making couples rekindle intimacy in marriage and rediscover the treasure of being lovers again.

This will be done while also teaching them how not to get pregnant if they don’t want to. There will also be an exclusive session for couples trusting God for the fruit of the womb.

This latest upcoming weekend conference is for those couples seeking to reignite their spark. “If you feel like the passion has faded in your relationship, this

conference is designed to help you reignite that flame and reconnect on a deeper level.” Similarly, some challenges experienced by Couples Experiencing Mismatched Libidos will be addressed:

“If one of you wants sex more frequently than the other, we have sessions to help you find a balance and better understand each other’s needs.” In addition, Couples Navigating Infidelity Recovery will get responses to questions that worry them:

“If you’re working to rebuild trust and intimacy after infidelity, join us to learn strategies for healing and reconnecting.”

Furthermore, for the Newly Married: “If you’re newly married and want to build a strong sexual foundation from the start, the SIM Couples Weekend conference offers practical advice and insights to help you grow together.”

Also, Couples in Long-Term Relationships are not left out: “If you’ve been together for years and want to explore new ways to keep the intimacy fresh and exciting, this is the perfect opportunity to learn and grow.”

Among those that will find useful tips to boost their spousal relationships is Couples Dealing with Sexual Dysfunction. “If you or your partner struggle with issues like erectile dysfunction, low libido, or painful sex, you need to be present as we will be focusing on solutions and support.”

According to Adefuye, Couples Trying to Improve Communication About Sex are not left out. “If you find it hard to talk about your sexual desires and needs openly, learn communication techniques to deepen your understanding of each other during the conference.”

Other categories of people to learn from the forthcoming process are: parents looking to rediscover intimacy. “If having children has changed your sex life, discover ways to maintain a healthy sexual connection despite the demands of parenting.”

Also, couples exploring sexual wellness after trauma should get some tips. “If you’ve experienced trauma and it affects your sex life, this conference offers guidance on healing and creating a safe, intimate space.”

Intersectional, couples that are interested in sexual exploration will be covered. “If you want to explore different facets of sexuality or in – troduce new elements into your relationship, discover tips and techniques in a safe, respectful environment.”

There are different women with a variety of backgrounds and experiences related to intimacy. In a video, an unknown female beneficiary of the SIM initiative reflected on her experience about sex, saying: “Our generation made us see talking about sex as a taboo especially in the church or in public.

“When we get to a certain age, our parents will tell you if a man touches you, you will get pregnant. We were always scared when it came to the opposite sex.”

She added that it was until she got married that she discovered it’s very important to talk about sex and educate ourselves on the course.

She used the opportunity to appreciate the initiative behind SIM, saying that it has helped her sex life in marriage and encouraged everyone else to be part of the upcoming conference.

While providing more insights about the benefits and advantages of the conference, Joyce Meyer, an American Christian author and speaker also shared her experience about sex: “Coming from an abusive background, my own understanding of sexuality was distorted.

When it was time to come together with my husband Dave in an intimate way, it was very difficult for me. “Buried in the back of my mind was the thought, This whole act is not right.

I refused to leave any lights on, and I couldn’t even open my eyes. I had real problems because of the way I had been treated before I married Dave.

“As I prayed and sought God’s help, He slowly but surely began to help me view intimacy and sex for what it is created to be; a loving act between me and my husband that strengthens our bond.

And with time, and Dave’s incredible patience and kindness God healed my emotional wounds from the past and brought me into a new place of freedom where I could truly enjoy our sexual relationship.”

To this end, the forthcoming SIM conference is therefore a wakeup call for couples looking to revitalise their relationship. “By investing in relationships, we invest in ourselves. Let’s break down barriers and build stronger connections,” Adefuye added.

